Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 1/31 – 2/4

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024 Designer Challenge Don't miss the this Saturday night, and celebrate the Year of the Dragon and the first Lunar New Year on Havana Street this Sunday. Attend the Denver Ukefest Launch Party, a stout and cheesecake pairing, a comedy show, live wrestling, a curatorial talk at Union Hall, and more, this week in Denver.

When: Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch- 3001 Walnut St Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $25+, get tickets

Lowdown: Five designers, who have never shown at DFW in the past, will create five looks to showcase on the runway. Our panel of judges consists of two DFW lead producers + local designers, and those in attendance who can also vote.

Bourbon Barrels & Blue Grass

When: Jan. 31, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. #160, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Wednesday evening, Seven Grand hosts live Bluegrass music in the Dairy Block. This week features Slay & Stinson.

Denver Ukefest 2024 Launch Party

When: Feb. 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Denver Ukefest 2024 Launch Party will feature a performance by the Ferocious Fleas, an announcement of the 2024 festival performers, happy hour drink specials and discounted tickets to Denver Ukefest 2024.

Daniel Rodriguez

When: Feb. 2, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $22, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver-based folk and acoustic songwriter Daniel Rodriguez takes the Bluebird stage this Friday night, joined by Handmade Moments and Sound of Honey. Rodriguez also was an original founder of the band Elephant Revival.

Futurebirds

When: Feb. 3, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Futurebirds are an American indie rock band formed in 2008 from Athens, Georgia. They are joined by seven-piece indie rock The Nude Party from North Carolina, as well as singer-songwriter Pearl Charles from LA.

Explosions In The Sky

When: Feb. 4, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Explosions In The Sky is a post-rock quartet from Texas, consisting of drummer Chris Hrasky, guitarist/keyboardists Michael James, Munaf Rayani and Mark Smith. Their first album was released in 2000, and they have continued to create music that resonates with their 2023 release, End. Electronic producer John Hastings, known as RUMTUM, will open for the band.

Whiskey Dinner

When: Jan. 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Try the finest whiskeys crafted by High West Distillery expertly paired with a 4-course menu of culinary delights at Local Jones. Guests can expect foods like foie gras and bourbon soaked cherry terrine, a winter vegetable agnolotti, spatchcock qual and apple pie gateau.

Family Jones Distiller’s Dinner Fruition

When: Feb. 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Fruition Restaurant, 1313 E. 6th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $175 per person, make a reservation here

Lowdown: Fruition Restaurant and Denver-based distillery The Family Jones are teaming up to offer a five-course dinner paired with cocktails. The Family Jones’ Master Distiller will be present, pouring some of their spirits to pair with Executive Chef Jarred Russell’s seasonal dishes.

February Specials

When: Feb. 2, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, reserve a table here

Lowdown: For the month of January, The OG is offering unique and savory breakfast specials that look to die for. Stop in and try their red velvet pancakes or Santa Fe toast, and even pair it with their scarlet heart spritz.

Chocolate Cherry Stout & Cheesecake Pairing

When: Feb. 3, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing Company, 2210 California St., Denver, CO

Cost: $12, buy tickets

Chocolate Cherry Stout & Cheesecake Pairing

When: Feb. 3, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing Company, 2210 California St., Denver, CO

Cost: $12, buy tickets

Lowdown: Woods Boss is partnering with Scratch Family Bakery in honor of Stout Month and Valentine's Day to bring guests Sakura, their new Chocolate Stout paired with a mini New York style cheesecake.

Charcuterie + Coffee + Ice Cream Social

When: Feb. 4, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Aviano Coffee, 244 Detroit St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: These are a few of a woman’s favorite things… Get the girls together for a Galentine’s Day-like social and partake in this event’s charcuterie buffet with pairings of signature Right Cream Ice Cream flavors and signature coffee lattes and mocktails from the Aviano baristas. Afterwards, the party continues next door at Ay Papi cocktail bar.

Curatorial Talk with Jennifer Lord

When: Jan. 31, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St. Suite 144, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Join for an in-person curatorial talk and exhibition tour with Jennifer Lord, the guest curator behind the 2024 Rough Gems exhibition, Dirty Abstration. Union Hall’s Chief Curator Esther Hz will be leading with concept discussions, inspiration and selected works in the exhibition. Dirty Abstration is on view through Saturday, Feb. 10.

South South Broadway A Totally 90’s Comedy Show

When: Feb. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Bar & Taproom, 4361 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: Free, tip the performers through a donation here

Lowdown: At the Totally 90’s Comedy Show, local comics will riff on music like Kurt Cobain, Woodstock 99, jam bands, as well as Y2K, cartoons and everything else that has to do with the grunge, attitude and nostalgia of the 90’s.

Bierhalle Brawl – Live Pro Wrestling

When: Feb. 2, 9 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: For First Friday, head to Bierstadt Lagerhaus to watch pro wrestlers perform jaw-dropping moves and participate in intense rivalries, courtesy of Rocky Mountain Pro. Guests can “drink a bier as big as your head” and witness the high-flying aerial maneuvers and bone-crushing submission of the wrestlers.

Wood Burning Art Class

When: Feb. 3, 3 p.m.

Where: Grace Noel Art, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $30 – $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It’s always fun to pick up a new artistic hobby. Through this class, guests will be guided through creating wood burned drawings on two wooden slices of pine. All materials are included in ticket price and the creations are available to be taken home the same day. All skill levels are welcome.

Lunar New Year on Havana St. Festival

When: Feb. 4, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Stampede, 2430 S. Havana, Aurora, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Kick off the Year of the Dragon through this family-friend experience in the heart of Aurora. There will be bites and drinks some local spots and pop-up food vendors in town. Additionally, guests will be entertained by music and performances such as lion dancers, modern K-Pop and traditional music performances, martial arts demos, craft activities and more.