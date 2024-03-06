Americans spend over $130 million on cutting boards yearly but don’t always get their money’s worth. If you are looking for a new cutting board, you may want to get one made from bamboo.

There are several reasons to consider buying a bamboo cutting board:

Bamboo products appeal to eco-friendly consumers. It is a sustainable material because it grows quickly and doesn’t require pesticides.

Another selling point is that bamboo cutting boards are durable and don’t get marked from knives as quickly.

Bamboo also has microbial properties that make it more resistant to mold.

Bamboo is both lightweight and provides a sturdy cutting surface.

Of course, getting the highest quality bamboo cutting board you can find is important. The six best bamboo cutting boards are listed below.

Conscious Corner

This beautiful bamboo cutting board from Conscious Corner outperforms most others on the market because it’s durable and easy to use.

Conscious Corner is committed to environmental responsibility, so this cutting board is the perfect choice for eco-friendly consumers. It’s easy to maintain and has beautiful aesthetics, so it is hands down the top bamboo cutting board for both professional chefs and everyday consumers.

Tablecraft HBB85 Bamboo Bar Size Cutting Board

The Tablecraft HBB85 Bamboo Bar Size Cutting Board is an exceptional cutting board for customers that prioritize durability and longevity. It has a rounded rectangular design, 8″ long, 5.5″ wide, and 0.5″ thick.

The bamboo used to make this cutting board is highly resilient and can withstand even the sharpest knives. Furthermore, it has a reversible design, which helps double its lifespan. It’s perfect for anyone seeking cutting boards they must use frequently.

MasterChef Extra-Large Bamboo Cutting Board

The MasterChef Extra-Large Bamboo Cutting Board is a professional quality cutting board that is an ideal option for consumers concerned about cleanliness and sustainability. This board is furnished with entirely organic bamboo. It is also made with a food-safe design since it has no harsh chemicals.

It is also easy to maintain and helps prevent messes, because it has a deep juice rim to help catch juices. Furthermore, it is reversible, which helps extend its longevity. It should come as no surprise that this product has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. This is one of the best bamboo cutting boards all the way around, so it deserves a spot on this list.

Farberware 3 Piece Cutting Board Set Bamboo

This set of three cutting boards come in 11×14-inch, 8×10-inch, and 8×5-inch dimensions. Each cutting board is 0.5″ thick. There are many reasons these bamboo cutting boards are so popular:

They are eco-friendly.

They are highly resistant to knife scratches.

They are lightweight.

They are easy to wash.

This is the perfect choice if you need three different-sized cutting boards for different applications since they all adhere to the highest quality standards. It’s reasonably priced at Walmart.

Totally Bamboo 3-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set

This is another 3-piece set of bamboo cutting boards. The boards in this set come in the following dimensions:

A 13″ by 9-1/2″ board that is perfect for cutting meat

An 11″ by 8-1/2″ cutting board that is meant for cutting fruits and vegetables

An 8″ by 6″ cutting board that is meant for garnishes and cheeses.

Each of them is 3/8″ thick. They are also highly durable and soft on knives. The biggest downside is they aren’t reversible. Therefore, it’s rated lower than others since this can affect its longevity.

Royal Craft Wood 5 PIECE Bamboo CHOPPING BOARD SET

This 5-piece chopping board set by Royal Craft Wood is perfect for any cooking project, including planning a large party, running a professional catering event, or cooking meals at home. This set has cutting boards in the following dimensions: 20″x14″x0.75″, 18″x12″x0.75″, 15 “x10″x0.6″, 12 x8″x0.6″ and 9″x6″x 0.6”.

This set is a little pricier than some others on this list, but overall, it is a great option for anyone looking for quality bamboo cutting boards.

How We Chose the Best Bamboo Cutting Boards

We looked at several factors when choosing the best bamboo cutting boards, including:

Materials: We looked for cutting boards that were made from quality bamboo to ensure they would last as long as possible.

Dimensions: We looked for cutting boards that were large enough to hold food but were also compact enough to store easily.

Strength: We looked for cutting boards that had strong surfaces so they wouldn’t be easily damaged by knives.

Sustainability: We mentioned that bamboo is an eco-friendly resource, but some bamboo cutting boards are more sustainable than others. We looked for cutting boards that were made with eco-friendly processes and didn’t have any harsh chemicals.

Brand Reputation: We also looked at reviews from previous customers to see how they felt about their cutting boards to get insights into what customers thought about important factors like durability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.

Affordability: Finally, we reviewed the costs of all of the cutting boards. We wanted to ensure customers could get quality cutting boards at reasonable prices.

We did our due diligence to help customers find the highest quality bamboo cutting boards.

FAQs

Are bamboo cutting boards reasonably durable?

Bamboo cutting boards are highly durable. They can be used regularly and get knife marks slower than most other types of wood.

Can you resurface bamboo cutting boards?

You can resurface bamboo cutting boards to remove knife marks, scratches, or stains. You will usually need to sand the surface and reseal it with food-safe mineral oil or beeswax.

Do you have to worry about your knives becoming dull when using them on bamboo cutting boards?

Bamboo cutting boards are usually safer for knives than those made from ceramics or other types of woods. However, even bamboo cutting boards will start to have knife marks and scratches, which can cause knives to eventually become dull. It is a good idea to resurface the cutting board to prevent this from happening.