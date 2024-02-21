Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 2/21 – 2/25

Appreciate the earth’s beauty this week in Denver at these special events: Colorado Environmental Film Festival, the DGMG Jewelry, Gem and Mineral Show and Exploring Everest at the DMNS.

Start thirsty Thursday with National Margarita day, have a drink in a fantastical realm with fae and elixirs on Friday, stop at the Mile High Beer Festival for some classic craft beers Colorado is known for on Saturday, or give some spiced wines a go on Sunday.

Things are never dull in Denver, this week contains metal musicians, electronic music producers and the Colorado Symphony. But if all you’re looking for after the week is done is a laugh, then snag some tickets to go see the legend that is George Lopez.

Machine Head

When: Feb. 21, doors 5:30 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The doors open early for a full night of metal music with Machine Head, as well as opening acts Fear Factory, Orbit Culture and Gates To Hell. Machine Head was formed in 1991 by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Robb Flynn, who remains the only original member of the band.

Mura Masa

When: Feb. 22, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Perplexiplex, Meow Wolf Denver Convergence Station, 1338 1st. St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Mura Masa is an electronic music producer and songwriter from Castel, Guernsey who is best known for his 2016 hit song “Lovesick.” For the Americas Tour stop at The Perplexiplex, he is joined by Kases.

Lab Group

When: Feb. 23, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.95 – $69.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Lap Group was born out of the collective minds of electronic music producers Potions, Supertask and the late CharlestheFirst. These days, they are an “ever-evolving aggregate of collective creative efforts by a variety of collaborators, involving some of their favorite producers and visual artists alike.” This is a show you won’t want to miss, especially with great talents to start the evening: Clams Casino, Jacques Greene, OAKK and Lilah.

Marcus Rezak

When: Feb. 24, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Marcus Rezak is a guitarist who is known as a master of jazz improvisation and the art of the sit-in, according to Cervantes’ website. Rezak has collaborated with an inconceivable amount of artists we all know and love: Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Umphreys Mcgee, Jerry Garcia Band, STS9, SCI, The Disco Biscuits, The Motet, Primus, Ratdog, Dopapod — you name it. Come hear Rezak’s debut album at the release party this Saturday.

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with Marin Alsop

When: Feb. 25, 1 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $113, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Former Music Director and current Conductor Marin Alsop will lead attendees through a night of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor. Additionally, two contemporary works by female composers in Anna Clyne’s Dance for Cello and Orchestra and Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 will be presented.

Sushi Rolling Class

When: Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co. 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $69, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Looking for a way to kill some time tonight? Sign up to learn how to make three different styles of sushi inside the Colorado Sake Taproom. This facility is Colorado’s only sake brewery, so sip on some while rolling! Attendees will learn to make one 8-piece roll, one hand roll, and one 6-piece roll.

National Margarita Day

When: Feb. 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Los Chingones, 2463 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Los Chingones is celebrating Margarita Day in collaboration with tequila brand Herradura. Herradura is also celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Guests can expect a specialty margarita, signature Los Chingones food, Herradura experience, giveaways, a photo booth and bottle engraving.

Quest of Thrones: A Fae Cocktail Adventure

When: Feb. 23, 6:30 or 9 p.m.

Where: The Mezzanine at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $19.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sometimes reality is just too much to bear. The good news is that there are fantastical realms to transport into whenever you desire. For example, try the Mezzanine to see fae creatures dance in the moonlight drunk on Faerie Wine, potions and elixirs. This experience is an immersive adventure with special cocktails and photo opportunities.

Mile High Beer Festival

When: Feb. 24, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $59.99 – 2, buy tickets

Lowdown: The annual Mile High Beer Festival affords Denverites the opportunity to sample a plentiful amount of craft beers from local breweries. There are over 30 vendors and more than 100 beers, ciders, spirits and other drinks to taste test.

Spiced Wine Sundays

When: Feb. 25, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Deep Roots was founded on family. So take your mother, your brother, your sister or your father to drink some spiced wine this Sunday. Deep Roots Winery offers spiced mulled wine with “All Day Every Sunday Glasses” for $5.

Spookadelia: Doubt’s Echo | Immersive Art Experience

When: Feb. 21, 11 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $12 – $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The immersive art adventure of Spookadelia is now a self-guided journey through the “Mirror Realm,” or Doubt’s Echo with performance artists curated by Darshan Dance Company, artists now featured at Denver Meow Wolf and more.

Exploring Everest – Full Circle Expeditions

When: Feb. 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS), 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $18, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Full Circle Expeditions is the first all-Black team to attempt to summit Mount Everest. Members of the expedition team will be at the museum to share their stories and love of the outdoors, the legacy this endeavor has created, and views on the barriers that continue to exist for Black communities in accessing the outdoors. The evening will begin with a screening of MacGillivray-Freeman’s 1998 film Everest.

Colorado Environmental Film Festival

When: Feb. 23 – 25

Where: Green Center, 924 16th St., Golden, CO

Cost: $12 – $48, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) will include screenings of feature-length and short films by foreign, local and young filmmakers with representatives from local and national organizations. The event is “supported and attended by people who value the natural world and share a passion for the power and beauty of film.”

DGMG Jewelry, Gem & Mineral Show

When: Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The beauty of the world can often be found in what jewelry is made of: gems, minerals, stones, fossils, and so on. Stop at this show to see pieces of the earth in various forms, skilled gem cutters, flint knapping and rocks that glow in the dark.

George Lopez

When: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $49 – $63, buy tickets here

Lowdown: George Lopez has been there since we were kids making us laugh on television. He’s classic, he’s known by all, and he’s here for a second night in Denver at the Paramount this Sunday for his Alllriiiighhttt! tour.