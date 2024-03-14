Happening Now in Denver: Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL Takes to the Ice at Ball Arena

As Denver welcomes what could be our third-largest snowstorm in recorded history, come chill with the Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL performance at Ball Arena this weekend.

CRYSTAL is the 42nd original production from the creative geniuses behind Cirque du Soleil’s mind-bending entertainment experiences. As their first-ever production on ice, CRYSTAL was created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila. This frozen playground shatters perceptions of what’s possible by fusing world-class skating, acrobatics, music and visual artistry into a feast for the eyes.

Being the first Cirque du Soleil production that uses real snow, making approximately 300 snowballs a week, the performance starts with playful snowball fights (watch out if you sit on the front row!). Then CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating odyssey alongside the show’s playful protagonist, Crystal, as she ventures out onto a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world of her own imagination. This creatively liberated parallel universe allows Crystal to view life through a new whimsical lens, embracing her unique quirks and awakening to the power of self-expression.

Bringing this inspirational story to life is CRYSTAL’s troupe of international performers representing 18 different nationalities. The diverse cast of figure skaters, extreme athletes, acrobats, musicians and a comic character defy the laws of gravity and physics through never-before-seen feats on the frozen surface. Breathtaking superhuman skating and acrobatics reach new artistic heights thanks to the addition of the first-ever ice stage designed for a Cirque du Soleil show.

Various scenes play out in a big way with performers seamlessly blending multiple circus and skating disciplines into one show. World-class acrobats and skaters showcase their talents through synchronized skating routines, freestyle figure work and extreme stunts. One scene in particular really got the crowd going when the main character Crystal came out wearing an Avalanche jersey during a playful hockey game.

The visual world of CRYSTAL comes alive through the use of mammoth projections onto the icy stage that transport viewers into Crystal’s imaginative mindscape. An original musical score seamlessly fuses popular hits with Cirque’s signature sound to amplify the kaleidoscope of colors and artistry unfolding before the audience’s eyes.

CRYSTAL reminds us all that sometimes the only way to truly appreciate life is to look at it from an entirely new vantage point. The frozen acrobatic spectacular encourages audiences of all ages to reflect on their inner selves and discover the courage to forge new paths – even if that means venturing out onto thin ice.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit their website. General tickets will be on sale in Denver starting Mon., Oct. 23, 2024.

CRYSTAL Performance Schedule at DENVER’s BALL ARENA: