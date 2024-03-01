Now Open: Blue in Green Denver, A Japanese and American Selvedge Denim Brand

Denim lovers, rejoice! Blue in Green, a renowned Japanese and American selvedge denim store, is now open for business in Denver.

The almost 18-year-old shop began selling hard-to-find Japanese selvedge denim from its storefront in SoHo in 2006. Thanks to denim diehards from New York City and beyond, Blue in Green has become a premier resource for Japanese and American denim.

Nowhere else in the U.S. can you find such high-quality artisanal denim and niche brands from across the globe. Now, the boutique has brought Japan to the Mile High City.

In early September, Blue in Green opened its second store in RiNo.

Bringing Denim to Denver

Bringing denim to Denver was an easy choice for Geoffrey Chorbajian, co-owner of Blue in Green with founder Yuji Fukushima. When the New York native relocated to Boulder three years ago, he began looking for a second retail location — a longtime goal of the Blue in Green team.

Due to Blue in Green’s “urban vibe,” the idea of opening in Boulder was quickly nixed.

“It just didn’t seem like the right fit for what Blue in Green is,” Chorbajian said.

Denver, however, had potential. A potential that Chorbajian felt hadn’t been quite reached. Although the state’s capital is one of the largest cities in the U.S., its shopping options are limited.

“People think there should be more here,” Chorbajian said.

Blue in Green seemed like a great fit for Denver because it was “a place that’s hungry for stores like this.” The climate is also perfect for denim.“You can wear jeans every day in Colorado,” Chorbajian said.

He saw people in the city who were already wearing Japanese selvedge denim but knew they were forced to find it online. Expanding to Denver would allow denim enthusiasts and newcomers to try on Japanese selvedge denim before buying, and to discover new brands.

“Clothes tell stories. It’s the story that sells,” Chorbajian said. “When people come in and ask [about the price] I tell them the story and that’s what sells them. They want to wear that article of clothing and have someone ask them about it and now they can tell them the story. That’s what excites people.”

It’s hard to believe that six months ago, Blue in Green Denver started as an empty box. After approximately five months of construction, the blank space transformed into a selvedge safe haven when the team stocked its 1,050-square-foot store. Jeans cover the floor-to-ceiling walls, filling the modern building as far as the eye can see.

With a long brand list that’s always evolving, there’s an infinite spectrum of washes and silhouettes to choose from.

In the wide world of denim, small-scale Japanese brands like Samurai Jeans, Kapital and Studio D’Artisan stand out for their longevity and craftsmanship. Non-denim products, such as outerwear and footwear, are also for sale. In addition to “grail-level Japanese menswear,” as GQ describes it, Blue in Green offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, and even home goods, in-store and online.

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to shop at Blue in Green.

“People don’t know how to get into the fashion part. People come in and they want to get a nice pair of jeans but they don’t know anything about it. They just know we’re the place to get them,” Chorbajian said. “You come into my store and we’ll spend an hour with you. We’ll pull 15-20 pairs of jeans off the wall if that’s what it takes to get you in that right fit.”

Customer service is everything at Blue in Green.

“When people leave my store, I’d rather them leave with nothing than leave unhappy,” Chorbajian continued. “I want people to leave my store feeling like they just got the best piece of clothing they own.”

Clothing and Community

Equally as important to Blue in Green as the clothing is its mission to build community.

According to Blue in Green Denver’s Instagram account, which showcases staff picks and community collaborations, customers should expect more than a transactional relationship: “From Denim lovers to those just getting started, look to our shop as a place to come, convene, and engage in meaningful conversation about the things that matter most to you. Our doors will always open.”

Fashion and friendship go hand-in-hand at Blue in Green. People from all walks of life enter the store and leave with more than a receipt.

“The only thing our customers have in common is that they love the clothing. They love the jeans,” Chorbajian said. “But if you look at all the people who come into our store, they’re artists, they’re musicians, they’re barbers, they’re cooks. They’re all kinds of different people, and that’s the community — the community is the denim. All these people are brought into the community because of the denim.”

No one is excluded at Blue in Green. Chorbajian said the community continues to grow and expect more local partnerships. He hinted at future events and designer Q&As at the store.

For clothing and community, Denver denim heads are invited to visit Blue in Green.

“That’s the stuff that makes us feel good — for people to leave our store feeling like they learned something, got treated well, and left with a piece of clothing that’ll make them happy.”

Blue in Green Denver is located at 3299 Brighton Blvd. #108, Denver. It is open daily from 12 – 6:30 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Blue in Green Denver.