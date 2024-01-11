Wine, Dine and Unwind at CineCHEF for BIFF’s 20th Anniversary

Kick off the Boulder International Film Festival‘s 20th anniversary with CineCHEF, a one-of-a-kind tasting event celebrating the intersection of food and film on Tuesday, February 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rembrandt Yard.

CineCHEF is the first event of the four-day festival and will feature film-inspired dishes from eight award-winning chefs, live music and drinks. This special edition of CineCHEF called “Celebrating the Classics” pays homage to the chefs who helped shape the eclectic culinary landscape in Boulder, with this year’s lineup to be announced this month.

General tickets are on sale for $120, but if you’re looking to enrich your experience, a limited number of amuse-bouche tickets are available for $170 and grant you early access to the event at 5 p.m., a welcome glass of bubbly and a unique gift. All proceeds from the event will go back to support BIFF.

With this being BIFF’s 20th anniversary, co-founder Kathy Beeck says the theme this year is to give a big thank you to the community. “Without all the sponsors, donors, volunteers, attendees and local filmmakers, we wouldn’t be celebrating 20 years, and we want to get people excited,” she explained.

As a way to give back and show appreciation, BIFF will be releasing some audience favorite virtual films from the last 20 years in the months leading up to the festival free of charge, as well as a free community day at eTown Hall on Saturday, March 2nd that will feature some those same films. We also hear that there will be bundt cake involved.

The Boulder International Film Festival is packed with award-winning films, events, celebrity guests and more, but most importantly, it celebrates the art of cinema. BIFF takes place from February 29 to March 3 and attracts more than 20,000 film lovers, media and industry members annually.