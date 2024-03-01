Fueling Champions – Healthy Dining Options on the Go

With the Super Bowl over and many futbol (aka soccer) fans gearing up for the new season, a pre-game meal and drink are never a bad idea. From fully plant-based menus to fresh poke, we are bringing you a roundup that can help fuel your game day prep and excitement.

Watercourse Foods

Where: 837 E 17th Ave., Denver

When: Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 4 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Watercourse is a fully plant-based scratch kitchen. Whether you’re looking for a quick spot to eat before heading over to watch the Colorado Rapids or a healthy option for you and your work crew to grab dinner after work, you may want to add Watercourse to your list of considerations. With its full cocktail bar serving seasonal drinks like the Salted Caramel Capricorn, Winter Royal Bliss, and Matcha Frost Flip, or zero-proof cocktails like the Passion Heatwave, pregaming this season will be a vibe.

Vital Root

Where: 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

When: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: According to research, a plant-based diet may best achieve healthy eating goals. Before you scroll to the next restaurant on the list, consider gathering with your friends for happy hour at Vital Root. The menu offers Banh Mi Tacos, Cashew “Queso” Nachos and Korean BBQ Wings – perfect for sharing and perfect for keeping you on track with your healthy eating goals.

The Green Collective

Where: 2158 W 32nd Ave., Suite 100, Denver

When: Monday Closed, Tuesday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Did someone say flights? While these are only flights of the culinary kind, the Green Collective has a seat waiting for you. You can order three half pieces – the Colorado Lox, traditional Avocado Toast, or the Roasted Red Pepper Chicken, plus others. What better place to incorporate into your healthy eating routine than one that believes in a holistic approach to health and wellness? When you learn more about the origin of the Green Collective, you may have a new casual, healthy go-to when you’re out on the go.

Flower Child

Where: 3110 East 1st Ave, Unit 101, Denver

When: Sunday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: After your workout, head over to Flower Child for a post-workout meal that won’t leave you feeling guilty. Choose from its various salads and bowls, like the Chicken Yakisoba Noodles. Or, check out one of its four wraps – the Carolina BBQ Chicken, Thai Dye, Flying Avocado or The Rebel.

Turtle Boat – Colorado Poki Salads

Where: 2231 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

When: Monday – Tuesday Closed, Wednesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. or until sold out.

The Lowdown: Our final suggestion for you when you are out on the go, or hungry, and trying to maintain your new year healthy eating resolution is the Turtle Boat – Colorado Poki Salads. Grab it to go or dine in if you have some time to spare.