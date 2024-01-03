Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 1/3 – 1/7

Visit the Hudson Gardens for a holiday light show, attend a wine pairing class, see and hear the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in concert with the Colorado Symphony and much more this week in Denver.

Model Auditions: Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024



Where: By registration only

When: Jan. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: $10 HERE

Lowdown: Auditions are open to individuals ages eight and up, for all genders, sizes, and backgrounds. The model auditions are your opportunity to shine, regardless of your experience on the runway.

Live Music with George Nelson Band

When: Jan. 3, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: License No. 1, 2115 13th St., Boulder, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Catch George Nelson and the band play every Wednesday at License No. 1. They play a mix of American music from the likes of Ray Charles and Louis Armstrong in the Boulderado Hotel.

#Lagerhard and Live Music

When: Jan. 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St.

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Thursday, come see talented solo or duo acts perform live music for free in the Bierhalle or outside. On Saturday nights, the Lagerhaus hosts full bands.

DJ Diesel

When: Jan. 5, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St.

Cost: $79, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you didn’t know, now you know: Shaq isn’t just a former American professional basketball player, he is also a DJ by the name of Diesel. LAYZ, So Tuff So Cute, Softest Hard and Aimmia will also play Friday evening before DJ Diesel.

Treaty Oak Revival

When: Jan. 6, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Treaty Oak Revival is a Texas country rock band consisting of Sam Canty, Lance Vanley, Jeremiah Vanley, Kelly McKay and Andrew Carey. The Wyatt Weaver Band will open up the night of music at the Gothic.

Irish Jam

When: Jan. 7, 1 p.m.

Where: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, $5 – $10 donation encouraged

Lowdown: Every first Sunday of the month, Swallow Hill Music will host this beginner/intermediate traditional Irish-style music session hosted by John Hammer. The jam is sheet music friendly, so attendees are encouraged to bring a tune or two along with their instrument.

Wine Down Wednesday

When: Jan. 3, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver, CO

Cost: $25 minimum food purchase

Lowdown: Enjoy a half-priced bottle of wine with the purchase of food every Wednesday as part of the Wine Down Wednesday series at Stem Ciders Taproom.

Spirit Hound Denver Cocktail Class

When: Jan. 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Spirit Hound Distillers, 3622 Tejon St.

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: A talented mixologist will guide attendees through this course to create a variety of handcrafted cocktails. Guests will get to taste their creations. For those who are not drinkers, non-alcoholic options will also be available.

All You Can Drink Silent Disco

When: Jan. 5, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight, guests may have all-you-can-drink beverages in the Party Tent and participate in the silent disco.

Chocolate & Wine Pairing Class

When: Jan. 6, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Chocolate Therapist, 2560 Main St., Littleton, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets

Learn how chocolate is made from bean to bar and how to taste chocolate properly while sampling single-origin chocolate. Four different wines will be paired with two chocolates each, all handcrafted at The Chocolate Therapist and made specifically for pairing with wines

Wine & Charcuterie Tasting Event

When: Jan. 7, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., or 7 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake ST. #120

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Try four different wines personally selected with consult between you and your wine educator. The wines chosen will be matched up with a locally produced charcuterie platter.

The Secret Comedy of Women

When: Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th & Curtis, Denver, CO

Cost: $52, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Secret Comedy of Women directed by and starring Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein is a two-woman show that tells the fast paced journey of girlhood to womanhood with humor, joy and wit.

Stock Show Kick-Off Parade

When: Jan. 4, 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St.

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Don’t miss the chance to see the downtown streets of Denver lined up with boots, chaps and cowboy hats to celebrate Colorado’s western traditions and the National Western Stock Show. This parade is an opportunity to see western cattle drive with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ — in Concert

When: Jan. 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $103, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Calling all Harry Potter fans: see the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ film in high-definition on four screens while the Colorado Symphony performs John Williams’ score.

Pop-Up Magic Show

When: Jan. 6, 5:30 or 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St.

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver native Max Davidson is returning to the city with an experimental magic show joined by Reed Nussbaum. If you like magic, visit Infinite Monkey Theorem for an intimate experience of confusion and amusement.

Hudson Holidays & Light Up The New Year

When: Jan. 7, doors 5 p.m.

Where: Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO

Cost: Free – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Hudson Holidays & Light Up the New Year will feature never-before-seen light installations with thousands of LED lights, vibrant displays, a laser garden, the nautilus forest, color cubes and upbeat music.