This Week in Concerts — Boogie T, Low Cut Connie, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Jade Oracle and More

False spring is (hopefully) behind Denver as of this week, which is the perfect herald to the best season of the year: Red Rocks season finally begins!

This Saturday, the 30th, marks the first show of the season at Red Rocks – Boogie T is bringing his third consecutive headlining show to the legendary venue, and he’s got some wild support coming in hot from Break Science, Distinct Motive, Skellytn with an extra special Boogie T.rio set thrown in. Don’t miss what’s sure to be an incredible kickoff show.

Elsewhere in Denver, Low Cut Connie will be bringing a properly fiery performance to the Bluebird Theater on 3/28. Don’t miss frontman Adam Weiner’s incredible band and electric energy, and be sure to get there early so Fantastic Cat can get the dance floor warmed up properly.

Mo Lowda & The Humble will be at the Ogden Theater on 3/30 with The Bright Light Social Hour and The Thing as a pair of high-energy openers. Prepare for a proper rock n’ roll show from beginning to end!

The full list of shows is below—stay in the know about Denver’s Music scene with 303 Magazine.

3/29—Ky William

3/30—Black Loops

3/28—Barooka with Weird Science, Shlop, Geezy Dubz and Disco Steveo

3/29—Chez with Charles Nimbus, crawdad sniper, Ginseng and SQ0NK

4/2—Glume and Phossa

3/28—Mermix with Wingman, Plus3 and Rex Colter

3/29—Open Decks

3/30—Beat Kitty with DirrtyStarr and Plus3

3/28—Dakota Poorman with Alicia LaForce and Scattergun

3/29—Slow Joy with Relate, Underseer and Origami Summer

3/30—Devan Black Jones with The White Moms, Shock & Dash, The Dough Bois and Rex Winnfield

3/28—Low Cut Connie with Fantastic Cat

3/29—Wayfarer with Munly & The Lupercalians and Paul Riedl

3/30—Juelz with Pluko, Lord Genmu and SSOS

4/2—Kid Francescoli with Kazy Lambist

3/28—SHiFT ft. Super Future with Redrum, Izzi and Humorme

3/29—The New Mastersounds with Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes

3/30—The New Mastersounds with Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes

3/28—Daniella Katzir Band with The Hip Snacks

3/29—Lola Young with CholTheGod

3/30—Saxsquatch with Silvr Siren and Knob Ross

3/31—DC The Don with Midwxst and Bakester

3/28—Hekler

3/29—Nostalgix

3/29—Bass Ops: G-Space

3/30—Fckng Serious

3/27—MSU Denver JAIM Combos

3/28—Ethan Iverson (2 Shows)

3/28—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

3/29—Ken Walker Sextet

3/29—Chantil & The Dukes Of Art

3/29—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson

3/30—JoFoKe & Same Cloth feat. Maritri (2 Shows)

3/30—Piano Lounge: Alex Trujillo Bossa Duo

3/31—Denver Jazz Orchestra

4/1—Shane Endsley Quintet

3/28—Joel Ansett with Lauren Frihauf

3/29—Motifv with Bluuher

3/30—Birdtalker with Grady Spencer

3/29—Gothsta with Witch Baby, AK’ Chamel and Sorrows

3/30—Fed On Peaches with Ian James

4/2—Indigo De Souza with Humbird

3/27—Hump Day Funk Jam

3/28—Dave Randon Trio

3/29—Stereo Clone

3/30—Stereo Clone

3/31—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

4/1—Monday Night Jazz

4/2—B3 Jazz Jam

3/29—Bratt Management House Takeover

3/28—Jenny Haniver with Ethan Lee McCarthy and Fainting Dreams

3/29—The Egyptian Lover

3/30—Pictureplane with Street Fever, Polly Urethane and Dreams of Blight

3/31—Remo Drive with Wilt and Broken Record

4/1—The Obsessed with Howling Giant and Gozu

4/2—Noelle & The Deserters with Ryan Wong and Joe Bourdet

3/29—ETHNO

3/30—Elliot Lipp B2B Nelli

3/28—Tezarakt with Digidawg, Kalypsound, Beeman and Pivotal Sound B2B Boognar

3/29—Qrion with Discognition and Koppo

3/29—Treehouse DJ Set: Moumou B2B Djsquishy

3/30—Rosebay with Trisurfatops and Interpretive Tyranny

3/30—Open House: Marten Lou with GOLDSTAR and Ryan Leary

3/30—Treehouse DJ Set: SSORBEATS B2B Kalypsound

3/31—Vulgarian with Predicate and Deadgods

4/2—Kyle Gordon

3/28—DREAMiBOi with Jo Rodriguez, Eli & The Hypotheticals and Bad Boy Bug

3/29—Joey Harkum with Mike Ring

3/30—The Ghost Club with Fuller and Instant Crush

3/31—Video Age with Mind Shrine and BabyBaby

4/2—Jhariah with Cherokee Social

3/27—Sarah & The Sundays

3/29—Broadway Rave

3/30—2000 Tears

4/2—Brutus

4/1—Loving with Fog Lake

4/2—Games We Play with House Parties and Zoe Ko

3/29—Sub Focus with Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991 and Savage

3/30—Audien X Jason Ross with Yetep and No Mana

4/2—Ministry with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

3/27—Daryl Gott Quartet

3/28—The David Mesquitic Trio

3/29—Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

3/30—The Jack Dunlevie Double Keyboard Quintet

3/31—The Dana Landry Trio

3/30—Hot Like Wasabi

3/31—Christopher Thomas

3/28—Ashley McBryde with Kasey Tyndall

3/29—KLL SMTH with DMVU, Anna Morgan, Hypho and Mikayli

3/30—Mo Lowda & The Humble with The Bright Light Social Hour and The Thing

3/31—Scarface

3/28—Hot Buttered Rum String Band with Broken Compass Bluegrass

3/29—Phoffman

3/30—Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party

3/29—Watermelon Funk

3/30—Sneaky Link

3/29—Dan Savage’s HUMP! 2024 Film Festival

3/30—Dan Savage’s HUMP! 2024 Film Festival

4/2—The Reverend Horton Heat

3/30—Boogie T with TRUTH, Boogie T.rio, Break Science, DistinctMotive and Skellytn

3/27—Immediate Music #9

3/28—School House Rox!

3/29—Jason Lee

3/30—Castillo Bravo with Birdnest and Hemline

3/30—Hula Hound with Fly Amanita and Noisy Residents

3/28—The Prodigal Son

3/28—Qoncert Weekend

3/28—DJR with SONNY and DRXW

3/28—Sister Wife Sex Strike with Flower Crown Me a Queen and The Recession Special

3/29—Girly Pop Rave

3/30—Potato Pirates with Noogy, Rotten Reputation, S.W.A.G. and Undissassembled

3/31—Kidnapped with Sinister Feeling, Polish, Pig Splitter and Locked In

3/28—Jazz Odyssey Live with Jade Oracle

3/29—Benny & Taylor’s Honky Tonk Express with Derek Dames Ohl

3/31—Conan with Psychic Trash and Fossil Blood

3/30—Teenage Bottlerocket with Authority Zero

4/2—Mom Jeans

3/28—Sister Nancy

3/29—Tony Romera

3/30—Boogie T.

3/28—Sonic Alchemy with Circles We Draw

3/29—Peaches & Cream Vol. 2

3/30—Trev Rich and Ransteez

3/31—Y2k4l

4/1—Swigz with Dj Jt, Zrec, 777dubs and Kayls