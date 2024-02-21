A Guide To A Month of Self-Love

Amid the pink and love-filled vibes of February, let’s remember that it’s not just about celebrating love from others but also acknowledging and nurturing the love we give ourselves. While the month may involve tokens of affection from loved ones, it is crucial to prioritize self-love.

So, take a moment to pamper yourself and engage in activities that bring you joy. Whether it’s a relaxing day at the spa, a stroll in nature, or a cozy night in, make sure you put yourself and your well-being first. Give yourself the affection and attention you deserve because you are worthy of care every day.

Bubbles of Fun

After a long day of work, running errands, and the hustle and bustle of a weekday, treat yourself to a relaxing end-of-day ritual with a luxurious, bubbly hot bath.

Finally indulge in that bath bomb you’ve been saving for a special occasion. Set the mood with softly glowing candles and soothing, nostalgic tunes. Whip up a cocktail or mocktail to sip on as you unwind. Dim the lights and sink into a blissful bubble bath — savoring this serene time for yourself.

Dinner for One

While dining out at a fancy restaurant is a delightful experience for special occasions, there’s also something incredibly comforting about treating yourself to a takeout or delivery meal in the cozy confines of your own home.

Embrace the relaxed, stress-free atmosphere of having food delivered to your doorstep, eliminating worries about dishes or cleanup, and allowing you to fully savor your meal.

Whether indulging in classic comfort foods like burgers and fries, or a more exotic choice such as sushi, Thai, or noodles, sometimes food is the ultimate solace we crave after a long day.

Blooming Just for Me

While receiving flowers is always special, treating yourself to flowers or greenery can be even more meaningful. It’s a form of self-care and self-love — a way of rewarding yourself and expressing affection towards yourself.

Personally, this is one of my favorite ways to practice self-love. There’s something about having flowers or greenery in your space that adds brightness and joy when you need it most, bringing life into your home.

The Rom-Com

Romantic comedies are perhaps my favorite movie genre. There’s something comforting about them; I’ve watched so many repeatedly, knowing the ending by heart. Whenever I need a laugh, a smile, or just a bit of joy, they’re my go-to.

A yummy dinner, a shower or bath, slipping into a matching pajama set, grabbing a refreshing glass of ice-cold water, doing my skincare routine, maybe even applying a mask — then finally settling in to enjoy the romance and fun of my favorite rom-com.

Some favorites I never get tired of are: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Something Borrowed,” “The Other Woman,” “Girls Trip,” and “Because I Said So.”

I’d call this another form of self-love: indulging in something that brings me happiness and relaxation.

February is a month often associated with expressions of love and affection, but it’s not just about celebrating relationships with others. It’s also a time to focus on self-love and appreciation. Acknowledging our worth and cherishing our unique qualities are essential aspects of nurturing ourselves, regardless of external validation.

So, in this month of love, let’s prioritize self-love as a meaningful practice. By doing so, we foster a deep sense of acceptance, empowerment, and contentment within ourselves.