Winter Wonders Near the Mile High: A Guide to Snowy Hikes in Colorado

With no shortage of diverse terrain, expansive forests and thousands of miles of trails, Colorado offers plenty of room to roam outside the bounds of groomed ski slopes and glacial steeps. Hiking in winter, a.k.a. snowshoeing, is a great way to slow down, see the sights and enjoy the beauty of winter. All you need are a pair of boots, poles, warm gear and, of course, snowshoes! So, strap on your snowshoes and find your favorite snow-packed adventure with our list of snowy hikes in Colorado that are a short trip from Denver.

Rocky Mountain National Park: Twin Sisters Peak, Gem Lake, Deer Mountain and Sky Pond

Where: 1000 US Highway 36, Estes Park, CO 80517

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain National Park, with towering peaks and rugged beauty, sets the perfect backdrop for our Mile High home. With snow-covered caps and trails varying in difficulty, this bucket list destination is one of Colorado’s most memorable places to snowshoe. Adventure seekers and amateur hikers can drive just 63 miles from Denver to explore Twin Sisters Peak, Gem Lake, Deer Mountain and Sky Pond.

Sky Pond, a local favorite, challenges climbers to begin their journey at 9,000 feet, climb up a waterfall and brace themselves for the winter chill. Although the hike lasts five to seven hours, the views never get old. Experience ever-changing landscapes, the icy reflective Loch Lake, and the stunning Timberline Falls. At the end, climbers are greeted with Sky Pond, settled between snowy cliffs.

If you’re looking for a moderate trail in a lower elevation, Gem Lake offers a short 3.4-mile hike to its shallow pond. Bring the family to experience a light challenge with incredible views of Estes Park and the mountains.

Sat right outside Estes Park, Deer Mountain trail is another moderate hike for those looking for a longer trek. Experience 6 miles of uphill adventure through pine-filled forests. At the summit, reach 10,000 feet of elevation and witness the beauty of alpine lakes, Long Peaks, Moraine Park and Upper Beaver Meadows.

For thrill-seekers looking for a strenuous but rewarding trek, Twin Sisters Peak is a popular hike with 7.4 miles and an elevation gain of 2,338 feet. Work your way through forested trails, rock scrambles and landslides. Reach the top, and you will experience breathtaking scenery across the national park.

Every season in the Rockies promises thrilling adventure and timeless marvels, but snowshoeing through the winter wonderland of powder-covered mountain tops during chillier months is an experience like no other.

Entrance passes range from $15 – $35 per day. Annual admission costs $70. Celebrate Martin Luther King Day on January 15th with free admission to Rocky Mountain and other national parks!

Roxborough State Park: Fountain Valley Loop

Where: 4751 E Roxborough Dr, Littleton

The Lowdown: Just 31 miles south of Denver, Roxborough State Park provides visitors with miles of snowy hikes in Colorado for all skill levels, acres of wildlife and iconic red rock formations. Any trail at Roxborough brings thrilling times during the winter months, but Fountain Valley Loop, with a 344-foot elevation gain, is a must for all ages. Witness slabs of leaning red peaks dusted in snow as you trek through 2.6 miles of winter magic. Named the most suitable for beginners, experience a taste of the park’s best views on this 1.5-hour trek.

Daily admission to the park is $4 with a vehicle. Car passes cost $10.

Winter Park: Jim Creek Trail

Where: 85 Parsenn Rd, Winter Park

The Lowdown: Known as “Colorado’s playground” full of avid skiers, adventurous snowboarders and plush snow, Winter Park is a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike. If intense winter sports aren’t your thing but you still want to visit this beloved resort, tackle a snow-covered hike at your leisure. With miles of accessible trails year-round and majestic surroundings, this moderate exercise makes the perfect activity to add to your resort to-do list.

Three miles south of Winter Park, Jim Creek Trail is a seven-mile snowy hike in Colorado through evergreen and sleek uphill slopes. Beautiful to visit anytime, in the colder months, this trail rewards those who finish with an icy kingdom of frozen waterfalls. If you work up an appetite, Winter Park Village has an abundance of quick lunch spots, breweries and gourmet cuisine for all your hunger needs. Warm up to simmering chili at Sundance Chili Hut, indulge in a hearty buffet at the new Chef’s Table, or sip on hoppy IPAs at Colorado Pours.

Larkspur: Spruce Mountain Trail

Where: South Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur

The Lowdown: 45 miles south of Colorado, Spruce Mountain Trail provides adventurists with a moderately difficult loop around the mountain with glimpses of Eagle Mountain, Pikes Peak and Windy Point Overlook. Just north of Palmer Lake, this trail offers a 1.5-mile route, a perfect option for those looking for a short march through the snow with family, and a four-mile hike for those wanting to continue their trek. This snowy hike in Colorado promises beautiful panoramic scenery and excellent intense exercise regardless of your route.

There is no entrance fee for Spruce Mountain Trail.

Arapaho National Forest: Saint Mary’s Glacier

Where: 2150 Centre Ave, Fort Collins

The Lowdown: Established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Arapaho National Forest sits north of Colorado with over 700,000 acres of wildlife, forests, campgrounds and hiking trails surrounded by the canvas of high mountain peaks. Saint Mary’s Glacier invites those looking for a short trip to strap on their boots and march through powdery snow and lush towering trees for 1.6 miles. The quick trek begins at 10,428 feet in elevation with a gain of 10,848 feet when you reach the glacier’s base. Although the area is covered in snow year-round, in the winter, the area is packed with white fluff, creating a breathtaking snapshot of the glacier.

There is no entrance fee for Arapaho National Forest.

Golden: Windy Saddle Park

Where: 1277 Lookout Mountain Rd, Golden

The Lowdown: Only 19 miles from Denver, the trail from Windy Saddle Park up to Buffalo Bill’s Grave takes the cake for the shortest drive from the Mile High on our list of snowy hikes. Halfway up to Lookout Mountain take a detour and trudge through slushy trails and crystalized greenery until you reach the mountain’s summit. You can visit Lookout Mountain Nature Reserve and learn about the furry creatures that inhabit the area there.

If you keep moving forward, you can visit Golden’s most historic attraction, Buffalo Bill’s Museum and Grave, and grasp the history of the Wild West’s most infamous bison hunter. Speaking of bison—head downtown afterward for a bite of bison burgers from Old Capitol Grill and Smokehouse or refreshing beverages, craft beer, and Gold Rush-inspired interiors at Miners Saloon.

Parking and entry to Windy Saddle Park are free.