Looking to make your home more eco-friendly? If so, you don’t have to take drastic steps to be a little more green! Making simple changes, such as switching to bamboo paper towels, can make a huge difference. Bamboo paper towels are strong and super absorbent yet are gentle on the environment.

With the demand for sustainable household products skyrocketing, it’s no surprise that there are many different brands of bamboo paper towels on the market to choose from. Below you’ll find a guide to the seven best bamboo paper towels that will be a welcome addition to your kitchen and anywhere else spills happen.

7 Best Bamboo Paper Towels in 2024

There’s no shortage of bamboo paper towels to choose from in 2024. With a growing number of people making more conscious household purchases, the demand for eco-friendly products has continued to increase. Here are the seven best bamboo paper towels that you can rely on for all of your needs.

Conscious Consumer Bamboo Paper Towels Cloud Paper Bamboo Paper Towels Grove Co. Tree-Free Paper Towels Repurpose Premium Bamboo Paper Towels Caboo Tree-Free Bamboo Paper Towels Seek Bamboo Bamboo Paper Towels The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Paper Towels

At the top of the list is Conscious Consumer Bamboo Paper Towels. While this is a new brand to recently hit the market, their products are already receiving rave reviews. Conscious Consumer Bamboo Paper Towels are made with 100% bamboo fibers that are strong and highly absorbable. No spill is a match for these trusted paper towels!

2. Cloud Paper Bamboo Paper Towels

Cloud Paper Bamboo Paper Towels are 100% FSC-certified, eco-friendly, and chlorine-free. Each roll has 150 sheets that can be torn in half-sizes to reduce waste. With plastic free, recyclable, and compostable, this is a product you can feel good about if you’re committed to a greener lifestyle.

3. Grove Co. Tree-Free Paper Towels

Grove Co. Tree-Free Paper Towels are a great alternative to traditional paper towels. Made from 100% bamboo, these 2-ply sheets are strong and absorbent and don’t contain any harmful compounds such as inks, dyes, or scents. With a select-a-size feature, you can effortlessly reduce your waste.

4. Repurpose Premium Bamboo Paper Towels

Soak up wet messes without a worry with Repurpose Premium Bamboo Paper Towels. These sustainable bamboo paper towels are made with a 2-ply design and optimal texture to clean up wet messes in a breeze. Repurpose Premium Bamboo Paper Towels are free of elemental chlorine as well as fragrance.

5. Caboo Tree-Free Bamboo Paper Towels

Strong enough for any spill, Caboo Tree-Free Bamboo Paper Towels are a great addition to your kitchen or any room in your home. Each 2-ply sheet is absorbent and sturdy, making them perfect for all of your clean up needs. Caboo Tree-Free Bamboo Paper Towels are chemical-free and gentle on the environment.

6. Seek Bamboo Bamboo Paper Towels

Work towards a sustainable, zero-waste kitchen by making the switch to Seek Bamboo Bamboo Paper Towels. These bamboo paper towels are made with FSC-certified bamboo that’s 100% renewable and sustainable. Each sheet is reusable and is made without any inks, dyes, or scents.

7. The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Paper Towels

Clean spills and stains with ease with The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Paper Towels. These eco-friendly paper towels are tough on messes without leaving anything behind. The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Paper Towels are natural and skin-friendly, which means no chemicals or other harmful compounds.

Benefits of Bamboo Paper Towels

There are many reasons why bamboo paper towels are a great choice for all households. Here are some of the key benefits.

Durability – Bamboo paper towels are extremely durable. Many offer superior strength when compared to traditional tree-based paper towels. These paper towels are great for all sorts of uses, including wiping surfaces and cleaning up spills.

Sustainability – Bamboo paper towels are made from bamboo, which is one of the fastest growing plants. Because bamboo grows rapidly, it’s highly renewable, harvesting it has little to no negative impact on the environment.

Biodegradable – Bamboo paper towels are biodegradable and compostable. Unlike conventional paper towels, they don’t take years to break down and decompose. Instead, these paper towels decompose and return valuable nutrients to the soil.

Safe for sensitive skin – Bamboo paper towels are hypoallergenic, which means they’re safe for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies. Many traditional paper towels contain dyes and other harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin.

How We Chose the Best Bamboo Paper Towels

There are dozens of bamboo paper towels available on the market today, so how did we narrow it down to the top seven? Here are all of the factors we considered when creating our ranked list of products.

Material quality – All of the bamboo paper towels on our list are made from 100% bamboo. This ensures that each paper towel is strong and offers optimal absorbency.

Size and thickness – We chose bamboo paper towels in various sizes and thicknesses so that you can find ones that best fit your needs.

Price – Bamboo paper towels are slightly more expensive than conventional paper towels. However, the extra cost is offset by their performance and the fact that they’re eco-friendly and much better for the environment.

Conclusion

From cleaning up spills to drying dishes, bamboo paper towels are a welcome addition to any kitchen. Not only are they durable, they’re eco-friendly and go a long way in increasing your home’s eco-friendliness.

FAQs

Are bamboo paper towels eco-friendly?

Yes, bamboo paper towels are eco-friendly because bamboo is a highly newable resource. Bamboo paper towels are also biodegradable and reduce deforestation.

Are bamboo paper towels as absorbent as traditional paper towels?

Bamboo paper towels are known for being strong and super absorbent. They perform the same as, if not better, than traditional paper towels in their ability to effectively soak up spills

Are bamboo paper towels more expensive than traditional paper towels?

Bamboo paper towels are slightly more expensive when compared to traditional paper towels. However, the cost is well worth the added benefits of using a durable and eco-friendly product.