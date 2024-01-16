Denver to Cabo San Lucas: Your Guide to Staying Warm This Winter

Congratulations, you’ve just survived Colorado’s first Polar Vortex in 2024. Sub-zero temperatures, bitter cold winds, swirls of snow and jam-packed traffic along I-70 are all enough to make any Denverite want a break from the cold and reward themselves with a warm weekend getaway from Denver to Cabo San Lucas.

Denver travels this week to the warm waters and sandy beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to one of the top-notch all-inclusive resorts that will make you want to trade in your ski boots for sandals – the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos.

Garza Blanca’s beachfront location rests along the 20-mile corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose Del Cabo, in Mexico’s vibrant hub of chic beach destinations. A tropical hot spot that is not like your average all-inclusive resort, Garza Blanca raises the bar with its exceptional world-class gourmet culinary offerings, lavish suites, eight heated pools, a variety of activities for all travelers and one of the most luxurious spas in the region.

5-star treatment

Anticipatory service that greets you and meets your every need is what makes Garza Blanca stand out from the crowd. From prepping your poolside lounge experience to the best 24-hour room service, the staff at Garza Blanca completes the package. Get the five-star treatment with personalized luxury service, including a dedicated Butler to cater to your every desire, in-room food service and plenty of room for rest and relaxation.

303 Magazine readers get the ultimate 5-star treatment with a special offer of 5% off your booking when you use PROMO Code: 303M. Now who doesn’t deserve that after surviving Colorado’s harsh winters?

Sit and Savor

Oftentimes the food and drink options at all-inclusive resorts leave much to be desired, but not at Garza Blanca. The all-inclusive packages include all you need for an exceptional dining experience with fine dining options at any of the signature restaurants, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and first-class, 24-hour room service.

Indulge in a world-class culinary scene that spans from fine dining to casual beach, poolside, and healthy fare – there’s no shortage of ways to taste your way through Mexico. From top to bottom, Garza Blanca offers exceptional cuisine that keeps it casual, yet sophisticated, with cool raw bites and street tacos at the Food Truck on the beach. Or try some barside bites and crafty cocktails at the rooftop bar and pool area.

Breakfast comes easy at Blanca Blue Mexican restaurant with a grab-and-dine breakfast buffet. Soak up the views from the beachfront terrace and enjoy a taste of local flavors to start your day.

For dinner, feast your eyes on rooftop ocean views and the exceptional food at the hotel’s newest restaurant – Noi Terrazza Italiana. La Dolce Vita is experienced with breezy ocean views, and the savory aroma of chef-crafted classic flatbreads, pizzas and calzones made in the outdoor oven using only the freshest ingredients. Or, savor the fusion of Japanese and Mexican flavors at Hiroshi Restaurant where Japanese-style dishes, including O-toro sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi, are just the beginning of what your taste buds will encounter.

The Suite Life

Ocean views chaperone almost every square inch of your suites. No matter where you’re standing, sitting or sleeping, you’ll carry the views with you. Choose from junior, one and two-bedroom suites equipped with spectacular ocean views of the Sea of Cortez, chic amenities, 24-hour room service and a full kitchen (in one and two-bedroom suites) with all the modern appliances and gourmet accessories you’d ever need for a luxurious beach vacation.

Larger-than-life open-air patios with table seating, comfy hammocks and endless views are the highlight. And for larger group vacations, the expansive residences with three and four-bedroom options are the epitome of space and luxury.

Make a Splash

Fill your afternoons with some much-needed pool time, which is easy to do with eight heated pools. There’s a little play for everyone from the kid’s pool to sipping on a spicy margarita at the swim-up bar. Relax on dry land with the many lounge chairs and two-person cabanas with plenty of umbrellas to shade you from the sun.

Being a family-friendly resort, the adult-only rooftop pool is the perfect perk for adults with no children. The infinity rooftop pool is a dream with idyllic temperatures, endless views and poolside food and drink service.

Wellness Reimagined

It’s even easier to feel good on vacation with the resort’s array of wellness-oriented activities, from daily yoga and paddle boarding to a state-of-the-art gym and world-class spa. But the real good feels come with a trip to their world-class spa at Spa Imagine. Reimagine what it’s like to truly bask in relaxation and rejuvenation with a personalized treatment and little extras that will make you forget all your worries.

Complement all your spa treatments with the hydrotherapy circuit featuring a 10-station vitality pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, ice-cold dipping pool, and a power plunge shower. And be sure to cap it all off with quiet time lounging in the 9th-floor open-air relaxation balcony. Comfortably lounge, sip on some hot tea and soak up the sites and sounds of Cabo San Lucas.

Choose How You Chill

The best part is you can choose if you want to enjoy the all-inclusive benefits or not. You can find everything you need with Garza Blanca’s all-inclusive packages but if you don’t need it all, opt in for a room-only stay – made easy with gourmet full kitchens in every suite or residence, perfect for cooking all your meals.

Prime location

It’s easy to get out and explore nearby with the resort’s ideal location. Situated between a 20-minute drive to the lively city of Cabo San Lucas and a 15-minute drive from the more relaxed and artsy town of San Jose del Cabo, you get the best of both worlds.

The resort is also well-situated for all your sand-to-sea adventures.

Things to do in Cabo San Lucas

If you visit in winter, be sure to keep your eye out for migrating whales. Sightings of humpback whales happen from October through April, as well as the occasional sightings of orcas if you’re one of the lucky ones. The whales begin their trek in the Bering and Chukchi Sea and end in the warm water lagoons of Mexico’s Baja peninsula, making their round-trip journey roughly 12,500 miles, said to be the longest migration of any mammal. Keep your eyes peeled, as I saw a family of humpbacks moving down the coast while eating breakfast on the patio at Blanca Blue.

Sail the open waters on a luxury yacht tour to see the whales or take to the waters with a snorkeling expedition to see sea turtles and sea lions. Hop aboard a charter to explore the Sea of Cortez and snap a few photos of the famed arch of Cabo San Lucas, also called “El Arco.”

For those who want to stick to dry land, there are camel treks on the sand, yes camels, electric bike tours and horseback riding experiences provided by the resort.

Denver to Cabo San Lucas

Both United and Southwest Airlines offer direct flights from Denver to Cabo San Lucas. Then it’s only a 20-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport to Garza Blanca. The easy three-hour direct flights get you from the snow to the sand in no time. And with direct flights available every day, there is always a good time to escape the cold and find your warm weather getaway.