Done Deal is Denver’s Newest Chic Cocktail Bar

Nestled in the Republic Plaza lobby is a new wine and cocktail bar from restaurateur and chef Troy Guard of the TAG Restaurant Group. Done Deal, aptly named after the many business deals floating in and around Denver’s business district, is an elegant lounge perfect for business meetings or after-work happy hour.

Chef Guard and the TAG Restaurant Group are famous for Denver’s many culinary hot spots, including Guard and Grace, Los Chingones, and more. The group’s newest addition, Done Deal, centers its menu around quality cocktails and upscale bites.

Whether you’re out there closing deals or simply looking for a great space to unwind after work, Done Deal has a handful of beverages perfect for each occasion. Some classic cocktails include a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, martini and more. If you’re interested in flexing a fancier booze-filled glass, then the DD cocktail menu has over 10 options to choose from.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Notably, the Nikki Spritz with Aperitivo, strawberry sake, sparkling wine and fresh strawberries is named and inspired by Nikki Guard. As Troy’s partner in business and in life, she’s helped carefully craft each cocktail to present a well-rounded menu.

“My wife Nikki and I have been working together since the beginning, and she’s behind the incredible cocktail programs at all of our restaurants. We wanted to create a concept that showcased that side of TAG Restaurant Group and make something that was centered around the drinks,” said Guard.

When it comes to the small plates, each bite matches the chic and upscale space. Some options include tuna tacos ($6) — which are a longtime TAG classic — duck and salmon rillettes ($16) served with Ruffles potato chips, shrimp and king crab cocktails ($6-$18) and more.

While the area has lacked a locally owned and chic bar for quite some time, Guard is pleased to introduce a place where some of Denver’s important “business closings” can be celebrated. Though Done Deal is still in its infancy, the team at TAG is always looking ahead.

In fact, the team recently opened a second HashTAG location in Highlands Ranch and plans for two new restaurants in 2024 — a third HashTAG in downtown Denver and a new TAG Burger Bar in Central Park.

“I am always looking for new opportunities to expand and bring exciting new concepts to Denver,” Troy said.

Done Deal is located at 370 17th St., Denver. It is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

All photography courtesy of TAG Restaurant Group.