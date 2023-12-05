Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 12/6 – 12/10

If you aren’t feeling holly jolly yet, there’s plenty of events to attend this week in Denver to help boost you into the holiday spirits.

Listen to The Saxtet or Colorado Symphony perform Christmas classics, visit the pop-up speakeasy Tinseltown, drive through Christmas In Color, tour the holiday decorated Governor’s Mansion, and much, much more.

The Slackers

When: Dec. 6, doors 6 p.m., show 6:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $27, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American ska band, The Slackers take the stage at The O tonight with Voodoo Glow Skulls, Chris Murray and Los Mal Hablados.

Hot Tuna

When: Dec. 7, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO

Cost: $46.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: 97.3 KBCO is presenting Hot Tuna featuring Justin Guip this Thursday. Hot Tuna is an American blues rock band formed by former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady.

A Very Saxy Christmas with The Saxtet

When: Dec. 8, doors 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Saxtet is bringing a holiday concert to town with their saxophone quintet. They will play a festive repertoire ranging from classics to contemporary holiday favorites, all delivered in a jazzy a cappella style.

1940s White Christmas Ball

When: Dec. 9, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $89 – $275, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This 40s and 50s holiday party features so much excitement, acts, lights and props, sleighs, Christmas trees, orchestras, jazz bands, dancing and more. You will feel like you are part of an iconic film from the time period with a traditional gourmet 1940s style Christmas dinner.

A Colorado Christmas

When: Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $103, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver vocalist Devin DeSantis will host this family-friendly concert including traditional Christmas carols, as well as new winter tunes, with a special tribute to the 100th anniversary of the publication of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The Colorado Symphony Chorus, and Colorado Children’s Chorale will all performing during this special evening of music.

Sushi Rolling Class

When: Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $69, buy tickets here

Lowdown: During this class, attendees will learn to roll three different styles of sushi while sipping on two glasses of sake, including one eight-piece roll, one hand roll and one six-piece roll. Guests are encouraged to leave a tip for servers and the instructor.

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy

When: Dec. 7, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavilions, level 3 in Ste. 320, 500 16th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Come see the elves, presents, and tinsel, listen to festive tunes, and sip on warm winter drinks from the Christmas cocktail menu for a 90-minute experience that even includes trivia.

Drunk Christmas

When: Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Guests will see Drunk Christmas, a shortened version of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, where the drunken cast will teach Scrooge a lesson about Christmas and “spirits.” Audiences are invited to participate with Rocky Horror style interactive goodie bags and a Christmas Carol themed drinking game.

Holiday Winter Beer Fest

When: Dec. 9 & 10, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Hops & Pie will feature many holiday beers like a Downeast Maple Waffle, Fremont Winter Ale, a Toppling Goliath Holidotz and more. On Sunday, football games will be playing and Santa will be on site for photos from 12 – 2 p.m., along with carolers in the same time frame.

Merry Litmas Holiday Pairing Bar

When: Dec. 10, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Each ticket to this experience includes three cocktails with three paired plates at Ironton’s private Reserve bar. You can expect foods like housemade stracciatella, lamb lollipops and liqueur truffles with pistachio moose.

Christmas In Color

When: Dec. 6, every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Water World Water Park, 8800 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Christmas In Color is the world’s largest drive-thru animated light show with millions of lights synchronized to holiday music through your car radio.

Holiday Sip, Shop & Stroll

When: Dec. 7, holiday happy hour social 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Free Market, 1801 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Enjoy a complimentary wine glass after checking in at the Penelope Coffee Bar counter. Shop holiday specials from Alchemy Works, SISTAIN, Love Weld and Credo Beauty.

Governor’s Mansion Tour

When: Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion, 400 E. 8th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, members of the public are asked to express interest in a tour through this Governor’s Office Form

Lowdown: Visit for the annual showing of the Governor’s Residence, adorned with festive Christmas decorations and ornaments, and learn the history of the home.

Holiday Local Maker’s Market

When: Dec. 9, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Indulge in seasonal cocktails while listening to holiday music, participating in fun activities, gift wrapping and plenty of shopping with over 20 local artists.

Naughty or Nice? Choose Your Own Immersive Christmas Experience

When: Dec. 10, nice performance 4 p.m. or naughty performance 7 p.m.

Where: The Mezzanine at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $19.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Depending on the ticket time you purchase, you will either be transported into a whimsical world of make believe with Mrs. Claus and candy canes or a world with Krampus and bad elves.