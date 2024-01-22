Your Guide to the Culinary Trends of 2024 – Soups and Stews

According to the National Restaurant Association, the top culinary trends in 2024 include elements of uniqueness, flavor, comfort, and communal connection. This series, which will provide lists of local dining spots and bars, will be your guide to exploring these trends.

With the recent freezing temperatures, this first category is sure to be one that will make you feel warm and cozy all over. Soups and stews made the What’s Hot 2024 list as they perfectly combine all the elements in one dish. Check out this list of restaurants that made it.

Farm & Market

Where: 2401 Larimer Street, Denver

When: Open Daily, 9:30 am to 7:00 pm

The Lowdown: Farm & Market hydroponically grows its produce. The soup menu has ingredients that contain unique spices, like the togarashi in the Miso Chickpea Noodle soup. Be sure to follow this series to discover how Farm & Market makes the list for another 2024 culinary trend.

Tatsu Izakaya

Where: 2022 S. University Blvd., Denver

When: Monday – Thursday: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm; Wednesday: Closed; Friday: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm; Saturday: 11:30 am to 10:00 pm; Sunday: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

The Lowdown: Tatsu Izakaya is giving more than comfort with its ramen. You get locally sourced ingredients, harmoniously paired flavors and textures, and an atmosphere where you and your friends can have a casual and cultural dining experience while enjoying time together. Tatsu Izakaya checks off more than just one of the What’s Hot 2024 trends, which makes them a great suggestion in this series.

Revival Denver Public House

Where: 630 East 17th Avenue, Denver

When: Monday – Friday: 3:00 pm to 12:00 am; Saturday: 10:00 am to 12:00 am; Sunday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

The Lowdown: When it’s cold outside, Netflix and Doordash may be your go-to date night. However, if you live in or around the Uptown Denver neighborhood or plan to catch a show at the Fillmore Auditorium, you may want to stop by Revival Denver Public House to order a bowl of the Rock Mountain Gumbo.

Uncle

Where: Highlands: 2215 W. 32nd Ave., Denver and

West Wash Park: 95 S. Pennsylvania St., Denver

When: Monday-Thursday, 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm; Friday – Saturday: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm; Sunday: Closed

The Lowdown: Another local find for your 2024 culinary trends exploration is Uncle. Uncle is one of those neighborhood word-of-mouth spots for the best ramen. One could say Uncle has caught onto what the National Restaurant Association calls a macro trend – the use of social media as a vehicle for awareness of domestic and international regional foods.

Potager

Where: 1109 Ogden St., Denver

When: Monday: Closed; Tuesday – Saturday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Sunday: Closed

The Lowdown: The Potager restaurant and wine bar features locally sourced and seasonal cuisine. Its philosophy regarding people gathering for a meal aligns with the National Restaurant Association’s 2024 culinary trends. Additionally, its take on the French country cuisine cassoulet – Languedoc meat and bean stew – is a trend itself. Head over soon as it is served in a limited amount nightly.