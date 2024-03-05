Antiques Roadshow returns to Colorado after 15 years.

PBS’s most-watched ongoing series Antiques Roadshow returns to Colorado for the first time since 2009, heading to Littleton at a yet-to-be-announced location on May 29 to film for its 29th Season. Initially slated to come to Estes Park in June of 2020 but having to cancel due to COVID-19, this marks the fourth time the series comes to the state, seeking to attract locals in possession of potentially valuable items, from family heirlooms to oddities that have been taking up space in the attic.

The experience of getting to be present at the roadshow amidst all the experts is electrifying. The wealth of knowledge on hand from the appraisers there, on top of the amount of curiosity held by all the attendees, is a perfect storm of success that highlights the show’s success.

“Nothing feels like being there. It’s exciting to meet our experts – keep in mind that the kind of expertise our appraisers have, the knowledge – these are people who know an enormous amount,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “They’re very sought-after people because it’s not easy to know everything they know.”

Bemko, who has been the executive producer of the show for the last two decades, praised the experts who give their time to be a part of the show and lend their knowledge for it to be possible, and the palpable, magical feeling of getting to watch them gush about the items that they come across, noting their passion and devotion to learning.

“Could I get as jazzed about comic books as Travis Landry is, or about prints as Chris Lane is? Not my cup of tea – but I sure get jazzed watching them.” Bemko added.

Chris Lane, a Denver local who worked as a print and map expert on the show for over 20 years before retiring, was part of the show since its second season. He added his insight into what it’s like to be on the show floor, noting the work that goes into every aspect and where his expertise came in handy.

“It’s a lot of fun. We used to call it summer camp for adults. We’d get together, have dinner and the guests were great,” Lane mentioned regarding his time with the show. “It was tiring, but people are nice and we’d try to joke with them and make it a fun experience – even if what they had on hand wasn’t that valuable.”

Averaging about 3,000 participants who are all allowed to bring a max of two items, appraisers can end up going through nearly 6,000 items per day, varying from tools and weapons to journals and prints and everything in between. While the vast majority may not be of any monetary value, the overarching goal is to educate people on items they find curious.

“It’s rare to have really good things pass through, that’s why they’re expensive. You want to be nice to the people, give them some education and explain what they have, a little bit of history, even if what they bring is worth five dollars.” Lane said. “If you go with the right attitude that you want to learn about your item, you’re gonna have a good experience.”

Bemko and Lane both highlighted some noteworthy items they’ve seen, from an unknown variant of a map from approximately 1708 Lane had appraised to a woman who brought in a pin her uncle made in an internment camp that brought Bemko to tears hearing about her family’s story. When asked if there was anything to look for in Colorado, Bemko mentioned that Western style and Native American antiques would likely appear, but more than anything, she hopes to see something new.

“I’ve been touring a long time, so it’s always fun to see something that surprises me. It never gets old – no pun intended.”

Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Anyone interested can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household.

To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2024 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 18, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT.

For more information, you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.

All Photos by Jeff Dunn for GBH.