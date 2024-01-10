This Week In Concerts — The Wooten Brothers, BoomBox, Paul Oakenfold, Colter Wall and More

It’s a cold, cold week here in the Denver Metro but the shows on deck are still plenty hot! We’ve got something for everyone out around town.

Bass legend Victor Wooten and his equally talented brothers are coming to Cervantes’ on 1/11, and local heroes in the Cultet will be opening for them. Victor Wooten is easily one of the best bass players of all time, so do yourself a favor and go see the pinnacle of what can be done on four strings.

Paul Oakenfold will be assembling the masses at Church on 1/12, and it’s guaranteed to be a religious experience—Paul’s played the world over in every setting imaginable and is truly not a show to be missed.

BoomBox will be bringing the heat for two full nights at the Gothic Theater on 1/12 and 1/13, with Tep No and Blockhead providing support. Known for some wild and loose live shows, these BoomBox sets are sure to be top-notch.

Check out the full list of concerts below.

1/12—Dimmish

1/13—DJ Minx

1/9—Blitzkriega with Rsenik, Tautomer, ChefWamp and Jix

1/11—Aggro B2B Mile 32 with In Orbit, Shashou B2B Deadwood, Crucible and Novakn

1/12—Mikrodot x Salty with Dopel

1/13—Jonny G of lespecial with B Kellz, Sakiya and Murrayverse

1/11—Astrodot with Habrin, Xenith144, Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and Furbie Cakes

1/12—Nvoke, Froztwr3ck, Mister Person, Ollie Mumbles and Esoteric

1/12—Vegas Valley Drive with Stray the Course and Capture This

1/13—REEFWYA

1/11—The Delta Bombers & The Goddamn Gallows with VOLK

1/12—Mind Incision with The Burial Plot, Carnal Contempt, Thrash Hard City, Defected

1/13—Pink Fuzz with Ritmo Cascabel and Horse Bitch

1/14—Bijou with Drezo and No Thanks

1/11—Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers with The Cultet

1/13—Keller Williams with Foggy Mountain Spaceship

1/11—SHiFT ft. Yung Vamp with ESCPE, Backwhen, Ponsuda and Everyst

1/12—Pixie & The Partygrass Boys with Southbound String Band and Foggy Memory Boys

1/13—Tatanka with Massif, Amanda Juline and Selecta Razja

1/11—Dr. Ozi

1/12—Paul Oakenfold

1/12—Bass Ops: Pierce + Specia

1/13—MC4D

1/10—Brad Goode feat. Dawn Clement with Seth Lewis and Harold Summey

1/11—David Mesquitic Trio

1/11—Piano Lounge: Jason Greenlaw

1/12—Jacob Larson Band

1/12—Lazlo Torok Quintet

1/12—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson

1/13—Joe Anderies and Chuck Lamb (2 Shows)

1/13—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

1/14—duo970 Concert & Album Release Party with Composer Stephanie Ann Boyd

1/15—Good Trouble

1/11—Ransom Note with Suicide Cages, Sin Eater and Ignorant Bliss

1/12—Interpretive Tyranny with Velvet Daydream, Melon Husk and Gypsy Revival

1/13—Ward Davis with Sarah Adams and Peter Stone

1/14—Heir To Nothing with Brat House and Toxic Authority

1/14—The Kids Are Alright ft. Back Spasms, Indecisive, Hospital Socks and Undisassembled

1/11—North Mississippi Allstars with Bag Men

1/12—Boombox with Tep No

1/13—Boombox with Blockhead

1/14—The Record Company with Jesse Ahern

1/11—The Panhandlers with Tyler Halverson

1/12—Jackson Dean with Dee White and Mae Estes

1/13—Corey Kent

1/9—B3 Jazz Jam

1/10—Hump Day Funk Jam

1/11—Dave Randon Trio

1/12—Skool Daze

1/13—Skool Daze

1/14—Venus Cruz

1/15—Monday Night Jazz

1/12—J. Carmone with Mr. Knobs and Color Clinic

1/13—Burning Silence with Immortal Synn and more

1/14—Still Gonna Bail with Dancing with Dante, The Midnight Horrors and The Ragetones

1/12—Poison Tribe with Upon A Field’s Whisper, Clarion Void, and Empire Demolition

1/13—Bluebook with The Still Tide and Uhl

1/14—Augustus with Red Light Ritual, Los Toms, and Spitting Image

1/13—Daddies Of Invention

1/11—Carlos Real with Evelation and Baxter

1/12—Same Wolfe with Queen Of Air and Collin Sanger

1/12—Treehouse DJ Set: Backdoor Sessions

1/13—Be Kind Rewind with Crisco Disco

1/13—BOGES with James Grebb, Equalizor B2B Read Or Not and Cielo B2B Loveclub

1/13—Treehouse DJ Set: Scott Riley & Gloomi

1/14—Fortex, Zenith, Sparkle and Emelea

1/11—Black Dots with To Be Astronauts and Wiff

1/12—Surprise Soup with The Galentines, Judith Hindle, Seattle Kay and Spinning Jenny

1/12—The Space Catz

1/13—Ice On The Skreetz with Crysomemore, Brikz, Jumbee, Pusher Avy Dubz and Dubdronomer

1/14—Ryan Leary with DJ Skello and Pokerface

1/15—Wiley from Atlanta with Johnny N0rm4l

1/13—Mac Miller Party

1/11—Plaid

1/11—Colter Wall with Red Shahan

1/12—Colter Wall with Red Shahan

1/13—Colter Wall with Kenny Feidler

1/10—Braxton Kahn Trio

1/11—The Matt Fuller Quartet

1/12—Dru Heller Quintet

1/13—Jonathan Powell Quintet

1/14—The Good Fats Meters Project

1/11—Jason Wulf Band

1/12—Sugar Britches

1/13—Double Wide

1/14—El Dolor

1/12—Kompany with Ivory, Gorilla T and Thrasha

1/13—A Hundred Drums with Atyya, Zen Selekta, Vide, and Milla

1/11—Jack Cloonan Band

1/12—Eric Hutchinson

1/13—Soul School Band

1/13—Pink Hawks

1/11—Zea Stallings & Friends

1/12—The HuCKLE BEARErS

1/12—Time Release Formula with Mind Gardens and Bennet Louis

1/13—Uncle Barnaby & The Jude

1/13—Zealot with Rowboat and A Strange Happening

1/13—Louie The Singer

1/12—Redwing Blackbird with Radio Scarlet and Part Weapon

1/13—A Place For Owls with Creek and Fainting Dream

1/12—Leaether Strip

1/13—Record Thieves

1/12—Danny Avila

1/13—TwinSick

1/14—Big Boogie x Tay Money

1/10—”y2k4l”

1/11—Sleazy Grease with Tomato Soup and The Sparrows

1/12—Babsy.

1/13—Capricorn Bash

1/14—Rage Ape with Graveyard People, Chemo and Son Of Stump

1/14—Local Hip-Hop Showcase

1/12—Solovoy with Pian, Louis Adams and Noname J