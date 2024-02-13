The Power Couple Behind Newly Opened Alma Fonda Fina

Stepping inside Alma Fonda Fina, set in the renovated lot that had since held the Truffle Table, is like a sweet breath of fresh air surrounded by greenery, reclaimed wood and shades of terracotta. Though the restaurant is quaint, it doesn’t hinder the abundance of goodness that saturates the entire space. And that’s thanks to powerhouse food and beverage duo Johnny and Kasie Curiel.

The couple both found a love for restaurants from a young age, with one discovering this passion in Guadalajara and the other through various roles in the industry.

Chef Johnny Curiel’s upbringing in his father’s Mexican restaurants left an enduring mark, even after his move to the U.S. at the age of 12. Driven by a desire to deepen his understanding of Mexican cuisine, he decided to return to Mexico for two years, immersing himself in the rich tapestry of the culture. After returning, he worked in various kitchens under notable names like Richard Sandoval, Dave Query and Troy Guard before opening his inaugural restaurant.

Kasie Curiel was a server at 14, and ever since that experience, her love for restaurants has only grown. After studying business and hospitality, she worked in a few bustling industry positions, including ten years at the prominent Houston Restaurant Group. Kasie and Johnny finally crossed paths in Denver, and, in her own words, “the rest is history.”

The two knew from the beginning they wanted to open their own concept, combining their shared experiences to come up with a beautiful and perfectly fitting name.

“Alma means soul in Spanish. That’s our approach to Mexican food – it’s like soul food. And it’s also my mother’s name,” Chef Curiel explained. “Fonda is your not elevated, kind of sketchy restaurant with really good food. And Fina means fine, like fine dining. We wanted to marry both of those together and create something that is elevated yet approachable.”

Alma Fonda Fina is definitely filled with soul, with dishes heavily inspired by everyday foods that Chef Curiel grew up eating – just with a more dignified recipe and presentation. Each plate that leaves the pass is made with love and care, complemented by a unique and exciting taste that expands the palate more with each bite.

The two dishes that currently stand out to the couple are the Carne Asada Al Arriero and the Frijoles Puercos. The Carne Asada is made with buttered cippolini onions and complemented with an arriero sauce, creating a dangerously juicy piece of meat with a distinct, unearthly, mouthwatering flavor. The Frijoles Puercos features chorizo rojo that’s ground in-house and Chile de Arbol salsa verde that defines excellence. Other noteworthy dishes include the Flautas De Amarillo and Aguachile De Chile Fresno, but you might as well order the whole menu.

The warmth that comes from the restaurant is also remarkable. “What I truly enjoy the most is the hospitality, the guests and making sure people feel comfortable. We want to be that neighborhood spot,” explained Kasie, who takes the lead on all things front of house. The couple additionally works to ensure not only their guests but also their employees feel at home. “We’re also teaching each person on our staff. We want them to open their restaurant. We want them to grow with us,” Curiel continued.

The Curiels have created a space that feels like a big, warm hug – where the love found within is unmistakably evident. All are welcome, and all are sure to enjoy.

Alma Fonda Fina is located at 2556 15th St., Denver. It is open Monday – Friday, 2 – 11 p.m. and Sunday – Saturday, 4 – 11 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Shawn Campbell.