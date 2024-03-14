This Week In Concerts: Dumpstaphunk, Doom Flamingo, Flipturn, RX Bandits and More

There’s a threat of spring snow here in Denver this week, but thankfully, we’ve got plenty of shows on deck to keep you warm and ready to boogie on the dancefloor no matter the weather outside.

Retro rock outfit Doom Flamingo is bringing the best of the 80s to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom with Kendall Street Company on 3/16. Fronted by the fabulous Kanika Moore and with low-end provided by Ryan Stasik of Umphrey’s McGee, this is sure to be a fiery performance from beginning to end.

Indie darlings Flipturn return to Colorado with a three-night run this weekend. Catch them up north at the Boulder Theater on 3/14 and the Gothic on 3/15 with Trash Panda, and they’ll be hitting the Ogden on 3/16 as well, with Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners getting everything started. Flipturn have developed a massive following over the past couple of years with their incredible live energy and amazing music, so these shows should be a fabulous time.

Below is the full list of shows this week. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

3/15—Luuk Van Dijk

3/16—CoffinTexts

3/13—Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

3/14—Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

3/15—Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

3/16—Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal (3 Shows)

3/17—Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

3/12—Bukkha X Opus. X Trims with Chelsmosis, chasep. and Gahlaktus

3/14—Bass Haven with Thred, M?stic, Instant Party (Special Guest) and Weebtrash

3/15—DJ Hybrid with Monroller B2B Martial Taktics, Rivibes, Solid and Braxx

3/16—Notion with Neumonic B2B Tripleset, JumpTheGun and more

3/14—Ben Samples with Travel Kit, Dub XP, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor

3/15—Mr. Truman with TEAG, Flyspec and LunarMxntra

3/14—Ethan Regan with Justus & The Limits

3/16—Tonewood Stringband with The Reckless Folk and Nolen & Friends

3/17—Demrick with Jahni Denver

3/12—Ari Abdul with Isabel LaRosa and Thomas LaRosa

3/14—Nicotine Dolls with Adam Bonomo

3/15—Forester with Shae District

3/16—Bailen

3/13—Night Lovell with Haarper and Germ

3/14—SHiFT ft. K.L.O. with Jon1st, Base2 and Nueq

3/15—Dumpstaphunk with Dragon Smoke (Dual Venue)

3/16—Doom Flamingo with Kendall Street Company

3/13—Marlon Craft with G Yamazawa, Mitchell James and Dvnehppy

3/15—Funk You with Taylor Scott Band and Where There’s Smoke (Dual Venue)

3/16—Kowan and Company with Sean Applebee & Beyond

3/14—Hekler

3/15—Pickle

3/15—Bass Ops: Bandlez

3/16—Jody Wisternoff

3/13—Willie Jones III Trio

3/14—Willie Jones III Trio

3/15—Miguel Espinoza Fusion

3/15—The Sax Syndicate

3/15—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez, Jr.

3/16—Dotsero

3/16—John Gunther Trio

3/16—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic

3/17—Linda Theus-Lee

3/18—Legacy High School Lightning Jazz Band

3/14—Hailes Ghost with Stray The Course and To Be Astronauts

3/15—Sam Bosch with Warrior Poet, Izzy Veloso and Chase Cavanaugh

3/16—Kid Bloom with RMR and Bleak Mystique

3/17—Kenny’s Login with Highdrox, Ice Troll and Spit Hood

3/18—Slow Hollows with P.H.F. and Slow Caves

3/15—Peak 11 with Charles & The Oddity, Brother Dog and Makadu

3/12—Ricky Montgomery with Noah Floersch

3/13—Josiah & The Bonnevilles with Mon Rovîa

3/15—Flipturn with Trash Panda

3/16—Maoli with Mishka

3/18—The Dandy Warhols with Sisters Of Your Sunshine Vapor

3/15—Chris Cagle

3/12—B3 Jazz Jam

3/13—Hump Day Funk Jam

3/14—Dave Randon Trio

3/15—Wonderbread

3/16—Super Magick

3/17—The Gary Busey Experience

3/18—Monday Night Jazz

3/14—LITZ with Mr. Specific and People In Between

3/15—Annie In The Water with The Buzz and Vada

3/16—Drums & Space with Daft Phish

3/17—Leadville Cherokee with Lord Nelson and Jay Silence Band

3/13—DJ Motorola

3/14—Zachary Lucky with Shawn Hess and Johno

3/15—The Crooked Rugs with Ploom and Tarantula Bill

3/16—Love Gang with Colfax Speed Queen and Night Fishing

3/17—Horse Bitch with Fresh Fruit!, The Macks and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

3/18—The Schizophonics with The Omens and Cleaner

3/14—The Parrisian

3/16—Space Bacon with Giant Walking Robots

3/14—Cizzle with Meowmixx, Discosapien and Ranma

3/15—Tholin with JVXN and Peazy

3/15—Treehouse DJ Set: Genghis B2B Subsonick

3/16—Coat Check Collective

3/16—Baggage Claim Collective

3/16—Treehouse DJ Set: Denver Progressive House

3/17—Young Franco with Funk Hunk, Havok and Billy

3/17—Treehouse DJ Set: BNJMN SNDVL with Jamo

3/18—The Vices with The Rocky Coasts, Alive At Nine and Birdnest.

3/12—Me Like Bees with Heather Hunt and Welcome Back.

3/14—Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes with Jack Cloonan

3/15—Lando Burch X Fred Fancy with The Attorney and Asces

3/15—Forester

3/16—The Runaway Grooms with River Spell

3/16—P!NTO and Dylan Slique

3/17—The Runaway Grooms with River Spell

3/17—Zzzahara with YES BABY

3/12—The Snuts

3/13—Between You & Me

3/15—Destin Conrad

3/16—Donna Missal

3/17—Deap Vally

3/16—Flyana Boss with Josh Levi

3/15—Yheti with Resonant Language, VCTRE, Mt. Analogue and Honeybee

3/16—Meduza with James Hype and Decker Rush

3/13—Daryl Gott Quartet

3/14—The David Mesquitic Trio

3/15—Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

3/16—The Jack Dunlevie Double Keyboard Quintet

3/17—NYC All-Star Gathering ft. Philip Dizack, Peter Kronreif and Remy Le Boeuf

3/14—John Hodges

3/15—D’Lovlies

3/16—Stomp Street Heist

3/17—Matt Flaherty

3/13—Arlo Parks with Chloe George

3/15—Sultan + Shepard

3/16—Flipturn with Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

3/13—Vibe Tribe

3/14—Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast Live

3/15—Chevy Metal

3/16—Love Language

3/17—Mike Dillon & Punkadelick

3/16—RX Bandits

3/17—Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes

3/18—Gloryhammer

3/12—Humble Abode

3/14—School House Rox!

3/15—Joe Teichman

3/15—Bodango with Jackson Harkness Band

3/16—Colorado Junction String Band

3/16—Thicc with Grace Jean and Sarah Adams

3/15—Angelic Desolation with Cheap Porno Flick, Abstact Delusions, Triune, Epileptic Avulsions and The Celluloid Contraption

3/16—Qoncert Weekend

3/14—The Karens with Soy Celesté, Give Me Gold and Helga Pataki

3/15—Free4All with Big Shot, Trajectory and Pressure Drop

3/16—Gila Teen with Worst Year Ever, Pseudocrush and EUPHORIA

3/15—Rarebyrd$ with Sell Farm, Baby Baby and Doll

3/16—Solvera with Ojo De Luna

3/16—Summer Like The Season with Pink Lady Monster, Insipidus and Nicholas Sequeira

3/12—Mehro

3/13—Intervals with Hail The Sun

3/15—Eyedress

3/15—GRAVEDGR

3/15—Valentino Khan

3/14—Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour

3/16—Orna

3/15—CNG