Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 1/17 – 1/21

This week in Denver: check out a beer paired dinner, the first Somm Saturday at Room For Milly, pick and design a custom hat with the owner of Unicorn of the West, see the 78th Annual Steer at The Brown Palace, and so much more!

DJ Shadow

When: Jan. 17, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $39.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: DJ Shadow (Joshua Paul Davis) is an American DJ and record producer bringing his Action Adventure Tour to town tonight.

Charley Crockett

When: Jan. 18, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American singer and guitarist Charley Crockett takes the Mission Ballroom stage this Thursday with an opening performance by blues singer and guitarist from Texas, Dylan Bishop.

Wreckno

When: Jan. 19, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $29.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Wreckno is an electronic musical artist with range, sure to always put on a fantastic show. DJs and musical artists Moore Kismet, Thelem and Eyezic will start the evening out at the Ogden before Wreckno.

Big Richard

When: Jan. 20, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax

Cost: $25.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Big Richard got together in 2021 and the quartet’s chemistry was electric even then. Since, they’ve blended their influences and styles of traditional bluegrass, oldtime, classical, modern bluegrass, country and pop to become a wonderful four-piece of women.

TRASH

When: Jan. 21, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Bluebird Theater hosts TRASH with Bury Mia, Compass and Cavern and Clementine live this Sunday. TRASH is a Colorado pop/punk/emo band.

“Dry” January Wine Tasting

When: Jan. 17, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: La Bouche Wine Bar, 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free tasting, glasses are 10% off

Lowdown: La Bouche is hosting a tasting event in the theme of “Dry” January with their very best dry wines (Sauv Blancs, Chenin Blancs, Viognier and more). A representative will educate guests on wines through an interactive tasting.

Distillery Tour & Tasting

When: Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

Where: Abbott & Wallace Distilling, 350 Terry St. Suite 120, Longmont, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This distillery tour takes guests behind the scenes to view the art of crafting premium spirits. Attendees will get to witness the grain-to-glass practices that Abbott & Wallace use, as well as learn about the distillation process.

Denver’s All Dolly-ied Up Pub Crawl

When: Jan. 19, 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2012 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? Dress up with the girls in your finest rhinestones in celebration of the icon’s birthday, have some drinks and even get in bed before too late. The Pub Crawl consists of social media challenges, a best dressed contest, digital photo frames and more.

Somm Saturdays

When: Jan. 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Room For Milly, 1615 Platte St. Suite 145, Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets

Lowdown: Somm Saturdays launches this month. Every third Saturday of the month, Room For Milly will offer a guided exploration of diverse wine regions and varietals with an in-house sommelier to guide guests through the curation of six wines.

Beer Dinner

When: Jan. 21, 5 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Woods Boss, 675 22nd St., Denver, CO

Cost: $99, buy tickets

Lowdown: Chef Jared curates a tasting menu paired with brews from Woods Boss Brewing Co. Attendees will get the pleasure of indulging in a 5 course Colorado-grown meal paired with those Woods Boss beers.

Ski X Board Tune Night

When: Jan. 17, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: New Terrain Brewing Co., 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy., Golden, CO

Cost: $30, register here

Lowdown: The snow is finally here and that is undeniable. And with that, it is time to tune up that gear, get a wax, an edge and even a beer while you wait.

Catfish Comedy

When: Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $12, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This improvised stand-up comedy show is hosted by Georgia Comstock. Comedians use audience suggestions to create a stand-up set on the fly. Guests are encouraged to throw their suggestions “into the net” before the Catfish Comedy begins.

78th Annual Steer at The Brown Palace

When: Jan. 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th St.

Cost: $0 – $150, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show’s Grand Champion Steer will join guests in the Atrium Lobby of The Brown Palace Hotel during afternoon tea. Attendees may take photos with the champion and the first runner up.

Custom Hat Bar

When: Jan. 20, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Curate: A Local Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd. Suite 150, Centennial, CO

Cost: Free to attend

Lowdown: In the market for a new hat? Shop local with Owner of Unicorn of the West, Heidi, who will showcase an array of hats available for purchase.

Meetup with Cherry Creek North’s Wellness Collective Expo

When: Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Hotel Clio, 150 Clayton Ln.

Cost: Free, register here

Lowdown: Join an active community and get a 1 – 5 mi run or walk in with good company, followed by Cooldown custom cocktails at Toro (located within Hotel Clio). After drinks, hit the Wellness Collective Expo, which will showcase big and bright wellness brands, engage in wellness workshops, and more.