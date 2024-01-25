This Week in Concerts: Andy Frasco, Too Many Zooz, Chris Karns, The Infamous Stringdusters and More

Another week, another set of amazing shows to catch here in Denver! Here are the highlights:
Everyone’s favorite frontman Andy Frasco is bringing his band, the U.N., to the Ogden Theater on 1/26, and Tenth Mountain Division will be showing up to get the evening started. Every Andy Frasco set is an unforgettable time, and this is an event everyone should be aiming for come Friday night.
The Infamous Stringdusters are coming to the Mission Ballroom on 1/27, with Lindsay Lou and Clay Street Unit getting the evening started off properly. This is a show guaranteed to impress.
Too Many Zooz will be tearing up Cervantes on 1/25 and they’ll have support from the always-excellent Cloudchord to ensure the groove never stops. On the Other Side, legendary turntablist Chris Karns will be spinnin’ 45s all night to celebrate his birthday and he’ll have the homies Skratch Bastid, Michal Menert and DJ Chonz along for the ride.
1134 Broadway
1/26—Sidney Charles
1/27—Third Culture
The Black Box
1/25—DLR with MC Gusto, Dis_1, S2PS and Recon Residents
1/26—Mr. Bill with Frequent, Iterate and Sebastian Vydra
1/29—Rick Hyde and Dillon Cooper
The Black Box Lounge
1/25—Stoic with DH Dos, Savage, Texture and Exzached
1/26—Too Tall DJs with Dan Laino, Adam Hester and Cassien
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
1/25—Austin Plaine with Wheelwright
1/27—Adolla with Sorry Sweetheart, Origami Summer and Florissant
The Bluebird Theater
1/25—Jaime Wyatt with Joshua Quimby
1/27—Young Gun Silver Fox with Dragondeer
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
1/25—Too Many Zooz with Cloudchord
1/26—Lana Del Rey Dance Night
1/27—Shlump with Mythm, Xotix, Bass Face and Ryns
Cervantes’ Other Side
1/25—Chris Karns’ 45th Birthday Bash with Skratch Bastid, Michal Menert, DJ Chonz and Surprise Guests
1/26—Dizgo with Barefuzz and Riding Carpets
1/27—Dave Watts Birthday Jam with Kory Montgomery Band
The Church
1/25—Chee + Craze
1/26—Hayden James
Club Vinyl
1/26—Bass Ops: Rated R
1/27—Sonrizas
Dazzle
1/24—Joe Farnsworth #timetoswing Quartet feat. Sarah Hanahan (2 Shows)
1/25—Honoring Astrud Gilberto
1/25—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish
1/26—Ken Walker Sextet
1/26—Tansy Wine
1/26—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
1/27—Same Cloth (2 Shows)
1/27—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker
1/28—Gio Bard Zero
1/29—The Cat’s Glasses
Globe Hall
1/25—Holden Reed with Sarah Adams and Sneaki Bandit & The Scavengers
1/26—King Cardinal with Cous and Hunter James & The Titanic
1/27—Buck Meek with Dylan Meek
1/28—Michael Morrow & The Culprits with Dirty Kings and Feel Better Big Shredder
The Gothic Theatre
1/26—Veil of Maya with Angelmaker, Left To Suffer, Reflections and Alluvial
1/27—DJ Shadow with Holly
The Grizzly Rose
1/26—Trey Lewis
Herb’s
1/24—Hump Day Funk Jam
1/25—Cocktail Revolution
1/26—Mile High Groove
1/27—Mile High Groove
1/28—Venus Cruz
1/22—Monday Night Jazz
Herman’s Hideaway
1/26—High Street Joggers Club with Typhoon and The Alley Katz
1/27—Duper and Friends
1/28—The Pretty Shabbies with Satellite Friend and Blackberry Pyper
Hi-Dive
1/25—Arthur S & The Effecs with Juniper Lamplight and Animal Electricity
1/26—Los Mocochetes with Los Alcos, Bear & the Beasts, and Souls Extolled
1/27—Post/War with Night Fishing and Team Nonexistent
1/29—Fast Eddy
Knew Conscious
1/26—Lit Society
1/27—Gaslamp Killer with Phonk Around & Find Out, Swervix, and DigitalLoveJoint
Larimer Lounge
1/25—Woodlands Takeover
1/26—Harleigh Colt with Patty Meltz and Haymes Tarmino
1/26—Ozzie’s Antiques
1/27—Dust Honey with Major Motion Picture and Addie Tonic
1/27—Skiitour with Willbeaux, STLLR and Zeos
1/27—Treehouse DJ Set: DH DOS
1/28—Porridge with People In General, Cellar Smellar and Glacierface
Lost Lake
1/25—Nabihah Iqbal with STAR Inc. and DJ Ladybug
1/26—Ray Reed with SF1, Ralphy Sway, Terrell Matheny, 5280mystic, Kid Astronaut, Holiday and more
1/26—Groove Disctrict
1/27—The Buzz with The Desert Furs and Lazy Summer Home
1/28—Mackenzie Rae & Buckshoot Moon with Teresa Storch Band and Tim Ostdiek
Marquis Theater
1/27—Holding Absence
Meow Wolf
1/27—PHEOPS
Mission Ballroom
1/27—The Infamous Stringdusters with Lindsay Lou and Clay Street Unit
Nocturne
1/24—Allison Young Quartet
1/25—The Matt Fuller Quartet
1/26—Dru Heller Quintet
1/27—Jonathan Powell Quintet
1/28—The David Mesquitic Trio
Number Thirty Eight
1/25—High Lonesome
The Ogden Theatre
1/26—Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Tenth Mountain Division
1/27—Miss Monique with Genix, Wessyde, and Ham
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
1/25—Joey Porter Trio
1/26—PHEOPS with Jeremy Salken
1/27—Toubab Crewe
Orchid Denver
1/25—Sapphire Gardens with Cat Boy
1/27—Latin Sol
The Oriental Theater
1/26—Smokus Pocus
1/27—Willie Barcena
1/28—Albert Castiglia
Roxy Broadway
1/25—The Dawn Hunters
1/26—The Threadbarons
1/26—The Sax Syndicate with Jeanette and Streight
1/27—Tiny Pockets
1/28—A Night With The Dawgs: DNA Picasso With Chico McGee, Kaleab Samuel and Donnie
Roxy Theatre
1/26—Zodiac Rain
1/26—Noize Desolation
Seventh Circle Music Collective
Skylark Lounge
1/25—Rosebay with Soneffs, Idle Thr3at and Plastic Forearm
1/27—Fern Roberts with Legs, The Band and Melody In Heart
Summit
Temple
1/26—Manbek
1/27—Slushii
Your Mom’s House
1/25—Huckleberry Quin and Friends
1/26—Puzzled feat. Ben Spalding
1/27—DJ Abilities
1/28—Hip-Hop Showcase
1/29—Bass of the Mondays