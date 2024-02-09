Table for One, Please!

As Valentine’s Day approaches, date night reservations will be made. However, if you find yourself planning for a night alone but still want to get out for a great meal, the following list will be your guide to both upscale and casual dining experiences perfect for one.

Beckon

Where: 2843 Larimer Street, Denver

When: Wednesday – Saturday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Beckon will give you a progressive dining experience with a menu inspired by the seasons. Seating is by reservation, so you will want to make sure to get yours at the Chef’s Counter. The Chef’s Counter is a great option when dining alone on Valentine’s Day or any other day of the year. It provides a unique culinary experience you can enjoy alone or meet other guests dining alone.

Ultreia

Where: 1701 Wynkoop Street, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: If a multicourse dinner is not your style, try Ultreia if you still have a desire to put on your favorite dress and hit the town for Valentine’s Day. If dining alone is uncomfortable, you will surely enjoy Ultreia’s brunch and lunch options. While there, try its non-alcoholic botanical-infused drinks – especially the Elderflower Tonic.

Citizen Rail

Where: 1899 16th Street, Denver

When: Open for Brunch Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail, located in Union Station, is another location with counter service that is perfect for dining alone. The meat, produce and provisions are all locally sourced. You also have dining options that allow for your level of comfort when dining out alone. The chilaquiles and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich with pickled daikon, katsu sauce, and togarashi mayo (can you say hello What’s Hot 2024 report) on its brunch menu are absolutely delicious. The Roasted Half Chicken with carrot puree and Smoked Short Rib with a fairytale eggplant are both great for upscale but casual dining.

Sunday Vinyl

Where:1803 16th St., Denver

When: Monday – Saturday: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: It was hard to choose whether or not to include Sunday Vinyl in this dining guide or in our 2024 Culinary Trends Series. Sunday Vinyl connects you to almost all of the National Restaurant Association’s 2024 Culinary Trends. Order the Wagyu Beef, a glass of your favorite wine, and relax to some awesome tunes.

White Pie

Where: 1702 Humboldt St., Denver

When: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Now we move into a bit more of the casual flare for those stepping out of their comfort zone and dining alone for the first time. Most love pizza, but from the menu, White Pie Pizzeria may change the minds of those who are not fans of a big slice of pie – especially if they love made-from-scratch meals.

Cart Driver

Where: 2500 Larimer St., Suite 100, Denver

When: Open Daily: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Another one for pizza lovers is Cart Driver. Whether you want to dine inside or outside, Cart Driver has an excellent space for those dining alone. Cart Driver also offers vegan and non-vegan options, along with various cocktail and wine choices.

City O City

Where: 206 E. 13th Ave., Denver

When: Open Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: City O City is definitely a spot for gathering with friends, family, or co-workers; however, it is also a great spot for dining alone. City O City’s menu is perfect for those who are vegan and gluten-free or who just enjoy meatless meal options during the week. It is a few blocks from the Denver Art Museum, perfect for a solo date day or night.

Create Kitchen

Where: 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

When: Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

The Lowdown: While it wraps up this list, Create Kitchen offers a more unique type of solo dining suggestion, allowing you to learn while you dine. Create Kitchen offers cooking classes for couples, families and singles. The wines are seasonally curated, and the location, inside the Stanley Market, will provide you with various ways to enjoy a night out alone.