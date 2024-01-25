This Week in Concerts: Andy Frasco, Too Many Zooz, Chris Karns, The Infamous Stringdusters and More

Another week, another set of amazing shows to catch here in Denver! Here are the highlights:

Everyone’s favorite frontman Andy Frasco is bringing his band, the U.N., to the Ogden Theater on 1/26, and Tenth Mountain Division will be showing up to get the evening started. Every Andy Frasco set is an unforgettable time, and this is an event everyone should be aiming for come Friday night.

The Infamous Stringdusters are coming to the Mission Ballroom on 1/27, with Lindsay Lou and Clay Street Unit getting the evening started off properly. This is a show guaranteed to impress.

Too Many Zooz will be tearing up Cervantes on 1/25 and they’ll have support from the always-excellent Cloudchord to ensure the groove never stops. On the Other Side, legendary turntablist Chris Karns will be spinnin’ 45s all night to celebrate his birthday and he’ll have the homies Skratch Bastid, Michal Menert and DJ Chonz along for the ride.

1/26—Sidney Charles

1/27—Third Culture

1/25—DLR with MC Gusto, Dis_1, S2PS and Recon Residents

1/26—Mr. Bill with Frequent, Iterate and Sebastian Vydra

1/29—Rick Hyde and Dillon Cooper

1/25—Stoic with DH Dos, Savage, Texture and Exzached

1/26—Too Tall DJs with Dan Laino, Adam Hester and Cassien

1/25—Austin Plaine with Wheelwright

1/27—Adolla with Sorry Sweetheart, Origami Summer and Florissant

1/25—Jaime Wyatt with Joshua Quimby

1/27—Young Gun Silver Fox with Dragondeer

1/25—Too Many Zooz with Cloudchord

1/26—Lana Del Rey Dance Night

1/27—Shlump with Mythm, Xotix, Bass Face and Ryns

1/25—Chris Karns’ 45th Birthday Bash with Skratch Bastid, Michal Menert, DJ Chonz and Surprise Guests

1/26—Dizgo with Barefuzz and Riding Carpets

1/27—Dave Watts Birthday Jam with Kory Montgomery Band

1/25—Chee + Craze

1/26—Hayden James

1/26—Bass Ops: Rated R

1/27—Sonrizas

1/24—Joe Farnsworth #timetoswing Quartet feat. Sarah Hanahan (2 Shows)

1/25—Honoring Astrud Gilberto

1/25—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish

1/26—Ken Walker Sextet

1/26—Tansy Wine

1/26—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

1/27—Same Cloth (2 Shows)

1/27—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

1/28—Gio Bard Zero

1/29—The Cat’s Glasses

1/25—Holden Reed with Sarah Adams and Sneaki Bandit & The Scavengers

1/26—King Cardinal with Cous and Hunter James & The Titanic

1/27—Buck Meek with Dylan Meek

1/28—Michael Morrow & The Culprits with Dirty Kings and Feel Better Big Shredder

1/26—Veil of Maya with Angelmaker, Left To Suffer, Reflections and Alluvial

1/27—DJ Shadow with Holly

1/26—Trey Lewis

1/24—Hump Day Funk Jam

1/25—Cocktail Revolution

1/26—Mile High Groove

1/27—Mile High Groove

1/28—Venus Cruz

1/22—Monday Night Jazz

1/26—High Street Joggers Club with Typhoon and The Alley Katz

1/27—Duper and Friends

1/28—The Pretty Shabbies with Satellite Friend and Blackberry Pyper

1/25—Arthur S & The Effecs with Juniper Lamplight and Animal Electricity

1/26—Los Mocochetes with Los Alcos, Bear & the Beasts, and Souls Extolled

1/27—Post/War with Night Fishing and Team Nonexistent

1/29—Fast Eddy

1/26—Lit Society

1/27—Gaslamp Killer with Phonk Around & Find Out, Swervix, and DigitalLoveJoint

1/25—Woodlands Takeover

1/26—Harleigh Colt with Patty Meltz and Haymes Tarmino

1/26—Ozzie’s Antiques

1/27—Dust Honey with Major Motion Picture and Addie Tonic

1/27—Skiitour with Willbeaux, STLLR and Zeos

1/27—Treehouse DJ Set: DH DOS

1/28—Porridge with People In General, Cellar Smellar and Glacierface

1/25—Nabihah Iqbal with STAR Inc. and DJ Ladybug

1/26—Ray Reed with SF1, Ralphy Sway, Terrell Matheny, 5280mystic, Kid Astronaut, Holiday and more

1/26—Groove Disctrict

1/27—The Buzz with The Desert Furs and Lazy Summer Home

1/28—Mackenzie Rae & Buckshoot Moon with Teresa Storch Band and Tim Ostdiek

1/27—Holding Absence

1/27—PHEOPS

1/27—The Infamous Stringdusters with Lindsay Lou and Clay Street Unit

1/24—Allison Young Quartet

1/25—The Matt Fuller Quartet

1/26—Dru Heller Quintet

1/27—Jonathan Powell Quintet

1/28—The David Mesquitic Trio

1/25—High Lonesome

1/26—Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Tenth Mountain Division

1/27—Miss Monique with Genix, Wessyde, and Ham

1/25—Joey Porter Trio

1/26—PHEOPS with Jeremy Salken

1/27—Toubab Crewe

1/25—Sapphire Gardens with Cat Boy

1/27—Latin Sol

1/26—Smokus Pocus

1/27—Willie Barcena

1/28—Albert Castiglia

1/25—The Dawn Hunters

1/26—The Threadbarons

1/26—The Sax Syndicate with Jeanette and Streight

1/27—Tiny Pockets

1/28—A Night With The Dawgs: DNA Picasso With Chico McGee, Kaleab Samuel and Donnie

1/26—Zodiac Rain

1/26—Noize Desolation

1/19—Red 40 with Fishlegs, Elaine, 19 Dreams and Melissa Jones

1/20—Laughing Matter with Truck Pussy, Pig Splitter and Burden Jim

1/25—Rosebay with Soneffs, Idle Thr3at and Plastic Forearm

1/27—Fern Roberts with Legs, The Band and Melody In Heart

1/19—Lil Texas

1/20—Gasolina Reggaetón

1/26—Manbek

1/27—Slushii

1/25—Huckleberry Quin and Friends

1/26—Puzzled feat. Ben Spalding

1/27—DJ Abilities

1/28—Hip-Hop Showcase

1/29—Bass of the Mondays