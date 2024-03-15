There’s Still Time To Dive Into Oyster Month at Jax Fish House

The tide is still low for you to celebrate the best of oyster season at Jax Fish House all month long. Indulge in oysters from both the East and West coasts with a glass of wine from its extensive list of house-picked favorites. As one of Denver’s beloved seafood restaurants, Jax has spent 30 years curating and perfecting its oyster dishes and March is the time for them to shine.

To celebrate the month, Jax is featuring an array of oysters from raw to hot specials at all five of its locations: Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins and Glendale. These specials will include East Coast oysters, which are only available until March 16, then West Coast oysters take over from March 17-31.

303 Magazine had the pleasure of experiencing the festivities at the Glendale location and we highly recommend the West Coast cold oysters with cucumber yogurt, finger lime and mint curated by chef de cuisine Jenna McNeil. Or take advantage the last day of East Coast oysters to try the hot ‘crab cheese wonton’ with blue crab, red pepper sweet-and-sour sauce and crispy fried wontons. Pair them with a Brut Rosé or Sauvignon Blanc for a crisp finish to the savory delights.

Join Jax on March 24 for a Bubbles & Pearls: The Throw Down party from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for a luxurious ‘oyster gala’ experience. Enjoy four different stations of West Coast focused oyster bites such as the Hangtown Fry served hot with smoked bacon, a crispy oyster, egg and Jax hot sauce with hand-picked sparkling wine, passed hors d’oeuvres, and four more wine stations for $225 per person. Tickets for the event can be made through Tock.

Oyster Month at Jax is highlighted by its dedication to sustainability practices, which allows it to serve fresh fish seven days a week. Did you know it also has its own proprietary oyster? The Crackerjax comes from a longstanding partnership with Rappahannock Oyster Co. out of Virginia and is a part of Jax’s happy hour menu for only $2 apiece.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar has various locations in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Glendale and is open Sunday – Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday. Happy hour is 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m daily.