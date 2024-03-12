12 St. Patrick’s Day Specials for Your Holiday Weekend

The holiday weekend is finally here. Time to call up your friends, and put on your favorite green shirt and accessories to celebrate the fun weekend ahead, and of course wherever you decide to go this weekend remember to celebrate responsibly. We have put together a list of 12 pubs and restaurants offering some great St. Patrick’s Day Specials.

Revival Denver Public House

Where: 630 East 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Starting the party is Revival Denver Public House. You will want to reserve a spot now once you see these St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Specials. Start by ordering a beverage. They have Jameson ($3), Guinness Draft ($5) and Car Bombs ($9). Pair one of these with the Corn Beef and Cabbage ($20), Guinness Stew ($10) or a Corned Beef Reuben ($14). Have you already picked your party spot but know you will need to recover with a good breakfast? Revival has your covered with their Breakfast & Brew special, which includes their Two Egg Breakfast ($14) and a Pint of Guinness ($15).

Kona Grill

Where: 3000 East 1st Ave., Suite 184, Denver

The Lowdown: This deal at Kona Grill will leave your friends green with envy or at least a bad case of FOMO if they decide to skip the annual St. Patrick’s Day meetup. During Happy Hour (Monday – Friday 2 p.m to 6 p.m), the Kona Grill has your choice of Green Beer, Sake, or Seltzer for $3 and Corned Beef Sliders for $6. Don’t get pinched turning blue with sadness thinking you missed out on trying the sliders because you can get them all day with chips for $19.

FlyteCo Tower

Where: 3120 Uinta St., Denver

The Lowdown: We’re catching flights and not feelings this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Now, if you are not able to take a quick getaway trip, head on over to FlyteCo Tower and enjoy their drink specials, surprise brews on tap and their Reuben Grilled Cheese Sandwich. While we understand if you want to make this an “Adults Only” celebration, FlyteCo Tower is perfect for family fun with their various activities and kid friendly menu. Hey, it’s always good to have a plan just in case the babysitter caught one of those flights.

Tom’s Watch Bar

Where: 1601 19th St., Unit 101, Denver

The Lowdown: Now if you are one that prefers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day watching your favorite sports team play, then Tom’s Watch Bar is for you. Order a Guinness Stout from on tap and checkout out their menu while you watch the Nuggets take on the Mavericks, the NCAAA SEC Tournament, or the Red Wings take on the Penguins. Now, don’t think Tom’s Watch Bar is not joining in on all of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. On Sunday, March 17th, join the outdoor festival where you can enjoy live music, green beer, March madness, and games like beer pong and cornhole.

STK Steakhouse

Where: 1550 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: For this St. Patrick’s Day Special, hit up happy hour (Saturday – Sunday 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at STK Steakhouse. Similar to their sister restaurant, Kona Grill, they are serving ‘Lil Corned Beef Sliders with Tots ($6) instead of chips. Additionally, they are serving up Leprechaun Stilettos (Grey Goose le citron vodka, St Germain, muddled cucumber and mint) for $9. Don’t forget to make your reservations and enjoy.

Finley’s Pub

Where: 375 South Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: Where are all of our Washington Park folks at? Don’t get mad at us for sharing about the great St. Patrick’s Day Specials going on at Finley’s Pub this weekend. We’re talking Green Beer, Green Jello Shots, Corn Beef and Cabbage, and Car Bomb Cupcakes. If you end up having your fill of corn beef and cabbage before you make your way to Finley’s, don’t worry, they have other options on their menu that look just as good.

The Fainting Goat Pub

Where: 846 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Consider celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at The Fainting Goat Pub. They will be having drink specials during brunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). You and your friends can share a bucket of High Noon ($28) or a bucket of 16oz Montuckey’s ($20). You can try the Corned Beef and Hash for brunch or their Reuben Sandwich and Reuben Burger from their dining menu. Making it great for those that want a low-key type of celebration.

The Irish Rover Pub

Where: 54 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: For those of you looking for a cozy spot for two, check out The Irish Rover Pub may be for you. Their Ultimate Sampler that includes Corned Beef Egg Rolls may be perfect start of a day date that that is followed by a movie and other activities that take you all the way into the night. Still got energy to burn? Continue night by having dinner or drinks at another one of the suggestions on this list before calling it a night.

Ritual Social House

Where: 1209 East 13th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Ain’t no party like a St. Patrick’s Day party and Ritual Social House is ready to host you and your friends. They will have drink specials, a menu including Irish foods and beer pong. We know… we had you at beer pong.Fat Albert’s

Where: 1717 23rd Avenue, Greeley

Lowdown: Don’t worry NORCO, we did not forget about you. Head on over to Fat Albert’s this weekend to enjoy their Green Beer with a delicious and hearty looking plate of Corn Beef and Cabbage. Please be patient and kind as you wait to dine at Fat Albert’s as they will be busy.

Poka Lola Social Club

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Shane Irish Whisky Shot ($8), Pot of Gold Shot ($8), In Rainbows ($15) and Get Lucky ($15) are just a few of the drinks you’ll find at the Poka Lola Social Club this weekend. The Poka Lola also has menu of elegant bites menu perfect for sharing.

Slattery’s Pub and Grill

Where: 5364 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Feeling lucky? Head on over to Slattery’s Pub and Grill for their St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration that includes a chance to win a free lunch in their Snap, Tag, and Win Contest. All weekend, you can enjoy music, traditional Irish treats and of course, corn beef and cabbage. Slattery’s Pub and Grill will be a great starting point if you are looking to catch Kevin Fitzgerald and his St. Patrick’s Day inspired set at Comedy Works.