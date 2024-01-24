Local Listen — Bass Physics Evolves Beyond Limits On Debut Album, “Lost in Space

Arja Adair, the mastermind behind Bass Physics, released his debut solo album earlier this month, solidifying his long-growing reputation as an integral part of the Denver electronic scene. Lost in Space is the culmination of Adair’s refinement of Bass Physics into his “personal vision,” which Adair’s been working to uncover since he started the project in 2016. Bass Physics began as a duo between Adair and Luke Sims in 2012. The project underwent a major change when the pair amicably went their separate ways and Adair kept the act as his own. With “tons of tracks finished and in the works” for release in the near future, Lost in Space is just the first step in what is shaping up to be an upward trajectory in both the career of Adair and the music of Bass Physics.

Every electronic artist has their own history with music and their evolution from instrumentation to sound creation. For Adair, his story started at eight or nine years old “learning the emo/metal/rock songs” he grew up on on the piano and guitar. In high school, he played and sang in a funk-electro band, “which opened the door to learning how to produce electronic music.” When Databass (Luke Sims) and Applied Physics (Adair) met in college, Bass Physics was born. Just like any good evolutionary tale, parts came together and then time led to a parting, with Lost in Space being the present-day chapter.

With his musical influences ranging from Avenged Sevenfold, Bullet for my Valentine, and Korn to STS9 and Vibesquad, Adair said he has “always subconsciously incorporated my more jammy side into my bass music, and you can absolutely hear the mixed genre and instruments pop out of even my heavier electronic songs.” With this eclectic and versatile style taking dominance, Adair’s writing technique is one that utilizes his “everyday experiences and emotions.”

“I tend to think a lot and live inside my head, so I need a place to let those emotions out without talking,” he said of the writing process. Lost in Space is Adair’s story of the past 11 years — the “successes and failures, ups and downs, gains and losses.”

“Lost In Space came together in a rather divine way,” Adair said of the album’s recording process. Working nearly 14 hours a day for about four months, he got into a groove that couldn’t be stopped until the album was fully finished. “Everything flowed so naturally and fell into place perfectly,” Adair said. “Each song developed organically” and showed him that there is no limit to what he can accomplish with his music and in his career. With the local music scene by his side —which Adair credits as the reason his music career exists — the limit simply does not.

Following the album’s release, the near future of Bass Physics consists of “fun collaborations with friends,” along with bringing older songs back to life, remixing Lost in Space and maybe even another album. “My love for creating has been reignited with the album, and I cannot wait to share all the new music I have been working on,” Adair said. The overall objective and the big-picture goal for Bass Physics as an entity is to “reach as many people as possible and make them all smile,” continuing that legacy founded in 2012, and still flourishing 12 years later.

Listen to Lost in Space by Bass Physics on Spotify here.