Your Guide to 2024 Culinary Trends – Flavors Abound

Here is your final guide to local takes on the 2024 Culinary Trends. While many places within the Denver Metro area serve authentic international cuisine, the following list will inspire you to make 2024 the year you get out and experience all the culinary flavors our city offers.

Urban Burma

Where: Located inside at 10180 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora

When: Sunday & Monday: Closed; Tuesday – Saturday: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

The Lowdown: Urban Burma is no stranger to foodies looking for international flavors. Located inside the Mango House, an international food hall, it is a must-see. From noodles to curries, they got you. They can also make almost any dish on their menu vegan or vegetarian upon request.

Smoky Hill Indian Cuisine

Where: 22942 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora

When: Monday – Thursday: 11:00 am to 9:30 pm; Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

The Lowdown: Now, you will have to travel a little southeast, but once you get to Smoky Hill Indian Cuisine, word has it that you will want to try their Tandoori Chicken. Many other delicious dishes, such as the Paneer Tikka Masala, are on the menu. Smoky Hill Indian Cuisine strives to create an experience where their authentic Indian dishes bring India closer to home.

Queen of Sheeba

Where: 7225 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80220

When: Monday: Closed; Tuesday – Sunday: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

The Lowdown: The Queen of Sheeba is an excellent mid-way meeting point to gather with friends or family for authentic Ethiopian cuisine. This choice is complete with a dining experience that would meet the What’s Hot 2024 Culinary Trends Forecast list for its cozy dining atmosphere and dishes that can be shared.

Jasmine Syrian Food

Where: Located inside Mango House at 10180 E. Colfax Ave., Ste. 186, Aurora, CO 80010

When: Sunday & Monday: Closed; Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

The Lowdown: Jasmine Syrian Food is another gem located within Mango House. If you love Dolmas like we do, Jasmine Syrian has a plate waiting just for you – and everyone else, of course. From the various offerings on their menu, you can get your fill of flavorful, savory, and sweet eats and treats.

Pupusas Lover

Where: 2236 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

When: Monday – Sunday: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

The Lowdown: Where have you been if you have never had a pupusa? Three sisters from El Salvador founded Pupusas Lover to introduce customers to something new and provide an experience that makes you feel like you are visiting their home for a delicious meal. With locations in both Denver and Boulder, I’m sure you will become a lover of pupusas like we have.

Byblos Greek & Lebanese

Where: 4940 Yosemite St., Unit E4, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

When: Monday – Thursday: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm (Lunch) and 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Dinner); Friday – Sunday: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

The Lowdown: You do not have to wait until the annual Greek Festival to enjoy delicious Greek food. Byblos Greek and Lebanese restaurant, serves authentic regional flavors you can enjoy with family and friends. You know we like to provide you with a list of dining experiences that don’t make anyone in your dining party feel left out. So whether plant-based or not, Byblos Greek and Lebanese will have something for all. Oh, and did we mention that they have Dolmas for all those who love them just as much as we do?