The Vision Men’s Fashion Show Showcases Versatility and Individuality

“Men like to look good, too.”

Event organizers Jameka Washington and Jessikah Garel opened the Vision Men’s Fashion Show with a reminder about the undervalued and often ignored status of men’s fashion. And with the collection of local designers that Washington and Garel gathered for Colorado’s first menswear-only fashion show — they reminded their audience that menswear can be just as versatile as women’s fashion.

The Vision Men’s Fashion Show took place Thursday, January 25 at the Bridgeton Event Center. The line-up of local designers and performers showcased a wide variety of designs and styling methods — from sustainable upcycling to serious accessorizing.

Chic Fashion Lotus Malas

Chic Fashion Lotus used simple silhouettes and a neutral color palette to center handmade malas. Mala beads and prayer beads have been used for thousands of years to aid in meditation, setting intentions, and as everyday fashion accessories.

Chic Fashion Lotus malas are crafted with intention by designer Suzanne Danil Simone. Simone crafts her beads with the classic mala design and numerology of 108 beads — representing the 108 energy lines connected to the heart chakra, and the 108 stages of meditation that the soul journeys through. Combined with unique gemstone pairings including tiger’s eye, black lava, amazonite and other crystals, Simone wants all beads she crafts to empower and release energetic connection.

Her connection demonstrated how mala beads could be used as more than a stylish accessory.

Top Tier Headwear

If you thought fedoras were just for magicians and Justin Timberlake in 2012, think again.

Top Tier Headwear proved that this style of hat is more than just a trend. Each piece was crafted with eye-catching detail, including paisley hatbands, feathers, chain links, custom stitching and contrasting brims. The hats all coordinated precisely with each model’s ensemble — whether that be the perfect addition to a monochromatic look or a pop of color in a neutral outfit.

At the end of his official collection, members of the audience who were wearing Top Tier pieces had the opportunity to walk the runway.

Just like the hats the designer showed, each custom piece had the perfect final touch — adding elegance, flair and a little bit of playfulness to the audience members’ ensembles.

Eye Paparazzi

Sometimes, in men’s fashion, it’s all about the details and Eye Paparazzi proved that these details don’t have to be basic.

Founded by designer Tami Smith‘s passion for eyeglasses grew into a brand that helps empower her customers with confidence. From oversized aviators and sleek ombre lenses to futuristic goggle-style spectacles, Eye Paparazzi shifted effortlessly from street style to formalwear.

Elevated with a wide variety of coordinating textures and patterns, the collection proved that eyeglasses can move beyond utility to serve as the ultimate accessory to stand out in the crowd.

Oop Nation

Oop Nation describes himself as a “small-time streamer who supports small time artists.” But, at the Vision Men’s Fashion Show, it was our turn to support a larger-than-life collection.

Oop Nation showed the audience that men’s fashion can be just as colorful, playful and individualistic as women’s fashion. From a racing jacket and a custom basketball uniform to t-shirts and sleeveless hoodies and graphic sneakers, Oop Nation injected high-energy fun and bold graphics into each look to make for a memorable collection fit for more than just gamers.

Wreck’d Collective

Wreck’d Collective showcased its unique collection of thrifted and upcycled clothing and accessories.

The brand is designed by Ali Rice and Michelle Marchewka, who are part of Denver’s larger thrift and upcycle community. Marchewka and Rice displayed one of a kind pieces, each upcycled by hand through various processes, including bleach dye, decolorization and custom patching.

These pieces made for a cohesive collection that was both thought-provoking and playful, bringing the versatility of sustainable fashion into the spotlight.

Never Broke

Backed by music from Lil Zero and A Real Taxin, Never Broke showcased a high energy collection of serious street style.

The collection showcased classic street style elements and silhouettes in popping color palettes, including bleach-dye and tight-fitting pants, striking graphic tees adorned with the Never Broke logo and bold jackets.

Though the collection brought energy and joy to the crowd, the Never Broke logo stood for something more serious. Each aspect of the logo is a representation of living as a minority in the United States. The lines represent a broken cage to the ski mask standing for society’s tendency to hide from the realities of systemic oppression.

Combining playful patterns and bright colors with masculine silhouettes, Never Broke’s collection struck the perfect balance between thought-provoking pieces and vibrant energy.

Missy Champlain

Accompanied by a live performance from TruuWordz, Missy Champlain closed out the night with a versatile collection of two-piece sweatsuits.

Though the color blue was the through-line throughout her entire collection, each piece was made memorable through unique patterns and unexpected textures, including mesh, satin and velvet.

Each ensemble was thoughtfully pieced together with a combination of different fabrics, creating not just unique ensembles but an altogether cohesive collection. The collection not only showcased Champlain’s expertise as a mad scientist designer, but it also made a statement about how men can look just as chic in loungewear. In other words, sweatpants don’t have to be sloppy. Instead, they can be a stand-out show of individuality and personality.

All photography by Bill Murphy, Forget Me Not Imaging.

Hair and make-up by District 303 “Art of Hair.”