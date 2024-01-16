Top 5 Places to Get a Facial in Denver

The brisk winds, chill, and harsh winter have been a recent adjustment for Coloradans. With temperatures in the negatives, staying indoors for warmth is far more likely. However, the cold also poses a challenge for our skin and body — making it harder to withstand.

Recent cold weather has a drying effect, dehydrating our skin and sucking moisture and humidity from the air. It’s essential to find ways to rehydrate ourselves and replenish our bodies and skin.

One of my favorite ways to treat myself and care for my body and mind is through a facial. While I won’t turn down a massage, there’s something uniquely purifying and cleansing about the deep cleaning of your face and skin during a facial.

Facials have a remarkable ability to clear the skin, release toxins and bacteria, and eliminate the buildup of gunk and grime caused by stress, hormones, and other external factors.

Edit Euro Spa

I’ve been getting facials since high school and my go-to place has always been Edit Euro Spa located in Cherry Creek, off of Adams St. It’s the only spa I’ve ever visited in Colorado, and it’s the only one I’ll continue to go to. My mom introduced me to it, as she has been a loyal customer for a long time, appreciating their services, products, and overall hospitality.

Edit’s mission is, “To provide my customers with the long-lasting benefits of customized treatments in a comforting, tranquil ambiance. At EuroSpa, the tradition continues, built on the benefits of care and time-tested experience.”

Edit Viski-Hanka, the owner of Edit Euro Spa, brings Hungarian skincare expertise to the U.S. Born and raised in Hungary, she moved to the U.S. in 1978, where she established the spa to offer long-lasting benefits through deep pore cleansing facials. Her regular trips to Hungary ensure the spa is up to date with industry advancements and recent beauty revelations.

Nestled in a charming Victorian building in Cherry Creek North, Edit Euro Spa radiates warmth and old-world European charm.

They provide skin consultations, customized signature facials, and various facial add-ons such as hydramist oxygen treatment, anti-aging lift & tone treatment, and paraffin treatment. Additionally, they offer lash and brow services, makeup services, waxing, shea butter body glow treatment, mineral earth body treatment, french seaweed thalassotherapy wrap, purifying back treatment, body bronzing treatment, and massages.

Undergoing individual training led by Edit herself, the highly qualified staff at Edit Euro Spa are dedicated to ensuring the highest level of service. While Edit Euro Spa stands out, other high-end spas in Colorado, such as Skinspirit and Heyday, also offer exceptional services.

SkinSpirit

Located in Greenwood Village, SkinSpirit offers a range of premium services, including injectables (botox, Dysport, fillers), lasers and lights (laser, IPL, micro-penning), hair and eyelash treatments (laser hair removal and more), customizable facials (peels, dermaplaning, Diamond Glow), and body contouring (CoolSculpting, muscle toning), along with back facials and resurfacing.

SkinSpirit Aesthetician and Laser Technician, Hannah Anderson creates the perfect customizable facial experience. Add ons include Dermaplaining, red or blue light therapy, chemical peel and for extra hydration Diamond Glow.

A satisfied customer, Mattie B., shared, “This is my favorite place EVER!!! The care, the aesthetics, I always know I’m in good hands AND I’ll come out feeling like the real me. Thank you for the amazing care and service.”

From award-winning facials to injectables and lasers, SkinSpirit sets the bar high in everything they do. Offering a diverse range of treatments tailored to meet specific client needs and desires for their appearance, each experience ensures individuals leave feeling confident and looking the part.

As mentioned on their website, “Beauty may only be skin deep, but science is at the heart of everything we do. We use only the latest technology, create custom-tailored treatment plans, and take the time to listen to your individual needs, no exception.”

Heyday

Heyday’s clear mission is, “We Take Skincare Personally.”

What sets them apart are three key elements: 1) a personalized experience, 2) the use of products (through research, they empower choice, and they stay abreast of an evolving industry), and 3) providing guidance both in and out of the treatment room.

Heyday is conveniently at three locations: University Hills, Lowry, and Tennyson.

In terms of services, Heyday places a strong emphasis on facial treatments and offers additional options such as Hydro Wand Infusion, Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion, Nano Infusion, Microcurrent, Professional Peel, Light Therapy, and Gua Sha.

The Luxe Room

The Luxe Room proudly identifies itself as “Colorado’s Best Med Spa for natural looking results utilizing Juvederm & Restylane Fillers, Botox, Dysport, and Laser Treatments.”

As a “full-service aesthetic clinic,” they offer world-class products and services, including dermal fillers such as Restylane and Juvederm, Botox, Dysport, as well as SkinPen microneedling, PRP treatments, IPL photofacials, Hydrofacials, chemical peels, and the latest laser treatments, including the revolutionary clear and brilliant laser.

With their convenient locations in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, their exceptional service is available across the state.

The Luxe Room is a proud clinic that always stays at the forefront of innovative cosmetic technology and is comprised of an experienced and passionate team with an eye for beauty that looks natural. Therefore, you can be sure to receive the best treatment options available — experience the highest level of aesthetic care with The Luxe Room.

Glow Facial Bar

Discover rejuvenation at Glow Facial Bar in Denver, CO. They believe in bringing beauty within reach with affordable skincare services tailored to your busy schedule. In just 30 minutes, their unique facials will leave you feeling better than ever.

Choose from a variety of facials, like the Ready, Set, Glow for hydration or the Pure-Fection Facial to combat acne. Even men can indulge in the Hey Guy facial for shaving relief.

Their spa offers advanced services, including forehead wrinkle lifts, eye peels, and the popular microdermabrasion for exfoliation. Explore their range of offerings, from facials to dermaplaning, peels, waxing, lash, and brow services, and more at Glow Facial Bar.

Whether it’s facials or indulgent massages, these treatments are a real treat for your body and mind. Investing in such services is a valuable way to thoroughly cleanse your body, eliminating unnecessary stress and toxins. Skilled beauty gurus and technicians are specifically trained for these services. Allow them to assist you in becoming the best and most beautiful, glowing version of yourself.