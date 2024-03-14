Q&A — K.L.O. Talks New EP “Ultra Mysterious” Ahead of Cervantes’ Show

Prepare yourself for the raw energy of K.L.O., the electronic sensation comprised of renowned producers Kursa, Lone Drum, and Osmetic. As they gear up for the release of their eagerly awaited EP, “Ultra Mysterious,” K.L.O. is set to embark on an exclusive tour, including a headlining show at the renowned Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver, CO on March 14th.

Departing from the introspective tones of their pandemic-era album Slow Mode, this project embodies the essence of party and feel-good vibes, reflecting the infectious energy of their live performances. Fans can expect vinyl scratching, cutting-edge visuals, and the playful sounds that define the Ultra Mysterious EP.

303 Magazine recently caught up with K.L.O. to discuss the new EP, the evolution of their sound through collaboration, playing the new music live, and much more.

303 Magazine: What initially sparked your interest in forming a group and making collaborative music?

K.L.O.: It really just came out of a mutual interest and friendship.

303: Your music is often described as atmospheric and haunting. What inspires this aesthetic?

K.L.O.: We all bring different influences to the mix but there are certain vibes/sounds we all agree work.

303: How does each member see their role as a producer shape the overall sound and direction of the music?

K.L.O.: It’s always been about just enjoying the process, if you have fun making the tracks hopefully people will have fun listening to them too!

303: Can you walk us through the group’s typical creative process when making music?

K.L.O.: Sample some old records, have some sound design sessions and then go through it all and do it all again before we start putting the puzzle together.

303: How has your musical style evolved since the last project?

K.L.O.: I think it’s always evolving. There’s always new tech, and old sounds tend to come back around. So, it’s just working through the options.

303: What influenced this change in direction?

K.L.O.: No real change, just felt like the vibe.

303: Are there any particular artists or genres that have influenced your sound?

K.L.O.: The UK bass scene and the US shows we’ve played have all had their impact. We all have a lot of influences, and that always plays a part for any artist.

303: Your production work spans multiple genres. How do you approach adapting your style to different genres?

K.L.O.: Same ethos, different tempo on the whole.

303: How do you navigate the balance between staying true to your artistic vision and experimenting with new sounds or styles?

K.L.O.: We just make sure we’re having fun in the studio.

303: Your songs have a super unique groove. How did you develop your distinctive rhythm style? Who informs the swing?

K.L.O.: We all like breaks and have thousands of samples built up over the years on our drives.

303: Can you share any insights into your sampling process and how you select the samples you use?

K.L.O.: We just grab what we hear that we like or what makes us laugh on the whole.

303: What role does experimentation play in shaping your music, and how do you push boundaries in your sound?

K.L.O.: The sound design is all an experiment.

303: How do you approach translating your studio recordings to the stage?

K.L.O.: The live cuts really make that happen, we also have versions of all our tracks that don’t have cuts and slightly different mixes/arrangements so when you hear us playing a track it’s always a different version to the version on the release.

303: What are you most excited for on tour?

K.L.O.: Just being back in the States, it’s been a good few months, and we’ve missed you guys!

303: Are you doing anything in Denver while you’re here?

K.L.O.: On March 14th at Cervantes, we’re headlining with guests @Jon1st, @base2 and @nueq and can’t wait!!!