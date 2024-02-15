This week in concerts, love is in the air in the Denver Metro and accompanying that love is all the amazing music we’ve got on deck. After a romantic Wednesday evening, you gotta get out and catch some of these shows.
Rising jam band stars Dogs In A Pile are playing a two-night run at the Bluebird Theater on 2/16 and 2/17, and they’ve brought along their friends in Squeaky Feet to get the party started each night. Make sure to get out and catch these amazing players!
Everyone’s favorite representative of the GTL lifestyle DJ Pauly D will be laying down some heat for the dance floor at Temple on 2/17. You definitely don’t wanna miss this one!
Relive the good ol’ days of alternative music with the Plain White T’s taking Summit by storm on 2/17. Make sure you bust out those band t-shirts and torn-up jeans, as this show is guaranteed to bring killer throwbacks and some of Plain White T’s new tunes, too.
The rest of this week’s shows are below. Stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with us here at 303 Magazine!
2/16—Joplyn
2/17—Gab Rhome
2/13—Enrique Iglesias with Pitbull and Ricky Martin
2/13—Pola & Bryson with Ollie Mumbles, Ghast, Waylo and Dopel
2/13—ZOA with Silvr Siren, Edamami and Outset
2/13—Notixx with Priore and Substance D
2/13—DNA Proxi with Fizz Widget, Furtha and Mad-Lab
2/13—Undehfined with DropTalk, Dalfin and Electrya
2/13—Spenny with Noetika, twopercent and Alias Teel
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
2/16—Sam Jay
2/17—Musketeer Gripweed with Graham Good & the Painters
2/14—Evan Honer with Julia Digrazia
2/15—Trousdale with Abbey Cone
2/16—Dogs in a Pile with Squeaky Feet
2/17—Dogs in a Pile with Squeaky Feet
2/18—Grieves with Mouse Powel, Marley B and DJ Hoppa
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
2/13—Eric Bellinger with Zae France, Nahkeem and Jae Wes
2/14—Babytron with Certified Trapper
2/15—SHiFT ft. Moody Good with Rohaan, Bianca Oblivion and Wonkywilla
2/16—BoggDogg with Humandala, Easyjack and Xenolinguist
2/17—Drew Emmitt Band with Dan Andree Trio
2/13—Tkay Maidza with Death Wish
2/14—I Love R&B with Special Guests
2/16—Wassu with Discognition and Pinkowitz
2/17—Steely Dead with Bonfire Dub, Tunes 4 Barrett All-Stars and Dylan & Declan
2/15—Wilkson
2/16—Lee Foss
2/16—Bass Ops: SFAM + Special
2/17—Martin Ikin
2/13—Mardi Gras with No Hands Brass Band
2/14—The Legacy Group (2 Shows)
2/15—Gabe and Giz
2/15—Piano Lounge: Elliot Litz
2/16—BigPocket Tribute to Luther Vandross
2/16—Don Chicharrón
2/16—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
2/17—Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman (2 Shows)
2/17—Piano Lounge: Jeff Jenkins
2/18—Dave Hanson & Claude Sim
2/19—Dave Hanson: A Tribute to Al Hood
2/13—TALK with Zinedelphia
2/14—TALK with Zinedelphia
2/15—Alfred & The Teddinators with Nub and Hula Hound
2/16—Never Ending Fall with Cherokee Social
2/17—Jeremie Albino with Benjamin Dakota Rogers
2/13—Thunderboobie with The Savage Blush, Dialup and Keddjra
2/16—The Time Release Formula with Baby Houseman and The Far Reaches
2/15—Tourist with Amtrac and Weir
2/16—Sarah Jarosz with The Ballroom Thieves
2/16—Cooper Alan
2/13—B3 Jazz Jam
2/14—Hump Day Funk Jam
2/15—Dave Randon Trio
2/16—Funkiphino
2/17—Funkiphino
2/18—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
2/19—Monday Night Jazz Jam
2/15—Spud with Atlas Radio and Fiction
2/16—Rado with Coast To Ghost and Marafiki
2/18—Spitting Image with Blameshells, Soneffs and Circadian Melodies
2/14—Midwife with American Culture, Cherished and Water On The Thirst Ground
2/15—DJ Blake Britton
2/16—Rodney Rice with Shawn Hess, George Cessna and Jake Luna
2/19—Necropanther with Obscene Worship, Nightwraith and Teretanthropos
2/16—WeenerPhish
2/15—Edapollo with Koresma
2/16—Treehouse Set: Derek Vanderhorst and Rene Moffatt
2/16—Lizzy Jane with Nealson and Sam Burt
2/16—Treehouse DJ Set: Groove District
2/17—Dealer Takes Four with Crisco Disco and Calvin Locklear
2/17—ZUEZEU with 9b49, SSORBEATS and Gaspy
2/17—Treehouse DJ Set: Ben Fase B2B Wessyde
2/18—DJ Sweetnuts with En Sueño, Logan Camin and Tyler James
2/15—Man Cub with KEPIK, Xuinn and Voyajer
2/16—Cancerslug with Nihil and America’s Most Haunted
2/17—The Hails with Foxtide
2/17—Dogs in a Pile After Party with DJ BritBrit
2/18—The Swashbuckling Doctors with Anti Formula and The Worn Outs
2/16—Kxllswxtch
2/17—The Lagoons
2/15—Sugar Nova with Sexbruise? and Say What!?
2/16—Beltran with ChaseWest and Coat Check
2/17—Early Eyes with Trash Panda and Thank You, I’m Sorry
2/17—Dirtwire with Moontricks, Gone Gone Beyond and Honeycomb
2/14—The Derek Banach Quintet
2/15—The Louisa Amend Quintet
2/16—The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
2/17—Daryl Gott Quartet
2/18—Coração Brazilian Quartet
2/15—Pedro Meyer
2/16—Lendon James
2/17— Ninety % 90’s
2/18—Nick Valdez
2/14—Extreme with Living Colour
2/16—Mighty Poplar with Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
2/17—kidsgonemad! with Yojas, Dryden and Vavn
2/16—The High Hawks with Pick & Howl
2/15—Crush Funk Jam
2/16—Boukou Groove
2/15—TIRESHOE
2/16—The Surfrajettes
2/17—Paizley Park
2/16—Lowfive
2/16—Red Sage
2/17—Katie Quick
2/17—Anthem And Aria
2/17—Stephen Lear Band with Native Space and Color Clinic
2/17—Amnesia
Seventh Circle Music Collective
2/13—Muddy Valentines with Flesh Appeal, Possum Creek, My Brother’s Bedroom and Wilder May
2/16—Realms of Death with Kill Order, Agony, Harbor and Ignorant Bliss
2/15—Anterra with Elyse Therose and Satellite Friend
2/16—Fresh Fruit! with Silver Screen Fantasy and Nicki Walters
2/19—Yugs with Grace Devine, Jaguar Stevens, and Heather Hunt
2/16—2000’s Night
2/17—Plain White T’s
2/16—Space 92 with Cory Goldsmith
2/17—DJ Pauly D
2/15—Picasso Gvng
2/16—Hellraizers
2/17—Quackson
2/18—Electric Empire