Let’s Raise a Glass and the Curtain on DCPA’s Dazzling 2024 Lineup

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, we sang “Auld Lang Syne” and kissed memories from 2023 goodbye, and looked ahead to another fun year of activities in the Mile High, especially in Denver’s performing arts scene. With a vibrant arts community, renowned local theater and avant-garde programming, there is never a shortage of enchanting performances to enrich Colorado’s cultural landscape. This year will be no different. Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) promises to usher in a wave of innovation, enthusiasm and artistic brilliance with another captivating lineup of Broadway smash-hits, creative cabaret and timeless theater. This new year, let’s fill the theaters, raise a glass and the curtain on the first half of DCPA’s spectacular 2024 lineup.

Since 1972, DCPA has brought large-scale productions, New York-based work and Colorado originals to its theater thanks to a great team of marketers, production management, stagehands and artistic directors. “We have an amazing team of very dedicated and knowledgeable theater professionals who do a great job coordinating all the complexities involved in touring productions,” said DCPA Broadway and Cabaret executive director John Ekeberg. “It takes a lot of people to make touring theater happen, and I’m grateful for their dedication.”

Hard work goes on behind the scenes, putting on these shows and carefully selecting the programs each year. “I spend a fair amount of time in New York scouting the new shows that come out each season,” said Ekeberg. “When it comes to selecting which tours to bring to Denver, we hope to provide a wide variety over the years—several brand-new titles along with a few returning favorites, so that there’s something for everyone.” As for what he thinks of the lineup this year— “Every year is bigger and better than the last, of course!”

DCPA kicks off its exciting year with a returning fan-favorite, two musical classics and the world premiere of Denver’s latest comedy. From January 3 to January 28, audiences may embark on a rollercoaster of emotions with the beloved comedic cabaret, The Secret Comedy of Women. Back for its second year in a row, this production promises tears that resonate, laughter that echoes and even unexpected moments that might have you running for the bathroom. Written by and starring Barbra Gehring and Linda Klein, the program immerses crowds with a celebration of girlhood and explores the journey of womanhood through bras, pantyhose, puberty and boys. “We thought this show was about us,” said the creators. “We discovered it was really about every woman in the audience.”

January continues its spectacular jam-packed month of events with sing-alongs and new beginnings. Prepare to be swept away for six days with the cannot-miss 50th anniversary of one of Broadway’s biggest phenomenons, Jesus Christ Superstar. Whether it’s your first encounter with the award-winning production or a nostalgic journey into the infamous Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera, you are guaranteed to be mesmerized.

On January 30th, the 25th anniversary of Broadway’s sexiest and most dazzling production takes the Denver stage. Chicago is a theatrical triumph adorned with Tony and Grammy-winning songs. Watch six female murderers tell their story through “Cell Block Tango,” “Roxie,” and a bit of “Razzle Dazzle.”

Written by Leonard Madrid, Cebollas hits the stage for the first time at DCPA, promising a road trip like no other. Follow three Latinas on a journey from Albuquerque to Denver alongside a surprising companion. This play isn’t your classic family road trip comedy; the twist is that a dead body sits in the back of the ladies’ trunk. Laugh along as they drive through familiar Colorado spots like Castle Rock and Colorado Springs and reflect on family history and sisterhood.

DCPA hosts innovative theatrics throughout February with The Improvised Shakespeare Company and New Play Summit events. Beginning February 7, “all the world’s a stage,” at least in Denver. Watch as the “dazzling players” create entirely improvised Shakespearean pieces on the spot. The Improvised Shakespeare Company, formed in 2005, has traveled the country taking audience suggestions and filling rooms with laughter and brilliance. Now, they are bringing their creations to the Mile High.

Written by Kirsten Potter and directed by Chris Coleman, the 2022 Colorado New Play Summit audience favorite, Rubicon, premieres February 9th. Based on a true story, this play follows a mother’s transition into becoming an agent for British and American Intelligence during the prelude to World War II. Rubicon is a two-hour hypnotizing, alluring and charming production filled with witty and engaging dialogue that sets the scene. If you’d like to see the beginnings of promising programs and new writers work-shop their ideas, Colorado New Play Summit returns to spotlight featured playwrights, directors and actors as they fine-tune their craft. Plus, you’ll gain bragging rights for witnessing the origins of this year’s audience favorite!

If you’re looking to introduce the little ones to theater, DCPA is sprinkling in a few musical productions fit for the whole family throughout their 2024 lineup. Timeless spectacles like Hairspray and Shrek the Musical invite attendees to dance, laugh and sing this March. Follow Tracy Turnblad through 1960s Baltimore as she dances through stereotypes and chases her dreams in the joyous production. Or see the warm-hearted, hilarious musical adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Shrek. Join the unlikely hero, an ogre named Shrek, as he befriends a loud-mouthed donkey and “saves” a stubborn princess from her towering abode.

In the warmer months, witness the theatrical production of two of animation’s biggest hits, Bluey’s Big Play and Disney’s Frozen. Bluey’s Big Play follows Bluey and Bongo as they attempt to get Dad off the bean bag on a Sunday afternoon. Cool off this June with the classic adaptation of Disney’s beloved Frozen. The musical premiered pre-Broadway at Denver’s Buell Theater in 2017 and includes catchy and award-winning songs like “Love is an Open Door,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let it Go.”

Hit the jukebox, Broadway marvels based on the biggest names in music will be in Denver this year. Rooted on the 17-time Grammy-winning music of Sting, Message in a Bottle incorporates high-energy choreography, uplifting theater and new-wave tunes of the 80s. “Message in A Bottle is a piece of dance theater that I’m very excited about,” said Ekeberg. “It’s a little bit of a different type of storytelling than traditional musical theater and a little unique for us. I can’t wait to see what audiences think of it.” Other jukebox musicals include MJ, featuring the music and dance of pop icon Michael Jackson, and The Cher Show, based on glam superstar Cher’s dominating force and ground-breaking music.

Just in time for part one of the film adaptation, Wicked closes out the first half of DCPA’s 2024 lineup on July 24th, uplifting audiences and “defying gravity.” Returning to DCPA’s Buell Theater, Wicked is a musical like no other, with captivating performances, giant settings, dazzling costumes and timeless music.

For Denverites eager to embrace the arts this year, DCPA is the place to spark creativity, inspiration and joy. Whether you’re dipping a toe into the world of performance or a seasoned theater veteran, DCPA’s 2024 lineup promises another year of transformative and innovative live musicals, cabarets, and stage plays. “I hope that our audience takes a chance on something new and surprising.” said Ekeberg, “you never know when you might discover your new favorite show.”