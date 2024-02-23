303 Magazine Is Hosting A Comedy Competition for Local Comedian

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to perform at the 303 comedy show? 303 Magazine wants to see what you got with its first-ever Comedian Competition. That’s right, 303 Magazine is launching a digital contest open to all Colorado-based comedians for the chance to perform at our up-and-coming local comedy show on April 6 at The Arch. Sign up below or HERE

The 303 Magazine team will be working with local social media comedian, Tyler Benderr, as the guest judge and host, along with three other local comedians. The judges will choose the top six comedians following the close of submissions. Once the top six are selected, 303 will open the contest to our readers on March 13, allowing you to vote on the top one. The winning comedian will then be featured at the big event in April.

In conjunction with the 303 Magazine, the event will be hosted by local comedian and past Denver Fashion Week host, Tyler Benderr, who moved to Denver last year and has since made a name for herself on social media and within the comedy scene. Her skits touch on different facets of pop culture, internet trends and her childhood plus featured comedians are: Hannah Jones and Sammy Anzer

If you are interested in submitting your work, but this is the first time doing something like this, don’t worry. Benderr says the best way to get started is to write about what you know. “Most of my early skits I did were just making fun of my childhood.” She also suggests front-loading your five-minute submission video with your best material. “Don’t save the best for last,” says Benderr. She also goes on to say that local jokes are the best thing you can do in the opening.

If you already have footage of you performing, just send that. No need to create something new. But if you are new to the scene, just do a self-take video. Keep it simple, focus on your craft and don’t be afraid to be creative. Benderr suggests putting a lot of time and effort into the writing. Meet up with a writing buddy to help refine the material.

“I would also suggest practicing in front of the mirror or even with your friends and family,” says Benderr. But most importantly, she says she is “looking for someone who can work a room and get the crowd excited, especially in this venue we have,” says Benderr.

What the winner will receive:

The winner will not only get to perform at the comedy show in April, but they will also receive a 303 Magazine advertising package that’s worth $3,000 and will get you in front of 50K+ people with the below prizes:

1 303 Magazine Instagram Post for each winner

1 featured article of the 2 winners

Inclusion in 303 Magazine lifestyle newsletter sent to 50K subscribers

Inclusion in event ticket page

Rules and guidelines for submissions:

Submissions are open only to Colorado comedians who can perform a 10-minute segment.

Submissions via video.

One submission per comedian. Submissions must be sent via a YouTube link to this form.

The video must be submitted with clear audio and video( We encourage you to send in your best work).

Please, make it your own!

Videos should be no more than five (5) minutes in length

Submissions for the contest will run from February 26 through March 11, with winners announced on March 25. You can submit your work here.

“Go out there and have fun. Don’t worry about what other people think,” says Benderr.

We will announce the winners on March 25. And make sure to follow @303magazine, and Tyler Benderr on Instagram, that’s where we will announce the winners and event updates.