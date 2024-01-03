Watched a viral video scrolling through your TikTok? Wondering how they made it?

You can follow the trends and create unique content, but TikTok’s algorithm evolves constantly. Even if your videos get a hint of attention, it won’t last long. You must create high-quality content and be consistent enough to upload at least 2 videos daily.

But what if you could save a massive amount of time and effort using a simple strategy? You can buy TikTok followers! Many online services help you get real and active users with no risk of account ban.

We tried and tested 35+ websites to find the best sites to buy TikTok followers.

Let’s get creative!

5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

Social Zinger is our editor’s choice for being the best site to buy TikTok followers. They offer plans starting from $0.03 per follower, which is very budget-friendly compared to other sites. Social Zinger ensures rapid delivery within 24 hours of placing the order. However, 24 hours is the maximum duration that is promised, but the followers are delivered within 3-4 hours of placing the order.

Social Zinger delivers 100% real and active TikTok followers, providing packages ranging from 100 to 10,000 followers. Over 10,000 creators and influencers have availed their services to boost their social media presence, visibility, and credibility.

Social Zinger follows TikTok’s guidelines, so you can be rest assured that your account will be safe from potential violations even after buying TikTok followers from them. The site is safe and secure, following SSL encryption in their payment gateways.

If you see a drop in followers, the brand promises to refill them upon your request. Though, as they offer premium TikTok followers, it is very likely that you won’t suffer from an engagement drop at all.

Pros

Real and active TikTok followers

Affordable prices start at $3.99/100 followers

14-day money-back guarantee

24/7 customer support

No drop in followers

Cons

No free trials or bonus followers

Media Mister is our second-best brand for buying real and active TikTok followers, while their packages could be comparatively on the higher side. Specializing in TikTok followers, the platform offers diverse packages, starting at an affordable $2 for 25 followers and reaching up to 100,000 for $1999. This range is for new creators and established influencers seeking rapid growth.

They have a simple 3-step buying process, which starts with selecting your desired package, providing the link and targeted country, and paying for the services. Media Mister offers both refund and refill guarantees.

The 30-day refund warranty allows you to receive a refund in the rare case of them being unable to complete your order request in due time. The 60-day refill guarantee helps you be eligible for a refund if your followers decrease for whatever reason during this period.

Your private information stays safe; you only need your profile link to reflect these TikTok followers to your account. No other data, such as passwords or any personal information, is demanded by the brand.

Pros

Targeted TikTok followers

Flexible pricing starts from $5 for 100 TikTok followers

60-days retention guarantee

No log-in credentials needed

5% discount on crypto payments

Cons

Delivery on bigger packages may take time

#3. Buy Real Media

Buy Real Media is the next brand on our list, a premier platform offering various TikTok services, including premium TikTok followers. This trusted website has helped over 50,000 satisfied global clients grow their TikTok presence. Being a relatively old brand, they don’t offer any bonus followers on buying a higher package.

The platform accommodates budgets of all sizes, with packages starting at $2.00 for 25 TikTok followers. They emphasize data privacy and payment safety and provide real, active followers. You can get your followers delivered to you within 2 to 15 days, depending on the amount you choose.

You can buy a small package of 25 or 100k followers for your TikTok account. We suggest you go for smaller packages if you buy TikTok followers for the first time and avail of bigger packages to gain a following if you have been on the platform longer.

The brand suggests a few tips, such as making your account public to receive your TikTok followers and not changing your username after placing your order.

Pros

Geo-targeting in 15 countries

Reasonable packages starting at $2 for 25 followers

30-day money-back guarantee

Gradual delivery

Flexible follower packages from 25 to 100k

Cons

No automated delivery

#4. GetAFollower

GetAFollower is the fourth brand on our list for buying quality TikTok followers. It offers gradual delivery, but it has been observed that it lacks variety in its follower quality. You can boost your influence and engagement by buying their premium TikTok followers starting from $2 for 25 followers, which makes $0.08 for every follower.

GetAFollower ensures authenticity, delivering real and active followers to bring visibility and credibility to budding TikTok accounts. With a 100% reliability claim, they prioritize user safety by avoiding bots, fake profiles, or inactive users.

The service stands out with targeted followers for over 15 regions, including Egypt, Qatar, UAE, Russia, and Ukraine, to name a few. The benefits of buying followers on TikTok are increased organic traffic, enhanced engagement, improved credibility, expanded influence, and establishing trust through social proof.

GetAFollower guarantees a 30-day refund policy if you face any problems with your order. Their approach includes drip feed delivery for authenticity, no password requirement, personalized assistance, and an impressive 60-day retention rate to ensure you face no drop in your engagements.

Pros

Non-drop TikTok followers

Small packages available of 25 followers for $2

Follower targeting in 15 locations

Live chat customer support

SSL-encrypted platform

Cons

Instant delivery is not available

#5. Storm Views

Storm Views is our last brand on the list to buy TikTok followers for cheap. They provide ‘high-quality’ and ‘premium’ followers categories but don’t offer gradual delivery. Storm Views provides a range of TikTok follower packages, starting from as low as $2.99 for 100 high-quality TikTok followers.

The services guarantee real and active followers, emphasizing quality over quantity. With customization options, every TikTok user can find something for themselves.

Over 20,000 customers avail of their various services on a daily basis. Their high-quality TikTok followers are perfect for people who want to showcase a higher follower count without spending much. But if you want something long-term, their premium followers are the way to go, as they offer a no-drop guarantee.

You can pay for their services with credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash.

Storm Views adheres to Tiktok’s terms and conditions, prioritizing your data security through encryption technologies.

Pros

High-quality and premium followers are available

Packages start from $2.99 for 100 high-quality followers

Customize options for brands and influencers

Seasonal discounts & offers

No password required

Cons

No money-back guarantee

Benefits of Buying TikTok Followers

Buying TikTok followers is getting very popular among new TikTok users who want to boost their social media accounts. Here are some of the benefits you can get by buying TikTok followers:

Increased Visibility

Buying TikTok followers significantly boosts your account’s visibility. A larger follower count makes your content more likely to appear on others’ For You pages, expanding your reach beyond your existing audience.

Higher Engagement

With more followers, your TikTok content is likely to receive higher engagement. The TikTok algorithm favors content with substantial engagement, and a larger follower base contributes to increased likes, comments, and shares.

Increased Credibility

A substantial follower count enhances your credibility on TikTok. It signals to users that your content is worth following, leading to a positive perception. Credibility is crucial for establishing trust and attracting a broader audience.

More Potential Income

A higher follower count means more potential income for TikTok creators and influencers. Brands and businesses are inclined to collaborate with creators with a significant and engaged follower base, offering opportunities for sponsorships and partnerships.

Greater Reach

When you buy TikTok followers to extend your reach, you allow your content to reach a broader audience. As your follower count grows, so does the potential for your videos to be discovered and shared, contributing to the virality of your content.

How To Buy Real TikTok Followers?

Buying TikTok followers from any website is a straightforward process, but gaining real and genuine engagement is not easy. You can follow the below steps to get high-quality real TikTok followers for your account:

Research Reputable Sites

Begin by researching reputable sites that offer the service to buy TikTok followers. Look for platforms with positive reviews, testimonials, and a track record of delivering genuine followers. Platforms like UseViral, SidesMedia, and TokUpgrade are known for their reliability.

Compare Packages and Pricing

Once you’ve identified potential platforms, compare their packages and pricing. Different services offer varying follower quantities at different price points. Consider your budget and the number of followers you aim to acquire.

Select the Right Package

Select a buy TikTok followers package that aligns with your goals. Some users may prefer a gradual increase in followers, while others may opt for a more significant boost. Choose a package that suits your content and growth objectives.

Provide Your TikTok Username

After selecting a package, provide your TikTok username to the service. Avoid platforms that require sensitive information or passwords. Legitimate services only need your username to deliver followers securely.

Complete the Purchase

Proceed to complete the purchase using a secure payment method. Reputable platforms offer secure payment gateways to ensure the confidentiality of your financial information. Be cautious of platforms that seem insecure or request excessive personal details.

Wait for Delivery

After the purchase, be patient. The delivery time varies depending on the platform and the number of followers you’ve chosen. Authentic services typically deliver followers gradually to mimic organic growth.

Engage with Your New Followers

Upon receiving your new followers, engage with them authentically. Respond to comments, create compelling content, and foster a genuine connection. Authentic engagement enhances the credibility of your TikTok account.

How Much Does It Cost To Buy TikTok Followers?

When you buy TikTok followers, you will realize that it is cost-effective. Hence, you can expect the lowest prices possible for high-quality services. There are two factors that matter when you are online searching for cheap TikTok followers.

Payment Structures

Usually, there is a follower count range from which you can choose, and the cost is directly linked to it. The brand from which you buy TikTok followers also matters as they ultimately decide the package price. For example, while Social Zinger’s 100 TikTok followers cost $3.99, Media Mister’s 100 TikTok followers cost $5.

Quality of Followers

High-quality and premium TikTok followers cost more than bots or fake followers. If you notice a brand selling its followers for an unreasonably low price, you should be careful about the quality of the followers.

Traditional Growth Vs. Purchasing TikTok Followers

There are distinct differences between traditional growth strategy and purchasing TikTok followers:

Traditional Growth

Traditional growth on TikTok involves organic methods to build your follower count:

Content Quality Matters:- In traditional growth, the emphasis is on creating high-quality and engaging content. This approach relies on your content’s appeal to attract and retain followers over time.

Engagement Strategies:- Interacting with your audience through comments, duets, and challenges is crucial. Building connections with users can result in increased visibility and organic follower acquisition.

Time-Intensive Process:- Traditional growth is a patient process. Gaining a significant following organically may take time, as it relies on users discovering your content naturally.

Purchasing TikTok Followers

Purchasing TikTok followers offers an alternative approach with its own set of advantages:

Instant Boost:- One of the primary benefits when you buy TikTok followers is the immediate boost to your follower count. This can enhance your account’s visibility and credibility quickly.

Control Over Growth:- Buying TikTok followers control your growth pace. You can select the number of followers you want, tailoring the service to your needs.

Kickstart for New Accounts:- For new accounts looking to establish themselves, buying TikTok followers is the best strategy to provide an initial push, making the account appear more established.

More To Explore:

FAQs About Buying TikTok Followers

Q1. Is it safe to buy TikTok followers?

Yes, purchasing TikTok followers from reputable services like Social Zinger is safe. They prioritize secure transactions and ensure compliance with TikTok’s terms and conditions. You can choose any brand on our list to buy TikTok followers.

Q2. Can I target specific audiences with bought followers?

Absolutely. Services like Media Mister often offer customization options to buy TikTok followers, allowing you to target followers based on geo-locations that can help ensure your content reaches specific audiences.

Q3. How long does it take to get the followers?

The delivery speed varies, but if you buy TikTok followers with Social Zinger, you can expect more followers within 24 hours. The other brands on our list deliver packages within 2 days or more, depending on the amount of followers.

Q4. How much does 1,000 followers cost on TikTok?

The cost for 1,000 TikTok followers depends on the service provider you choose to buy TikTok followers from. Social Zinger offers affordable packages, starting from $3.99 for 100 followers. Their price for 1000 TikTok followers is $19.99.

Q5. Is it illegal to buy TikTok followers?

No, it’s not illegal to buy TikTok followers. However, choosing reputable services like Social Zinger is crucial to ensure compliance with platform guidelines.

Q6. What are the risks of buying TikTok followers?

Risks include potential account bans if you buy from unreliable sources. However, choosing trusted services like Social Zinger to buy TikTok followers mitigates such risks, ensuring a safe and credible TikTok growth strategy.

Final Words

TikTok gives people an opportunity to monetize and easily express their creativity. The visual content you share can touch millions and instantly make you a viral sensation!

But success on the platform is not an easy path. Our recommended choice, Social Zinger, is the best for helping you buy TikTok followers safely. They offer real TikTok followers that engage with your content and help you create a positive and credible impression through your reach and profile.

The other brands on our list can equally help you buy TikTok fans to grow your reach, making you more visible on the platform.

But remember, consistency and quality are key. Hence, you can grow efficiently when you pair services like buying TikTok followers with pushing high-quality and engaging content.