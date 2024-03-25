We are thrilled to announce the winners of the digital contest hosted by 303 Magazine for Colorado-based comedians! After receiving many submissions from talented individuals, we have selected our top 8 contestants. Following a public voting process that garnered hundreds of votes, we are proud to present the top 2 winners: Georgia Dukes and Andrea Vahl

The Denver Comedy Cabaret show, set to take place on April 6 at The Arch in Rino, will feature these two talented comedians alongside headliner Hannah Jones, host Tyler Benderr, and performer Sammy Anzer. The evening will kick off at 8:00 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail party, followed by the comedy show at 9:30 p.m. and an epic after-party at 10:30 p.m.

This event is open to all ages, with the reminder that attendees must be 21 or older to enjoy alcoholic beverages. Secure your tickets now for a night filled with laughter and entertainment!

Premium tables for 2 and single seats are available for purchase HERE to ensure you have the best view of the laughter-filled night.