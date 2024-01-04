This Week In Concerts — Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, DJ Diesel, Afroman and More

It’s the first week of the new year here in Denver and there’s no time for recovering from New Year’s Eve with all the great shows on deck this week.

DJ Diesel (a.k.a Shaquille O’Neal) will be bringing the wubs to the Mission Ballroom on 1/5 and he’s got Layz, So Tuff So Cute, Softest Hard and Aimmia on the decks as support. This show is guaranteed to be a banger — get there early and be ready to rage all night long.

Daniel Donato is letting his Cosmic Country run wild for two nights at Cervantes’ this Friday and Saturday (1/5 and 1/6) and the amazing Allman Brothers Band tribute act, Trouble No More, will be there both evenings to get it all started.

Jazz pianist Eli Baumgartner will be debuting his new trio in support of his latest EP “Into Nowhere” at Dazzle on 1/6 — a local phenom on the keys, this show won’t be one to miss.

Here’s to a wonderful 2024, and as always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene here at 303 Magazine!

1/5—Speaker Honey

1/6—UpFRONT

1/5—Fader Breaker with SAUMii, CARL, Fractal Rain and Wubbz

1/6—Milano with Snuffy, Tenkai and Z0rp

1/5—Khariszma,with Subculture, Jush, S2PS and Adam Hester B2B Prana

1/6—Eyere Eyes with Billy The Robot, Cryztal Roze, GenreAssassin and Bionix

1/5—Sundance Head with Teague Brothers Band and Trevor Toms

1/6—Oak, Ash & Thorn with Starwraith, Siege Perilous and Darconigan

1/5—Bad Britton with Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Kaepora and French Cuffs

1/6—Taylor Fest

1/5—Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country with Trouble No More

1/6—Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country with Trouble No More

1/5—Hunter James & The Titanic with O’Connor Brothers Band and Lauren Frihauf

1/6—Benny & Taylor’s Honky Tonk Express with Evan Holm and Casey Prestwood

1/5—Andy Moor + Jes

1/5—Bass Ops: Zubah and Duck Be

1/6—Mike Kerrigan and N808

1/3—Eric Gunnison and Mike Marlier

1/4—Lynn Skinner

1/4—David Mesquitic

1/5—Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors

1/5—DAES

1/5—Splifftet

1/5—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

1/6—Moon.unit

1/6—Eli Baumgarten Trio

1/6—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

1/7—Roberta Gambarini (2 Shows)

1/8—Roberta Gambarini

1/4—Worst Year Ever with Television Generation, Tonguebyte and If You’re Leaving

1/5—Casper Allen with The Threadbarons and Cody Mack

1/6—Kyle Moon & The Misled with Elijah Petty & The Part-Times and Tonewood String Band

1/7—The Droptines with Estin & The 86’d

1/6—Solar Flare Sunset with The Unindicted Co-Conspirators, Paranoid Image and Heart-Shaped Zombie

1/6—Treaty Oak Revival with The Wyatt Weaver Band

1/5—Randall King with Braxton Keith

1/6—Ned LeDoux

1/3—Hump Day Funk Jam

1/4—Cocktail Revolution

1/5—Alive on Arrival

1/6—Alive on Arrival

1/7—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

1/8—Monday Night Jazz

1/7—Civil Strife & Red Vinyl Gypsies w/ Die Like Bothans & Roma Ransom

1/4—Noche Salvage with Los Hermanos Muñoz

1/5—The Salesmen with Billy Conquer, Tuff Bluff and Candy Chic

1/6—Cryptkeeper with The Dead End and Iceblood

1/6—Kowan And Company

1/4—Open Decks

1/5—Tantok with STLLR and Tasba

1/5—Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sweetnuts and En Sueño

1/6—STRM B2b Murra with Kandy Shop, Hammerhype and Peazy

1/6—Treehouse DJ Set: MOUMOU

1/7—An Evening with BJ Barham

1/4—Black Dots with To Be Astronauts and Wiff

1/5—Surprise Soup with The Galentines, Judith Hindle, Seattle Kay and Spinning Jenny

1/6—Ice On The Skreetz with Crysomemore, Brikz, Jumbee, Pusher, Avy Dubz and Dubdronomer

1/7—C.A.R.P. with Solar Flare Sunset, Blameshells and Reposer

1/5—Friend of a Friend

1/5—DJ Diesel with Layz, So Tuff So Cute, Softest Hard and Aimmia

1/5—Dru Heller Quintet

1/6—Adam Gang Quintet

1/7—Adam Bodine

1/5—Jake Jacobson

1/6—The Barlow

1/7—Randy Brown

1/5—Shawn Eckels Trio

1/6—Delta Sonics

1/5—Honky Tonk Night

1/6—Racyne Parker, Daniella Katzir and DJ Josh.O

1/5—My Blue Sky

1/6—Tanner Usrey

1/5—Mad Dog Blues

1/5—Invisible Bird with Keddjra

1/6—Sid Williamson

1/5—Redamancy with May Be Fern and Grace DeVine

1/5—Time In Dallas

1/6—Mirkwood, propane, Slug City, Grather Way, RMO

1/7—Nocturnal Prose, Hex Cassette, Empty 4400, Luna’s

1/5—Parabolic Murmur with Sarah Adams and John Brewster

1/6—The Orchestrator and Afroman

1/5—Anthny.Jacobs with Rogue, Steezify, and Sonrizas

1/6—DeeRock

1/5—Manime with Difuria

1/6—Critterhypemachine

1/7—Deep State with Calixo, Borrowed Drums and Something Strange

1/8—Bkellz with Scott Hachey, Solflower, and Kid Jubi