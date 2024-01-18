This Week In Concerts — Charley Crockett, Wreckno, Trash., Golf Clap and More

It’s time for another amazing week of shows here in Denver, and the concert lineup is truly excellent this time around.

For the country fans, Charley Crockett will be taking over the Mission Ballroom for two nights on 1/18 and 1/19, with Dylan Bishop warming the crowds up each night. Charley’s Americana-infused songwriting and powerful stage presence ensure that these shows will be next-level.

Wreckno will be bringing the party to the Ogden Theatre on 1/19 and they’ll have some amazing support all night long from Moore Kismet, Thelem and Eyezic—this is sure to be one hell of a dance party.

Local punk band Trash. are making their headlining Bluebird Theater debut on 1/21 and bringing along fellow friends Bury Mia, Compass & Cavern and Clementine to help tear the roof of the joint!

The full list of concerts is below and, as always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with us here at 303 Magazine.

1/19—Sabo

1/20—Aaron Bordas

1/18—Mea Inferno

1/19—S.Murk with dela Moon, Combine and Despise

1/20—Abstrakt Sonance with Wraz and Soggy Noize

1/18—Jahhari with Psychonotikz, Sleazy Lettuce, DNA Proxi and Chance

1/19—Prosper. with Nestra, Yakov and B-Tone

1/19—DJ Tower with Jay Eric, Niq V and Bob Sync

1/19—Spitting Image with Citizen Tempest and Grim Vorhees

1/20—Big Bill Morganfield

1/18—Odie Leigh with The Official Bard of Baldwin County

1/20—Calcium

1/21—Trash. with Bury Mia, Compass & Cavern and Clementine

1/18—SHiFT ft. Dreamer’s Delight with Vibesquad, Skysia and Ozi

1/19—Sages & Spirits

1/20—Sages & Spirits

1/21—Sajjan Raj Vaidya

1/19—If You’re Nasty

1/20—Jagged Little Pill with 40 OZ to Freedom and Daryl Crow

1/18—Chibs

1/19—Todd Terry X Ferreck Dawn

1/19—Bass Ops: Dieselboy

1/19—Golf Clap

1/17—Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band

1/18—Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band (2 Shows)

1/18—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic

1/19—Matt Skellenger Group

1/19—iies.

1/19—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

1/20—Mark Patterson Presents: Where Are They Now

1/20—Daruma

1/20—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

1/21—Convergence (2 Shows)

1/22—Leena & Adam Waite

1/18—Rob Baird with Parker Chapin and Jesh Yancey

1/19—Sierra Ferrell with Morsel

1/20—Drew Dvorchak Band with MoonRadish and Stephen Lear Band

1/18—Greg Koch with J.J. Murphy

1/17—Gartener with Bad Idols and Hole Milk

1/20—DJ Miggy

1/21—Park Hill Jam

1/19—Easton Corbin

1/20—Josh Turner

1/17—Hump Day Funk Jam

1/18—Dave Randon Trio

1/19—Wonderbread

1/20—Super Magick

1/21—Dumm Friends League

1/22—Monday Night Jazz

1/18—Emily Kooi with Alive At Nine, Finn O’Sullivan and Genevieve Libien

1/19—Red Mountain Boys with Big Hooray Bluegrass and Colorado Junction String Band

1/20—Supernova Sessions Vol. 1

1/21—School Of Rock (3 Shows)

1/18—In Plain Air with Corsicana, Deth Rali and Tarantula Bill

1/19—Wave Decay with Pale Sun and Galleries

1/20—Broken Record with Quits, Despair Jordan and DJ Listen Up Nerds

1/19—Eliot Lipp B2B Nelli with The Beatserver

1/20—Antennae with PHLO and Mr. Truman

1/18—Prismatic with Figmvnt, Rage Bot and X.Stinct

1/19—Coat Check Collective

1/19—Treehouse DJ Set: Donnerthegoner

1/20—The Tenny Men with Southbound String Band

1/20—Sonrizas with Housewife and Leah Loredo

1/20—Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sauce

1/21—Blanket Slut with Dryerline, Antonego and The Patrons

1/18—Dad Band

1/19—Mor with Vanimal Kingdom and Dylan Kishner Band

1/19—DJ Turn-E

1/20—Üfer with The Salesmen

1/21—Hollow Head with Pie Lombardi, Color Clinic and Mike Ring

1/19—Vulllgur

1/20—Pandas & People

1/19—GARZA

1/18—Charley Crockett with Dylan Bishop

1/19—Charley Crockett with Dylan Bishop

1/20—Beats Antique with Balkan Bump, Dimond Saints and KR3TURE

1/17—Braxton Kahn Quartet

1/18—The Matt Fuller Quartet

1/19—Dru Heller Quintet

1/20—Ben Markley and Friends

1/21—The Good Fats Meters Project

1/17—Brian Brooks and the Incorrigibles

1/18—Lendon James

1/19—CW of Twenty Hands High

1/20—Socially Spent

1/21—Christopher Thomas

1/17—Qveen Herby with Pertinence

1/19—Wreckno with Moore Kismet, Thelem and Eyezic

1/20—Big Richard with Town Mountain

1/18—Vibe Tribe

1/19—Labrynth with Ghost Lotus, Tree Gaud, and Skinny Limbs B2B Monji

1/20—Lipgloss

1/19—Michaela Allen Trio

1/20—Chantil and the Dukes of Art

1/19—Sammy Mayfield

1/20—Journey to the Heart of Zeppelin

1/19—Dechen Hawk

1/19—Anthem And Aria: The Psychic Soulmates In The Speakeasy

1/19—Beom with Random Temple and River

1/20—Rented Tuxedo

1/20—Hallie Spoor with Kaitlyn Williams and Marley Hale

1/20—Card Catalog with The Ephinjis and White Rose Motor Oil

1/21—Kiki’s House Of Mirrors!

1/20—Jarren Benton

1/19—CxrDinalis and Damn Selene

1/20—SWAG with Watching People Drown and Axewound Pussy

1/17—Cheap Perfume with Dead Pioneers and Elegant Everyone

1/19—Daphne Gale with Amy Martin and Nick Boeder

1/19—Ty Bo

1/20—Electric Feels

1/19—Woo York

1/20—Alok

1/18—R&B Jam Fest Vol. 8

1/19—Cataclysm

1/20—Bassment Experiments