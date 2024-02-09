Colorado Hot Springs Get an Upgrade This Winter

Winter is here, which means it’s the perfect time to soak in the healing waters of our Colorado hot springs. The Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop recently expanded adding more destinations to this loop, along with a few updates to classic favorites. Whether it’s new pools you may not know about yet, spots you know and love, or free, hidden soaks, here are some of our favorite Colorado hot springs to check out this winter.

New Colorado Hot Springs

WorldSprings at Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Where: 281 Centennial St, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

The Lowdown: Soak and relax with a cocktail in hand at Iron Mountain Hot Springs’s newest soaking section — WorldSprings. The 21+ soaking area is the only hot spring in Glenwood Springs where you can sip an adult beverage while immersed in one of the soaking pools.

It includes 10 new pebble-bottom Experience pools, eight of which sit right along the scenic Colorado River, two freshwater confluence pools, a cold plunge pool and the new Sandbar Cafe. With this expansion, Iron Mountain Hot Springs now offers a total of 32 soaking pools for guests! The Experience pools feature a rotating cycle of mineral formulas from popular hot springs mineral formulas from around the world: France, Turkey, South Korea, Iceland, Romania, Japan, Italy, New Zealand, Israel and Australia — each offering its own unique healing and rejuvenating properties.

Durango Hot Springs Resort and Spa

Where: 6475 County Rd 203, Durango, CO 81301

The Lowdown: Soak up the sites of the San Juan Mountains while soaking at the newly renovated Durango Hot Springs for the ultimate hot springs experience. The $14 million expansion includes 32 new soaking pools, new spa facilities and private Ofuro cedar tubs. This expansion and renovation brings the resort to 40 water features, including 32 hot springs mineral pools, two cold plunge pools, a 25-meter swimming pool, and 5 private cedar Ofuro tubs; plus a full-service day spa, casual dining, live music, events, botanic gardens and more.

The natural hot spring bubbles from the earth’s core and fills the soaking pools with a blend of 32 healing minerals. Durango Hot Springs is the world’s first mineral hot springs to introduce new technologies to enhance the purity and health benefits of its thermal waters. Their unique aquatic system adds 1 trillion Nanobubbles of medical-grade oxygen to each liter of water – enhancing the water’s ability to oxygenate the body and skin.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

An expansion project at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is expected to be completed this year and will add a new swimming area with five additional pools featuring varying water temperatures, plus a shade pergola and hearth for lounging on dry land. In addition, the area around the mother spring, named the Yampah Spring by Ute Native Americans, will be landscaped and the mineral water drinking spring reopened.

Hot Springs We Know and Love

Strawberry Park Hot Springs

Where: County Road #36 Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

The Lowdown: A fully immersive experience just outside the town of Steamboat Springs, the facilities at Strawberry Park Hot Springs allow you to heal and connect with the mountains in a unique way. Enjoy three large mineral pools built into the landscape, rustic cabins, tent sites and an array of massage therapy offerings. Clothing is optional after sundown, so choose the soaking times that best fit your needs.

Indian Hot Springs

Where: 302 Soda Creek Rd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

The Lowdown: Get your soak on at this classic gem in Idaho Springs. Indian Hot Springs features a large indoor mineral swimming pool that’ll make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, outdoor jacuzzis, indoor private baths, geo-thermal caves and a magic mud spa. Spend the night at the resort, or just enjoy a nice day trip from Denver.

Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort

Where: 15870 County Road 162 Nathrop, CO 81236

The Lowdown: Nestled inside the towering Rockies, Mount Princeton Hot Springs is the ideal place to wind down and have a healing soak. The hot springs are open to the public year-round and reservations are not required. Day passes can be purchased on-site the day of your visit. A day pass includes access to the natural Creekside Hot Springs, the Historic Bathhouse, and the Infinity Pool. An overnight stay at the resort gives you access to all the amenities, as well as a few complimentary experiences. The famous creek pools are located in Chalk Creek, allowing you to submerge fully into the elements.

Joyful Journey

Where:

The lowdown: Slightly lesser-known compared to its counterparts, the Joyful Journey Hot Springs is quietly placed in the heart of the San Luis Valley – within an hour’s drive of the Great Sand Dunes National Park. What makes a day soak here special is its remoteness, yet easy access.

The Colorado hot springs resort gathers its artesian mineral waters from its travertine springs ranging from 120°F and 145°F but they cool the waters down to 98°F and 108°F in the three main pools. While small, the resort offers up big views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the east and the Sawatch Mountains to the west. The property also hosts overnight guests in their yurts, tipees and a separate lodge. But the best part is an all-day soak pass is just $18.

Free, Hidden Soaks

One of the beauties of Colorado hot springs is that they are au naturel. It’s almost as if they’re meant for us to submerge in them as they are. So to us, it’s the hot springs that haven’t been commercialized or overrun with people, that have our attention. For all you Colorado mountain hippies who may prefer a more chill, clothing-optional alternative, here are some of our favorite free, hidden Colorado hot springs.

Radium Hot Springs

Where: 3-mile out-and-back trail in the San Juan National Forest near Piedra

The Lowdown: Only accessible by foot, Radium Hot Springs is a natural hydrothermal spring alongside the Colorado River. To access the springs, it’s just a short, moderately difficult hike out to the secluded spot. A few rocks make the distinction between the river and the springs, but as water levels rise, the river often overflows into the springs. So the lower the river flow, the warmer the hot spring water- keep that in mind!

Rainbow Hot Springs

Where: 10-mile out-and-back trail in the San Juan National Forest near Pagosa Springs

The Lowdown: Venture through the secluded Weminuche Wilderness and enter the mystic fairyland that is Rainbow Hot Springs. The hike is a moderately difficult 10-mile, out-and-back trail. There are two main pools, one of which sits right along the San Juan River and the other up a little bit closer to the source of the spring. These hot springs are the perfect place to privately soak in healing waters after your hike.

South Canyon Hot Springs

Where: 0.2-mile out-and-back trail in Garfield County near Glenwood Springs

The Lowdown: Escape the crowds and the rates of the Glenwood Springs resorts and head to this hidden gem. The spring is the perfect size for a small crew or solo soak. Just a slight hike out and you’ll be able to submerge into the natural healing waters of South Canyon Hot Springs.

Penny Hot Springs

Where: Short hike off Highway 33 on Crystal River near Carbondale

The Lowdown: Located on the crisp Crystal River, Penny Hot Springs is the perfect place to soak with a picturesque mountain view. These natural springs are just a few steps away from a Highway 33 pull-off and trust us, it’s worth the pit stop.