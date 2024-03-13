Join us for 303 Magazine’s inaugural comedy show, the Denver Comedy Cabaret, featuring some of the best up-and-coming local comedians who won the 303 Magazine local comedian contest.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of comedy and fun – get your tickets HERE now!

The show will be headlined by the hilarious Hannah Jones and hosted by the talented Tyler Benderr, with Sammy Anzer also performing.

The event will take place on April 6 at The Arch in Rino. The night will begin at 8:00 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail party, followed by the comedy show at 9:30 p.m. and an epic after-party at 10:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages, but you must be 21 to drink. Premium tables for 2 and single seats are available for purchase HERE to ensure you have the best view of the laughter-filled night.