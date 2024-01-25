Happening Now: Breckenridge’s 33rd Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships

The 33rd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge is underway! At 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, sculptors began their 94-hour process of carving the 12-foot-tall, 25-ton blocks of snow made by Breckenridge Ski Resort into intricate massive and intricate works of art.

Through Jan. 26 at 9 a.m., the twelve participating teams will use tools like vegetable peelers, chicken wire, small saws and other hand tools to accomplish their masterpieces. It is prohibited to use any power tools, colorants and internal support structures – because of this, teams devise resourceful and ingenious methods to bring their astonishing visions to life for the fun and glory of a win, for there are no cash prizes.

“This is always a very special time in Breckenridge. Sculptors, organizers and residents are proud to celebrate this high caliber art form and share the joy and wonderment the sculptures bring to everyone who ventures to see them,” said Lucy Kay, the CEO of Breckenridge Tourism Office, which organizes the event.

Viewing week takes place from Jan. 26 – Jan. 31, where visitors can witness the skill, craftsmanship and beauty demonstrated by each team’s icy creation. During the day, the frozen sculpture garden stands out against Breck’s blue or snow-flurried skies, and during the evening, the sculptures’ features are illuminated with ever-changing colored lights shining on them. There will be 10 minutes of white light on the hour and 1/2 hour.

Every year, 250 invitations are sent to teams to apply to the competition with their design idea and the meaning behind the designs themselves. The selection committee, which includes Rob Neyland, the original creator of the event, reviews applications through a juried process and criteria to select teams.

After the ski resort blows a huge pile of snow for the competition, it is transported to Tiger Dredge parking lot, where it is molded into the 10-foot by 10-foot and 12-feet high blocks. Volunteers then compress that snow “by stomping on it like grapes,” into a nice big block.

The international teams competing come from China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, South Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia and two teams from Germany. The home team of Breckenridge, led by Team Captain Keith Martin (Snice Carvings) and Team Wisconsin represent USA.

From Jan. 24 at 12 p.m. – Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., the public can show support for their favorite sculpture through the People’s Choice Vote. The winners for the 33rd International Snow Sculpture Championships presented by Toyota will be announced during the awards ceremony on Friday, Jan. 26 inside the Riverwalk Center.

