The Shop Outpost Store Brings Western Vintage to Denver — Just in Time for The Western Stock Show

Saddle up Denver — The Shop Outpost Store is your new go-to brand for authentic vintage Western wear. In the heart of East Colfax Antiques District, find the perfect look to wear to the National Western Stock Show.

Taylor Woodard, founder of The Shop Outpost and owner of Taylor Woodard Designs, grew up in Indianapolis surrounded by style, vintage finds and antiques all thanks to her family. Throughout the years, she grew to cherish clothes and furniture from her grandmothers and fell in love with craftsmanship and design — this led her to combine her love for style, vintage and antiques to create The Shop Outpost.

“We’re not just selling vintage,” Woodard said. “At The Shop Outpost, you don’t just wear Western gear, you wear memories. Every buckle, stitch, and feather carries a flare you can’t find anywhere else.”

The store’s mission is to offer unique, handpicked Western-style pieces that tell stories and make spaces feel like home while being sustainable.

With this in mind, their wall is decorated with weathered leather boots where every stitch whispers tales of cowboys and campfire singalongs. Their custom hat bar allows customers to add their personal touch to every aspect from branding, feathers or hat bands — the possibilities are endless.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The name, The Shop Outpost Store, carries a piece of history.

For over 30 years, Woodard’s grandmother owned a home goods and interior design store called “The Shop.” As a child, she used to visit the shop and enjoyed the creativity, style and homey feel. Since then, Woodard decided to pay homage to “the powerful, creative businesswomen who paved the way,” The Shop Outpost Store website said.

Shopping at The Shop is more than just finding the latest Western piece — it’s stepping into a legacy, a love for style and a nod to old roots. Their one of a kind quilted jackets and handmade vintage jewelry are a testament to that.

As the National Western Stock Show takes over the month of January, consider shopping for a legacy piece at The Shop — where style, history and sustainability are infused in every item.

All photos courtesy of The Shop Outpost Store