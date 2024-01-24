Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 1/24 – 1/28

Celebrate community, winter and music at UllrGrass, purchase tickets to the Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival to keep your insides warm, or visit Cripple Creek or Breckenridge for a weekend getaway to see breathtaking ice castles and sculptures.

Jam Sessions

When: Jan. 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Musical Life Denver, 2842 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $20, sign up here

Lowdown: Every week at Musical Life, amateur musicians gather to play in a coached jam session. Through the coaching, there will be some structure and learning within the jam. Before attending the meetup, be sure to check the criteria to know how to best be prepared.

Too Many Zooz with Cloudchord

When: Jan. 25, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Leo Pellegrino, Matt Muirhead and David Parks make up Too Many Zoos, where they create their self-defined “brass house” (a mix of jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms, funk, EDM and house music). They are here at Cervantes’ along with Derek VanScoten, also known as Cloudchord. Cloudchord is a music producer, multi-instrumentalist and electronic musician.

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

When: Jan. 26, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $32.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Andy Frasco & The U.N. are an American blues rock band formed in 2007. The band has released nine studio albums to date, with L’Optimist being the latest. Tenth Mountain Division will open.

The Infamous Stringdusters

When: Jan. 27, doors 6 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Infamous Stringdusters have been bringing bluegrass to listener’s ears since 2006, without much stopping in between. They are joined by the talented Lindsay Lou and Clay Street Unit as openers this Saturday night. Last Sept., Lou released her new album Queen of Time.

Albert Castiglia

When: Jan. 28, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $24 – $150, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Albert Castiglia is an American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is joined by The Delta Sonics, Westword’s best blues band in Denver for the last six of eight years.

The Velvet Cellar Grand Opening

When: Jan. 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Velvet Cellar, 1500 Wynkoop St. #101, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, make reservations here

Lowdown: Celebrate the opening of the Velvet Cellar with a welcome cocktail and an amuse-bouche if within the first 100 guests. Happy hour will be extended for the whole night to enjoy the menu and drinks at a discount.

Dairy Block Libations Tour

When: Jan. 25, 5 or 6 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Visit Blanchard Family Wines, Westbound and Down and Deviation Distilling while on this tour of the Dairy Block. Attendees will try four Colorado wines while learning about the Colorado wine scene, four current Westbound and Down brews and four spirits from Deviation.

UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival 2024

When: Jan. 26, 4 p.m. – Jan. 28, 5 p.m.

Where: Parfet Park, 725 10th St., Golden, CO

Cost: $10 – $300, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Throw on your Viking regalia, celebrate community and the Norse God of Winter, listen to live music and witness performing arts while drinking craft beer. There will be two alternating stages with a lineup of bluegrass, newgrass, funk and jam band musicians over the three day festival with samples from 30+ breweries across Colorado and nationwide.

Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival

When: Jan. 27, 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: 1930 Blake St., 1932 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $400, buy tickets

Lowdown: This event with 2 – 3.5 hours of whiskey tasting is selling out quickly. Attendees will taste over 20 different local and international whiskies, indulge in food and drink specials, listen to live music and learn about whiskey directly from ambassadors. Jan. 27, 2:30 – 6 p.m.1930 Blake St., 1932 Blake St., Denver, CO$0 – $400, buy tickets here This event with 2 – 3.5 hours of whiskey tasting is selling out quickly. Attendees will taste over 20 different local and international whiskies, indulge in food and drink specials, listen to live music and learn about whiskey directly from ambassadors.

Salon Dinner Series: January Installation

When: Jan. 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Groovy Bar, 1575 Boulder St., Denver, CO

Cost: $75 – $85, buy tickets

Lowdown: During this communal dinner, there will be a discussion theme and question prompts. The goal of these dinners is to have meaningful conversations and make new friends. The menu remains a secret, but there are three courses paired with cocktails. Jan. 28, 6 – 9 p.m.The Groovy Bar, 1575 Boulder St., Denver, CO$75 – $85, buy tickets here During this communal dinner, there will be a discussion theme and question prompts. The goal of these dinners is to have meaningful conversations and make new friends. The menu remains a secret, but there are three courses paired with cocktails.

American Fiction

When: Jan. 24, 3 or 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter – H2 – Maglione, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Described as one of the “very best films from the 46th Denver Film Festival” by Sie FilmCenter, American Fiction follows a frustrated novelist “fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own…”

Art & Sip: Pen & Ink Zentangle

When: Jan. 25, 4 – 6 p.m. or 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 400 Quail Road, Longmont, CO

Cost: $40, register online or call 303-651-8374

Lowdown: Use pen, ink and pencils to draw line art and patterns through this meditative drawing technique. Leigh Putman will guide guests while they grab a drink of beer, wine or water and draw to their heart’s content.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

When: Jan. 26, 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Irene Ave. and 4th St., Cripple Creek, CO

Cost: $22 – $27, buy tickets here

Lowdown: While it’s a bit of a drive to Cripple Creek, this may be the perfect winter getaway activity. The ice castles are an incredible sight to behold and walk through with beautiful lights and colors and tons of ice.

33rd Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships

When: Jan. 27 — Jan. 31

Where: Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Twelve teams from across the world compete in the 33rd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships this week. Take the scenic drive to Breckenridge now while the teams finish carving their masterpieces, or over the next week while they remain on display day and night. At night, lights will illuminate the frozen garden of sculptures.

Winter Boutique Warehouse Sale

When: Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Shop 11 of Denver’s best female-owned-and-operated local boutiques at this sale event. Ticket sales benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organiation run by female philanthropists with a mission to improve the lives and well-being of Denver-area children in need.