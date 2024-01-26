If you’ve been skiing in Colorado for a while, you’ve felt the surge in traffic on I-70 while getting to the mountains. Gone are the days when you could get a full day of skiing in at Keystone or Arapahoe Basin on a Saturday or Sunday driving in from Denver. Plus, with the long lift lines and overcrowded slopes, it can start to suck the fun out of it all.

Because of this, for many Denverites, the solution now is to take a few long weekends with a quick getaway to a ski destination that’s within a day’s drive to enjoy more runs and fewer people.

The drive from Denver to Taos Ski Valley is one such getaway where Denverites can escape the crowds of Colorado with an easy five-hour drive down south. And let’s face it, you could easily spend that same amount of time in one day getting to and from Denver to Summit County for a day of skiing.

A fiercely independent resort, Taos Ski Valley holds to the heritage of skiing and riding traditions with its “better, not bigger,” philosophy and offers a chill, yet epic on-mountain experience. Discover how you can beat the traffic and lift lines by venturing south for winter from Denver to Taos Ski Valley for your next winter weekend getaway.

Why Taos Ski Valley?

Nestled amongst the highest peaks of New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a local’s ski resort that welcomes travelers from all over. But it’s not just a ski destination, the resort is a cultural hub – blending traditional European hospitality and local history.

Unlike some of the big ski resorts in Colorado, Taos Ski Valley is one of the last few remaining independently owned resorts. In the early 1950s, Swiss skier Ernie Blake discovered the area from his Cessna 170 plane during a routine commute between the Santa Fe Ski Basin and the Glenwood Ski Area.

From that point on, Blake and his family dedicated their lives to building a ski destination, on their own terms. What began as a small hill with just one lift and one run, soon grew into a world-class resort with the help of other lovers of the sport like Jean Mayer – the French junior champion skier who arrived in 1957 and founded the award-winning Ski School and created the Ski Week tradition at Taos Ski Valley.

The Mountain

“Don’t panic! You’re looking at only 1/30 of Taos Ski Valley. We have many EASY runs too,” is the sign that greets skiers and riders at the base. This sign is there so as not to discourage first-timers when they see the steep run at the resort’s main entrance.

Al’s Run is the steep slope (often moguled) that rests beneath the main chairlift at the base area. At most resorts, this run is a blue or a green, but Al’s Run is a steep black and is the first run people see and is often intimidating to some. While their greens feel more like blues, and blues like blacks compared to Colorado resorts.

Taos Ski Valley boasts an impressive 1,294 acres of skiable terrain, offering just enough to keep you busy for a few days. There are 13 total lifts, 1 gondola, 2 high-speed quads, 2 fixed-grip quads, 4 triples and 3 surface lifts. Over half of Taos’s ski area is north-facing, high and steep, making half of its runs considered to be advanced. But as an intermediate skier myself, I found there to be plenty of runs at just my speed.

The ski area is anchored by New Mexico’s tallest mountain – Wheeler Peak sitting at 13,161 feet in elevation. But its prize jewel is Kachina Peak, which reaches 12,450 feet, is the highest accessible peak by chair lift. Even if you aren’t climbing to the highest of heights, skiing at Taos Ski Valley promises not only thrilling descents but also stunning panoramic views that will astound even the most discerning Coloradan.

And while the slopes may not feel like they cater to newbies, their first-timer packages and week-long ski lessons will have you flying down the slopes with confidence in no time.

Affordable first-timer package

Skiing for the first time? No problem! Taos Ski Valley will offer new skiers and riders a deeply discounted rate to try out skiing or boarding for the first time. The package includes instruction, a novice lift ticket and equipment rental from Taos Sports. Additional packages include the Weekday Getaway and the Ski and Stay, which offer special rates for those who visit on weekdays or bundle lodging with other purchases.

Sign up for Ski Weeks

Did you know Taos Ski Valley offers the only full-week ski program in North America? Since the 1960s, guests have enjoyed the beloved Ski Week which provides a full week of instruction for those new to the sport or who want to brush up on their ski skills. Plus, it’s a great way to make a few friends on the mountain.

Learn your best moves and take those turns with confidence and sign up for a Ski Week, and experience a week on the slopes with expert instruction. You also have the option of booking a Ski Week package, which includes immersive lessons, as well as accommodations at The Blake, demo skis and breakfast each morning.

Dedicated to sustainability

Even if you don’t feel good about your skiing or boarding abilities, one thing for sure you can feel good about is Taos Ski Valley’s commitment to sustainability. Taos Ski Valley is the world’s only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative society. In its efforts to protect the environment, the resort has been a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal is to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Continuing its dedication to sustainability, for the first time this winter, Taos Ski Valley will utilize a full-time Pistenbully 600 E+hybrid snowcat, a fully electric Prinoth HUSKY eMOTION snow groomer, nine electric snowmobiles and three electric snowblowers.

New this winter at Taos Ski Valley

Improved experiences with new lifts and trails

To enhance the overall on-mountain experience, over the summer, the resort replaced two of their chairlifts. Lift 4 was replaced with a high-speed detachable quad, and the Pioneers Lift was replaced with a fixed-grip triple chair. A bit more comfortable and makes getting around the mountain much easier!

Additionally, Taos Ski Valley introduced three new trails including Ponsse Scheme and Cache Stash, both single black diamonds, and Dadou’s, a double black diamond. The trails are the result of forest clean-up after the 2021 wind event and the continued forest health initiatives undertaken by the resort over the last several years.

Free activities for everyone

The resort will offer free activities including yoga, live music and trivia throughout the winter, both during and after the lifts stop spinning. Also find some of their favorite events return this season including Freeride, Ridge-A-Thon and the Not Forgotten Outreach Ski Week.

Après Ski at the Iconic Martini Tree Bar

After having been closed for a few years, the legendary Martini Tree Bar makes its much-anticipated return as the ultimate après-ski destination. The iconic spot was named after a tradition of Taos Ski Valley’s founder, Ernie Blake. Legend has it that Ernie would stash glass porrons filled with gin martinis in the trees throughout the mountain, for those who may have needed a quick swig of liquid courage before attempting Taos’ daring terrain.

Skiers and snowboarders can unwind from their day on the slopes, enjoying a vibrant atmosphere, tasty bites and a wide array of beverages. The Martini Tree is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings, and will feature live music, sporting events and pool tables.

Sleigh rides

Give your legs a rest and enjoy a unique dining experience that pays homage to the classic European alpine traditions. Taos Ski Valley offers a magical sleigh ride dinner from The Blake to the famed Bavarian. Cozy up with warm blankets and relax as you are snow-catted to the mid-mountain restaurant from the main village plaza for a roundtrip journey under the stars, and a prix-fixe menu at the Bavarian.

Where you stay

A stay at The Blake brings it all together during your trip from Denver to Taos Ski Valley. Located at the heart of the village and Taos Ski Valley, The Blake is the best option for ski-in-, ski-out accommodations on the mountain.

The Blake keeps the history of Taos Ski Valley alive with its nearly 100 pieces of artwork all from the owner’s personal collection and other ski artifacts including some that highlight the 10th Mountain Division in Vail – Pete Seibert (founder of Vail Ski Resort) was a friend of Blake’s. Other iconic pieces include the legendary “janitor” beanie that Blake would wear at the resort so people would think he was the janitor.

Not your standard ski lodge, The Blake captures both the European traditions of ski chalets and the local culture with Southwest details that make this resort stand out amongst others. Choose from the standard King and Queen hotel rooms which are great for those quick weekends. But if you plan to stay a little longer, the one and two-bedroom suite options are perfect! They offer the space of your apartment at home with an outdoor deck or patio, full kitchenette, gas fireplace and in-room laundry facilities.

Getting there: Denver to Taos Ski Valley

There are no direct flights from Denver International Airport into Taos, so your best bet is to drive. Driving from Denver to Taos Ski Valley is a five-hour car ride, mostly heading south along I-25. Taos Ski Valley is not located in the town of Taos, although it is a short 30-minute drive into town. So, if you stay outside of the ski valley, expect a half-hour or so commute. Or use the fare-free winter shuttle service to access the Taos Ski Valley.