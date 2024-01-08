For the first time and to guarantee the best views of all the action, X Games offers fans the opportunity to reserve a spot in the Aspen competition corrals starting at only $30. That means no more standing around all day to reserve a great vantage point. Now with reserved tickets, you can be sure to get the best views for the events you want to see, with the ease of exiting and entering the corral on your schedule. If you’re an X Games SuperFan who wants to experience X Games Aspen on the edge of the SuperPipe, or if you want to be eye-level with the world’s best athletes throwing down the tricks they’ve been working on all season, you can purchase the SuperFan pass. Buy tickets HERE

That will provide you with access to the SuperPipe viewing deck, with premium viewing of SuperPipe, Big Air, Slopestyle, and Knuckle Huck competitions.For guaranteed X Games Aspen 2024 competition viewing, including viewing of all SuperPipe competitions, fans can reserve their spot by purchasing an X Games Corral ticket or a SuperFan pass. Space is limited, so purchase your X Games Aspen tickets today to guarantee your place for select competition viewing! Discount tickets are being offered for children six to twelve, and tickets will not be required for children five and under when accompanied by a paid adult ticket.For the ultimate X Games experience, upgrade to the exclusive VIP Chalet or XIP Lounge.

The Aspen 2024 hospitality packages offer a chance to mingle with celebrities and take in the X Games as a true VIP. With three VIP Chalet areas, you will never miss a minute of the competitions, enjoy complimentary beer and wine, and relax in the well-appointed VIP Chalet Lounge inside the Inn at Aspen. Three-day and single-day VIP Chalet passes are available for purchase. Children 5 and under receive free entry to the VIP Chalet when accompanied by a ticketed adult (one child per adult).Lastly, X Fest is the free 3-day sponsor interactive village located at the base of Buttermilk. It offers spectators free first-come-first-served viewing areas to watch Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck.