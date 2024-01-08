Direct From Denver: United Airlines at DIA is Your Go-to Travel Companion

There’s no denying, that the Denver International Airport has grown leaps and bounds over the years with what often feels like a permanent construction site. Ranking as one of the top 10 busiest airports in the world, DIA’s largest airline, United Airlines, has helped to contribute to the airport’s growth over the years. So much so, that United Airlines at DIA is the most-flown airline in Denver and is the largest airline in the city, adding more direct flights from Denver than any other airline.

In recent years, United opened new gates, new clubs and a new check-in lobby at DIA. This includes a concourse expansion that increased United’s gate capacity by 30%, with more than 20 new gates opened across the A and B Concourses in late 2022. And in early this year, the airline will have 90 gates – the most at DIA.

So, whether you’re planning to travel far or closer to home this year, discover how United Airlines is your best bet for flying direct from Denver to almost anywhere you desire.

Direct from Denver

While you will hear almost everyone who lives in Denver and along the Front Range complain about how far the airport is, DIA’s direct flight options make it well worth the long haul. With United, you can fly almost anywhere from Denver with service to more than 175 destinations, including ten countries. Plus, it is the only U.S. airline to offer transatlantic service from Denver with daily and year-round direct service to London, Frankfurt and Munich. Additionally, with 18 international destinations – more than double any other airline, and the only US carrier serving Europe and Japan – United is the go-to airline for Denverites traveling across the world.

With its domestic flights direct from Denver, United offers nonstop service to 45 states, including Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii – the only airline serving Hawaii non-stop from Denver, with up to five daily flights across Hawaii’s four largest islands. Recently, United added six new direct flights, four of which are not offered by any other airline at DIA: Dayton, OH, Greensboro, NC, Lexington, KY and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Largest Ski Carrier

This season, United Airlines at DIA is expanding service to ski destinations, further grounding its place as the largest ski carrier. United offers direct flights to 11 different winter destinations, including Vail, Steamboat, Telluride, Jackson Hole and Big Sky.

And for those of us with friends and family in other states, this winter, the company plans to expand its East Coast service to include more nonstop flights from Newark/New York to Jackson Hole, WY; Eagle/Vail, CO; Hayden/Steamboat, CO; Montrose/Telluride, CO; and Bozeman/Big Sky, MT in addition to more flights to Steamboat and Montrose/Telluride.

Largest United club in the world

In addition to their new direct flight services, United opened a new United Club in both the A and B Concourses. The 35,000 sq. ft. club in Concourse B is United’s largest ever and features a modern take on the United Club experience. The space highlights Denver’s beer scene with brewery-inspired elements and a new beer-tasting experience, along with a seasonal rotation of 10 local and craft beers on tap – with selections from several Colorado breweries.

Unique to the space, travelers can enjoy a variety of locally sourced furnishings and artwork, including photography, paintings, sculptures and murals that reflect the Denver community, including one such piece at the club’s entrance. A larger-than-life Blue Spruce (Colorado’s state tree) pine cone by Will Schlough was crafted from dozens of skateboards meant to resemble the state’s colorful pinecones.

The United Club in Concourse A, spanning 24,000 sq.ft., features a luxurious ski lodge aesthetic and design elements, such as locally sourced furniture and decor, all inspired by the Colorado outdoors. Meant to resemble the feel of a ski lodge, the club features two fireplace lounges, stacked wood, flannel patterned cushions and vintage ski decor that make travelers feel like they’re on a cozy ski retreat, not in the middle of the airport.

Discover your next getaway direct from Denver with United Airlines at DIA and follow 303 Magazine as we highlight these destinations to help cure your wanderlust.