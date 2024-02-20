Colorado is known for its world-class ski destinations including, Aspen, Breckenridge and Vail. Although these ski resorts might steal the spotlight on celebrity Instagrams, across the Rockies, there are hidden treasures that provide an authentic, local, friendly and intimate experience for all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned ski pro or a beginner looking for a comfortable place to start, our list of lesser-known winter destinations promises unforgettable memories and an escape from the crowds. Wax your snowboards, pack your boots, bring your friends and family and discover the hidden gem ski destinations of Colorado’s ski country.

Lake City Ski Hill

Where: 1157 SH-149 Lake City, CO

The Lowdown: Lake City Ski Hill, at the incredible price of $30, this Colorado hidden gem is perfect for a family ski destination or a beginner’s first time hitting the slopes. Explore 14 skiable acres of powdered snow, six trails and one terrain park with free rental gear. Take a ride on a single Poma lift, the oldest in the state, up 1,000 feet! Ski or snowboard without the spectacles, the old-fashioned way, with affordable lift prices, an old-school chair lift and stunning views.

Kids 17 may ride for $20. Adults can enjoy the day for $30.

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Where: Wolf Creek Pass U.S. Hwy. 160 E., Pagosa Springs

The Lowdown: Known for “the most snow in Colorado,” Wolf Creek Ski Area offers inches of powdered slopes; they’ve already recorded another 44 inches in the last week! For over 40 years, this family-owned resort has offered various terrain suitable for everyone. And for the advanced powder hounds, Wolf Creek is a great place to glide through trees, chutes, ridges and steeps with a backcountry experience. Check out the ski area beloved by locals that provides the most snow year after year!

Lift tickets for adults start at $85. Kid’s tickets start at $6 and vary by age. Senior tickets start at $44.

Silverton Mountain Ski Area

Where: 6226 CR-110, Silverton

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for an advanced, underrated ski trip in the San Juan Mountains, Silverton Mountain Ski Area provides “a real experience with plenty of adventure on tap.” Inspired by the New Zealand club fields and smaller ski areas across the U.S., Silverton Mountain is a place for adventurers and risk-takers. With over a dozen trails, 29,000 acres and limited ticket sales per day, there’s no crowding and plenty of space to roam. Take a guided or unguided tour for the day, or take a helicopter up for full access to the backcountry.

Prices for Silverton Mountain range from $99 to $9,900 and vary based on season, tours and private mountain rentals.

Hoedown Hill

Where: 1781 Raindance National Dr, Windsor

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a ski trip closer to Denver, Hoedown Hill is only 49 miles north of the Mile High. With green runs perfect for every age and blue/black runs for the challenge seekers, Hoedown Hill allows you to choose your thrill level. If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing, the area provides two terrain parks with interchanging obstacles and two tubing hills with different intensities.

Skiing, snowboarding and tubing passes cost $35. With the purchase of an adult pass, kids four and under can play for free.

Loveland Ski Area

Where: I-70, Exit 216, Georgetown

The Lowdown: Located north of Breckenridge, Loveland Ski Area offers 1,800 acres of glacial wonders for generations of winter sports enthusiasts. This winter wonderland provides nine ski lifts, an average of 422 cloud-soft snow and 94 trails. If you need more time to hit the slopes, visit the terrain park to improve your skills. Loveland Ski Area welcomes everyone to join the fun and “welcome you home.”

Lift tickets for adults cost $145, and children 6-14 $45—5 and under ride for free. Senior tickets cost $109.

Ski Cooper

Where: 232 County Road 29, Leadville

The Lowdown: Just southwest of Denver is the softest snow surface in all the Rockies. Not only does Ski Cooper have some of the best terrain for beginners, but it also has some of the most affordable prices for those looking for an authentic winter sports experience. Ride through the hills of Colorado while experiencing some of the highest peaks, like Mt. Elbert and Mt. Massive, for as low as $20. With no lift lines, friendly staff and a local Irish Pub, this Colorado hidden gem ski destination provides the perfect winter getaway for families.

Tickets range from $25 to $95. Purchase tickets for only $30 on Thursdays. Prices vary by age, season and early discounts.