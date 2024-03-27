The holiday weekend is coming up, so don’t forget to make reservations if you’re thinking of having Easter Brunch this Sunday. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in some deviled eggs — which you can find at the Urban Farmer this Sunday.

This week, there is a chocolate bonbon and sake pairing, a vegan dining experience, and a scotch-tasting and cigar event.

Denverites can find Offset, Ashley McBryde, kLL sMTH, Boogie T and Stafford Hunter at stages and venues across town this week.

Lastly, comedian Mike Birbiglia is in town, the 2024 Fly Fishing Film Tour is passing through, a magic show in Boulder, art exhibitions and more.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Offset

When: Wednesday, March 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $58.25+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: You know Offset from the popular hip-hop group Migos, which was made of rappers Quavo, his nephew Takeoff, and Offset. He now embarks on his own Set It Off Tour, titled after his last album release of the same name, at the Fillmore.

Ashley McBryde

When: Thursday, March 28, 8 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ashley McBryde is a country music singer-songwriter from Arkansas coming to Denver’s Ogden Theatre for her The Devil I Know Tour. The Devil I Know was released by McBryde in September of last year. Special guest singer Kasey Tyndall will open.

kLL sMTH When: Friday, March 29, 8 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $25.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Music producer, artist and DJ kLL sMTH takes the stage this Friday night for an evening of bass music, along with Denver-based artist DMVU, Anna Morgan, Hypho and Mikayli.

Boogie T

When: Saturday, March 30, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $39 – $110, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Boogie T returns to the Red Rocks for the first show at the venue of the season. He brings with him a collective of openers, including TRUTH, Boogie T.rio (a live band consisting of Boogie T on vocals/guitar/keys, Frank “Animal Drums” Castro on drums and Andriu Yanovski on keyboard/synth bass), Break Science, DistinctMotive and Skellytn.

Brass & Jazz Brunch: Stafford Hunter’s Birthday Soiree

When: Sunday, March 31, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $90, buy tickets

Lowdown: Easter Sunday! Spend the holiday with a jazz concert featuring Denver trombonist Stafford Hunter and his ensemble. It is not just Easter, or a jazz extravaganza, but it is also Hunter’s birthday. Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch and whatever cocktails or beers are calling your name. March 31, 12 – 4 p.m.Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Denver, CO$0 – $90, buy tickets here Easter Sunday! Spend the holiday with a jazz concert featuring Denver trombonist Stafford Hunter and his ensemble. It is not just Easter, or a jazz extravaganza, but it is also Hunter’s birthday. Enjoy live music, a delicious brunch and whatever cocktails or beers are calling your name.

Easter Chocolate Bonbon and Sake Pairing

When: Wednesday, March 27, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $28, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Try four different flavors of sake paired with chocolate bonbons. Afterwards, there will be Easter chocolates available for purchase.

The Easy Vegan – March Prix Fixe Dinner Experience

When: Thursday, March 28, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $100, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It’s not always the easiest task to find menu items that adhere to the vegan diet — however, at this dinner experience, that is not a worry. Grab a seat for this pop-up where you may expect sourdough, potato pave, sunchoke soup, intermezzo, tortellini en brodo and spring tiramisu.

Dalmore Scotch Tasting and Cigar Event

When: Friday, March 29, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Legacy Point Restaurant, 3053 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, CO

Cost: $60, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Legacy Point Restaurant is offering “a night of luxury and indulgence,” with Dalmore Scotch and a perfect pairing of cigars. Guests can bring their own cigars and/or share with others as they meet other scotch/cigar enthusiasts at this event.

Cake Pop Event

When: Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Curate: A Local Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd. #150, Centennial, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This cake pop event is in collaboration with POPsuxbySamara, who helps provide high quality ingredients and artistic designs in their hand-rolled and dipped cake pops. There are also over 100 different local vendors to visit while being at this location who sell clothing, live plants, home decor, gifts, jewelry, apothecary items, Colorado food items and more.

Easter Brunch

When: Sunday, March 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $80 per adult and $45 for kids under age 12, make a reservation

Lowdown: What’s Easter without deviled eggs? Urban Farmer knows how loved they are and are offering a trio of them — Traditional, Salmon Rilette and Asparagus, along with Eggs Benedict, a Waffle Bar, a Made-to-Order Omelet station, Colorado Roasted Leg of Lamb, Prime Rib and more. Pair any of those tastings with bottomless mimosas or a Bloody Mary for an additional $25. March 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver, CO$80 per adult and $45 for kids under age 12, make a reservation here What’s Easter without deviled eggs? Urban Farmer knows how loved they are and are offering a trio of them — Traditional, Salmon Rilette and Asparagus, along with Eggs Benedict, a Waffle Bar, a Made-to-Order Omelet station, Colorado Roasted Leg of Lamb, Prime Rib and more. Pair any of those tastings with bottomless mimosas or a Bloody Mary for an additional $25.

Modern Perspectives: Sushe Felix, Tracy Felix and New Works: Hart James

When: Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Come see a brilliant exhibition created by Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix, two Denver-based artists and Colorado natives. The Felix’s have been represented by the William Havu Gallery since 1998 and are both inspired by Modernist artists in Colorado and New Mexico. Their works can be found throughout Colorado. Hart James will be showing a new body of work upstairs on the mezzanine gallery that explores the energy of nature — water, air and rock formations — using oil and charcoal.

2024 Fly Fishing Film Tour

When: Thursday, March 28, 6 – 10:30 p.m. (two showings: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $18 – $24, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Fishin’ season is comin’ up quick — attend the 18th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T). This selection of short films are exciting enough to get any fisherman hyped up for the upcoming season. F3T, the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind, will be offering giveaways.

Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride

When: Friday, March 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $39 – $91.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Mike Birbiglia is a stand-up comedian, writer, director and actor. He frequently contributes to This American Life and The Moth. Birbiglia also has a Netflix special, The Old Man and The Pool. His storytelling turns relatable, everyday situations into something that will keep you giggling and waiting for the punchline.

Braden Carlisle Magic Show

When: Saturday, March 30, 8 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Carsen Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, CO

Cost: $30 – $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: A magic show is just a hop away in Boulder on Saturday evening. Witness Braden Carlisle’s “mini-miracles,” while he transports you into a world of illusion packed with mystery, magic and comedy.

Adult Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Spirit Hound Denver Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Skip the hassle of hiding eggs yourself and take a drive to attend an Adult Egg Hunt. Inside eggs, you may find free drinks, discounts on bottles and merch and more. Throughout the day, eggs will be re-hidden.