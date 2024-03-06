February 22nd, 2024 – Colorado Springs’ most ultra-luxe entertainment venue, the Sunset Amphitheater, has announced its first wave of summer concerts. On August 9th, Colorado Springs’ own OneRepublic will open the highly-anticipated 8,000-capacity, $90-million-dollar open-air amphitheater, and audiences will get to experience music from a wide array of major touring artists all summer long, and beyond. All currently announced shows are below.

Get your tickets to all these incredible shows and more coming soon HERE

8/9 – OneRepublic Night 1 (Sunset Grand Opening)

8/10 – OneRepublic Night 2 (Added due to demand)

8/11 – OneRepublic Night 3 (Added due to demand)

8/16 – Beach Boys

8/23 – Lauren Daigle

8/30 – Dierks Bentley

8/24 – Primus

8/31 – Robert Plant + Allision Krauss



9/13 – Jim Gaffigan

9/27 – Steve Miller Band

Beyond the incredible live performances that fans will get from the above artists this coming summer, audiences can also expect an unparalleled entertainment and hospitality experience. Booked exclusively in partnership with leading concert promoter AEG Presents, the state-of-the-art Sunset boasts clear views from every seat in the house, crystal-clear sound, and other premium touches – complete with a picturesque view of Pikes Peak, ‘America’s Mountain’.

Part of Colorado Springs-based live entertainment company Notes Live’s growing empire of venues nationwide, the Sunset’s opening night will be August 9th, 2024. Notes Live Chairman and CEO, JW Roth, said ahead of the Sunset’s opening “There’s never been a music venue of this magnitude, or this quality on Earth, and I can’t express how excited I am to show the public everything the Notes Live team has been putting their blood, sweat, and tears into for so long. Let’s go, baby!”

The Sunset expects to announce more shows for the 2024 season in the coming weeks.