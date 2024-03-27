This Week in Concerts — Boogie T, Low Cut Connie, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Jade Oracle and More

False spring is (hopefully) behind Denver as of this week, which is the perfect herald to the best season of the year: Red Rocks season finally begins!

This Saturday, the 30th, marks the first show of the season at Red Rocks – Boogie T is bringing his third consecutive headlining show to the legendary venue, and he’s got some wild support coming in hot from Break Science, Distinct Motive, Skellytn with an extra special Boogie T.rio set thrown in. Don’t miss what’s sure to be an incredible kickoff show.

Elsewhere in Denver, Low Cut Connie will be bringing a properly fiery performance to the Bluebird Theater on 3/28.  Don’t miss frontman Adam Weiner’s incredible band and electric energy, and be sure to get there early so Fantastic Cat can get the dance floor warmed up properly.

Mo Lowda & The Humble will be at the Ogden Theater on 3/30 with The Bright Light Social Hour and The Thing as a pair of high-energy openers.  Prepare for a proper rock n’ roll show from beginning to end!

The full list of shows is below—stay in the know about Denver’s Music scene with 303 Magazine.

 

1134 Broadway

3/29—Ky William

3/30—Black Loops

The Black Box

3/28—Barooka with Weird Science, Shlop, Geezy Dubz and Disco Steveo

3/29—Chez with Charles Nimbus, crawdad sniper, Ginseng and SQ0NK

4/2—Glume and Phossa

The Black Box Lounge

3/28—Mermix with Wingman, Plus3 and Rex Colter

3/29—Open Decks

3/30—Beat Kitty with DirrtyStarr and Plus3

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

3/28—Dakota Poorman with Alicia LaForce and Scattergun

3/29—Slow Joy with Relate, Underseer and Origami Summer

3/30—Devan Black Jones with The White Moms, Shock & Dash, The Dough Bois and Rex Winnfield

Low Cut Connie

The Bluebird Theater

3/28—Low Cut Connie with Fantastic Cat

3/29—Wayfarer with Munly & The Lupercalians and Paul Riedl

3/30—Juelz with Pluko, Lord Genmu and SSOS

4/2—Kid Francescoli with Kazy Lambist

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/28—SHiFT ft. Super Future with Redrum, Izzi and Humorme

3/29—The New Mastersounds with  Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes

3/30—The New Mastersounds with  Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes

Cervantes’ Other Side

3/28—Daniella Katzir Band with The Hip Snacks

3/29—Lola Young with CholTheGod

3/30—Saxsquatch with Silvr Siren and Knob Ross

3/31—DC The Don with Midwxst and Bakester

The New Mastersounds

The Church

3/28—Hekler

3/29—Nostalgix

Club Vinyl

3/29—Bass Ops: G-Space

3/30—Fckng Serious

Dazzle

3/27—MSU Denver JAIM Combos

3/28—Ethan Iverson (2 Shows)

3/28—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

3/29—Ken Walker Sextet

3/29—Chantil & The Dukes Of Art

3/29—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson

3/30—JoFoKe & Same Cloth feat. Maritri (2 Shows)

3/30—Piano Lounge: Alex Trujillo Bossa Duo

3/31—Denver Jazz Orchestra

4/1—Shane Endsley Quintet

Globe Hall

3/28—Joel Ansett with Lauren Frihauf

3/29—Motifv with Bluuher

3/30—Birdtalker with  Grady Spencer

Goosetown Tavern

3/29—Gothsta with Witch Baby, AK’ Chamel and Sorrows

3/30—Fed On Peaches with Ian James

The Gothic Theatre

4/2—Indigo De Souza with Humbird

Herb’s

3/27—Hump Day Funk Jam

3/28—Dave Randon Trio

3/29—Stereo Clone

3/30—Stereo Clone

3/31—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

4/1—Monday Night Jazz

4/2—B3 Jazz Jam

Herman’s Hideaway

3/29—Bratt Management House Takeover

Hi-Dive

3/28—Jenny Haniver with Ethan Lee McCarthy and Fainting Dreams

3/29—The Egyptian Lover

3/30—Pictureplane with Street Fever, Polly Urethane and Dreams of Blight

3/31—Remo Drive with Wilt and Broken Record

4/1—The Obsessed with Howling Giant and Gozu

4/2—Noelle & The Deserters with Ryan Wong and Joe Bourdet

Knew Conscious

3/29—ETHNO

3/30—Elliot Lipp B2B Nelli

Larimer Lounge

3/28—Tezarakt with Digidawg, Kalypsound, Beeman and Pivotal Sound B2B Boognar

3/29—Qrion with Discognition and Koppo

3/29—Treehouse DJ Set: Moumou B2B Djsquishy

3/30—Rosebay with Trisurfatops and Interpretive Tyranny

3/30—Open House: Marten Lou with GOLDSTAR and Ryan Leary

3/30—Treehouse DJ Set: SSORBEATS B2B Kalypsound

3/31—Vulgarian with Predicate and Deadgods

4/2—Kyle Gordon

Video Age

Lost Lake

3/28—DREAMiBOi with Jo Rodriguez, Eli & The Hypotheticals and Bad Boy Bug

3/29—Joey Harkum with Mike Ring

3/30—The Ghost Club with Fuller and Instant Crush

3/31—Video Age with Mind Shrine and BabyBaby

4/2—Jhariah with Cherokee Social

Marquis Theater

3/27—Sarah & The Sundays

3/29—Broadway Rave

3/30—2000 Tears

4/2—Brutus

Meow Wolf

4/1—Loving with Fog Lake

4/2—Games We Play with House Parties and Zoe Ko

Mission Ballroom

3/29—Sub Focus with Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991 and Savage

3/30—Audien X Jason Ross with Yetep and No Mana

4/2—Ministry with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

Nocturne

3/27—Daryl Gott Quartet

3/28—The David Mesquitic Trio

3/29—Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

3/30—The Jack Dunlevie Double Keyboard Quintet

3/31—The Dana Landry Trio

Number Thirty Eight

3/30—Hot Like Wasabi

3/31—Christopher Thomas

Mo Lowda and The Humble

The Ogden Theatre

3/28—Ashley McBryde with Kasey Tyndall

3/29—KLL SMTH with DMVU, Anna Morgan, Hypho and Mikayli

3/30—Mo Lowda & The Humble with The Bright Light Social Hour and The Thing

3/31—Scarface

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/28—Hot Buttered Rum String Band with Broken Compass Bluegrass

3/29—Phoffman

3/30—Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party

Orchid Denver

3/29—Watermelon Funk

3/30—Sneaky Link

The Oriental Theater

3/29—Dan Savage’s HUMP! 2024 Film Festival

3/30—Dan Savage’s HUMP! 2024 Film Festival

4/2—The Reverend Horton Heat

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

3/30—Boogie T with TRUTH, Boogie T.rio, Break Science, DistinctMotive and Skellytn

Roxy Broadway

3/27—Immediate Music #9

3/28—School House Rox!

3/29—Jason Lee

3/30—Castillo Bravo with Birdnest and Hemline

3/30—Hula Hound with Fly Amanita and Noisy Residents

Roxy Theatre

3/28—The Prodigal Son

3/28—Qoncert Weekend

3/28—DJR with SONNY and DRXW

Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/28—Sister Wife Sex Strike with Flower Crown Me a Queen and The Recession Special

3/29—Girly Pop Rave

3/30—Potato Pirates with Noogy, Rotten Reputation, S.W.A.G. and Undissassembled

3/31—Kidnapped with Sinister Feeling, Polish, Pig Splitter and Locked In

Jade Oracle

Skylark Lounge

3/28—Jazz Odyssey Live with Jade Oracle

3/29—Benny & Taylor’s Honky Tonk Express with Derek Dames Ohl

3/31—Conan with Psychic Trash and Fossil Blood

Summit

3/30—Teenage Bottlerocket with Authority Zero

4/2—Mom Jeans

Temple

3/28—Sister Nancy

3/29—Tony Romera

3/30—Boogie T.

Your Mom’s House

3/28—Sonic Alchemy with Circles We Draw

3/29—Peaches & Cream Vol. 2

3/30—Trev Rich and Ransteez

3/31—Y2k4l

4/1—Swigz with Dj Jt, Zrec, 777dubs and Kayls