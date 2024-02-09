When it comes to searching for the best moisturizing body washes in 2024, you’re probably looking for something with shea butter or the other popular ingredients we’ve seen promoted over the years. With about 50% of women and over 40% of men experiencing dry skin, we know a thing or two about what you need and want!

Today we are featuring the best options to keep your skin moisturized before, during, and after your daily shower. Don’t take a daily shower? Have no fear; some of these formulas help you maintain moisturized skin longer than just 24 hours. Take a minute to review each option and choose one to try this week.

Best Moisturizing Body Washes in 2024

Elm & Rye Body Wash La Roche Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Body & Face Wash Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser Cetaphil Body Wash Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud CocoShea Body Wash 10oz

This body wash from Elm & Rye is fairly new to the body wash scene, but brings with it a powerful formula to keep your body moisturized. With the anti-bacterial properties of aloe vera and being free of irritants that often cause issues with sensitive skin, this body wash just had to make number one on our list today.

This body wash is accepted by The National Eczema Association that often evaluates the best products for people with eczema. This means that you’re sure to get the best relief from dry skin when using a body wash like this gentle foaming one that’s safe for your body and face. This formula is also gentle enough for use on babies that are 2 weeks of age and older.

Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser

This 2-in-1 formula is made for your body and face. Clean your entire body and face in the shower with each daily shower. Remember, according to many studies like Harvard Health’s one, you don’t necessarily improve your health with daily showers. With that being said, Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser does have some pretty great reviews on being used to alleviate dry skin for people.

Cetaphil Body Wash

This best moisturizing body wash in 2024 by Cetaphil includes shea butter to help reduce itching and make your skin shine bright. This delightful brand features a 24 hour itch relief formula that helps you maintain healthy skin. This body wash does include glycerin which is listed as an irritant for some people with sensitive skin, so keep that in mind.

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud CocoShea Body Wash 10oz

The last option on this list of the best moisturizing body washes in 2024 is Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud that features a 10oz bottle of cocoshea that gives you that African cocoa scent and has 4.4 star rankings on Amazon with customers saying that chocolate scent? It’s fabulous.

At the end of the day, you must choose a moisturizing body wash that helps alleviate the itchy dry skin that has been keeping you from enjoying the best life possible. You will find a variety of ingredients listed in the options above that help alleviate dry skin while improving your skins elasticity for longer skin health.

How we Ranked the Best Moisturizing Body Washes in 2024

Ingredients: When choosing a body wash, it’s imperative that you select an option that has a paraben-free formula and is free of other irritants that have caused your skin to get dry over the years. We were sure to include body wash options that have formulas proven to alleviate the itch that comes with other chemical laden body wash options.

Customer Reviews: The other factor that helped us choose the best body wash options today was customer reviews. You will notice that we linked to a variety of customer’s feedback to ensure you can see what other consumers say about the scent, ingredients, and overall use of each body wash option.

Quality: While some will think quality and ingredients go together, that’s not necessarily true. We took the step of evaluating each body wash further by seeing what type of studies showed quality results for people who want a moisturizing body wash. This includes having a body wash options that includes ingredients that ward off bacteria, like aloe vera!

Price: The final criteria we chose to evaluate during the process of choosing the best moisturizing body washes in 2024 was to include a wider range of prices. We are confident that you’ll find a body wash that fits your unique budget in our list above.

FAQs

What is the number one body wash for dry skin?

Since most people want the best moisturizing body washes in 2024 to ward off dry skin, we say that the number one body wash for dry skin is Elm & Rye’s Body Wash. The inclusion of aloe vera helps go deeper than the surface with its bacteria fighting properties. This ensures you get a deep clean warding off bacteria that can grow on the skin from sweat and dirt.

What soap do dermatologists recommend for dry skin?

The soap that you’ll find most dermatologists recommend for dry skin will vary from person to person. While some may have a favored brand, others try to listen to their patients and learn their unique situation. This is how you can find the best moisturizing body washes in 2024; knowing what it is you need to solve. Are you experiencing sensitive skin to specific body wash ingredients, Maybe you have eczema or other skin problems that are impacting your inability to have soft, clean skin. This will help determine which body wash is the best.

What body wash makes your skin the smoothest?

The body wash that makes your skin the smoothest will include ingredients like shea butter that have been shown to improve dry skin. Other ingredients that you can find in body wash to help moisturize your skin for the long term is aloe vera, as this will help fight the bacteria growth, which causes dry skin in many cases.