7 Colorado Fashion Events Happening This January

Welcome to the New Year, Colorado. Was it your New Year’s Resolution to get out and see what the state you live in has to offer? Or are you just looking to stay on top of the trends? No matter what your mission is, the Colorado fashion scene continues to grow with the support of those who live here. Here are 7 fashion events happening this January in Colorado.

The DenVhere Fashion Show 2024

When: Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: Vista Ridge Community Center—2750 Vista Pkwy, Erie, CO 80516

Admission: $40-75 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Kicking off Colorado fashion events, watch the annual return of The DenVhere Fashion Show. This five-designer runway show will feature fashion and music. Designers include Anaabel Jacobs, Kween Kreations, Tukano’s Treasures, Cougar Wear, and CAROZ with hair and makeup by Elevate Salon Institute. Discover the latest trends and enjoy music by DJ Gates Productions, LLC.

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field Screening

When: Thursday, January 18 at 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum Sharp Auditorium—601 Salida Way Unit 11, Aurora, CO 80011

Admission: $0-$20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by the Denver Art Museum and learn about the life of costume designer Patricia Field and her impact on fashion. This film contains interviews with friends and collaborators of Field discussing how some of the most memorable film/tv costumes came to be. After the screening, a Q&A session will be held with director/producer Michael Selditch, executive producer Luisa Law, and DAM’s director and curator of the Avenir Institute of Textile Art & Fashion Jill D’Alessandro.

SCF Winter Showcase

When: Saturday, January 20 at 4 p.m.

Where: Classic Q’s—1715 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005

Admission: $15-48 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Colorado, we aren’t done with the snow quite yet. For a night of winter fashion, make sure to stop by the SCF Winter Showcase taking place in Pueblo, CO. With a theme of “Fashion N Blanc,” make sure to dress up in your favorite white outfit. This fashion show is a safe place to celebrate resiliency and the ability to make change. With a great mission and great clothing, what’s not to love?

Rocky Mountain Bridal Show

When: Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center—700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $5-50 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Did you say yes recently? Now the hunt for the perfect wedding takes place. You can find everything you need from your dream dress to the perfect invites at the Rocky Mountain Bridal Show. Win fun prizes, eat delicious samples, take home a goodie bag, and enjoy the wedding-inspired fashion show.

The Vision: Men’s Fashion Show

When: Thursday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2675 Northpark Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026

Admission: $20-50 (Purchase tickets here)

Age: 21+

What to Expect: Stop by this runway show and experience a night of style like never before. See the latest in men’s fashion from talented local designers. Whether you wear exclusively streetwear or polished suits, this show is sure to fit your taste. “Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the fusion of creativity and style at this in-person event,” the producer said. Watch the runway show while listening to music and sipping on drinks — doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Learn to Sew: Patches and Applique Sewing Class

When: Saturday, January 27 at 11 a.m.

Where: Vacuums R US & Sewing Too—5215 W 80th Ave, Arvada, CO 80003

Admission: $20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Was your New Year’s resolution to learn how to sew? Or would you like to prolong the life of your clothing? Learning how to patch up holes in clothing with invisible patching methods, or decorative methods, can help you do just that. Bring your sewing machine with the user’s manual — everything else will be provided to you.

Cyberhexx: A Cyberpunk Ball

When: Saturday, January 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Kulture Music Hall—1600 N Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $15-20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by Cyberhexx and experience this Colorado fashion event that will make for a dystopian futuristic evening. This event includes fashion, music, themed performances, and—of course—neon lights. Featured DJ’s include Julian Black, Nitrogen, Niq V, and SnoKat. Dress up in your favorite futuristic clothing and, to the wishes of the producers, keep your jeans and polos at home.